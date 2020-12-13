|
20:00
Emanuel Littles vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Rob Phinisee gains possession)
19:48
Emanuel Littles shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
19:48
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-1
19:48
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-2
19:25
Payton Youngblood misses two point jump shot
19:23
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
19:15
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
19:13
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive rebound
19:05
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
19:03
Hoosiers offensive rebound
19:00
Race Thompson offensive foul
19:00
Race Thompson turnover
18:43
Mervin James misses three point jump shot
18:41
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
18:24
Mervin James shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
18:24
+1
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
0-3
18:24
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 3
18:24
+1
Race Thompson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
0-4
17:55
Will Soucie misses two point jump shot
17:53
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
17:48
Isaac Chatman shooting foul (Race Thompson draws the foul)
17:48
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:48
Race Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:48
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
17:35
Isaac Chatman misses three point jump shot
17:33
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
17:33
Emanuel Littles personal foul
17:23
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
17:20
Isaac Chatman personal foul
17:11
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point dunk (Armaan Franklin assists)
0-6
16:50
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:50
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-7
16:12
Armaan Franklin misses two point layup
16:10
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
16:06
Payton Youngblood misses three point jump shot
16:04
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
15:55
Payton Youngblood defensive rebound
15:54
+2
Will Soucie makes two point layup
2-7
15:54
TV timeout
15:35
Armaan Franklin turnover (Detalian Brown steals)
15:30
Armaan Franklin blocks Detalian Brown's two point layup
15:28
Lions offensive rebound
14:58
+2
Will Soucie makes two point jump shot
4-7
14:36
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point layup
4-9
14:29
Armaan Franklin personal foul
14:17
Detalian Brown misses two point layup
14:15
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
14:06
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup
4-11
13:35
Race Thompson blocks Isaac Chatman's two point jump shot
13:33
Race Thompson defensive rebound
13:25
Armaan Franklin misses three point jump shot
13:23
Will Soucie defensive rebound
13:16
+3
Payton Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Detalian Brown assists)
7-11
13:08
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point dunk
7-13
12:44
Mervin James misses three point jump shot
12:42
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
12:38
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
12:36
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
12:32
Will Soucie turnover (Armaan Franklin steals)
12:14
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point layup (Armaan Franklin assists)
7-15
11:58
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
12:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Jamari Blackmon's two point layup
11:58
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
11:52
Khristian Lander turnover (Isaac Chatman steals)
11:33
Detalian Brown misses two point jump shot
11:31
Hoosiers defensive rebound
11:13
Jamari Blackmon personal foul (Trey Galloway draws the foul)
11:13
Trey Galloway misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:13
Emanuel Littles defensive rebound
11:00
Jamari Blackmon misses three point jump shot
10:58
Race Thompson defensive rebound
10:53
Race Thompson offensive foul
10:53
Race Thompson turnover
10:44
Aleksa Matic misses three point jump shot
10:42
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
10:31
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
10:29
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
10:23
Jump ball. Jamari Blackmon vs. Rob Phinisee (Hoosiers gains possession)
10:23
Jamari Blackmon turnover (lost ball) (Rob Phinisee steals)
10:11
Trayce Jackson-Davis offensive foul
10:11
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover
9:55
Emanuel Littles misses two point layup
9:53
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
9:43
+3
Jerome Hunter makes three point jump shot (Khristian Lander assists)
7-18
9:32
Isaac Chatman misses three point jump shot
9:30
Lions offensive rebound
9:29
Aleksa Matic misses two point layup
9:27
Khristian Lander defensive rebound
9:27
Aleksa Matic personal foul (Khristian Lander draws the foul)
9:27
+1
Khristian Lander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-19
9:27
+1
Khristian Lander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-20
9:11
Emanuel Littles misses two point layup
9:09
Anthony Leal defensive rebound
9:04
Armaan Franklin turnover
8:53
Emanuel Littles turnover (Armaan Franklin steals)
8:45
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
8:43
Payton Youngblood defensive rebound
8:34
Mervin James misses two point layup
8:32
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
8:27
Aleksa Matic shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
8:27
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-21
8:27
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:27
Anthony Leal offensive rebound
8:09
Will Soucie personal foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
8:09
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-22
8:09
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-23
7:47
+2
Mervin James makes two point layup
9-23
7:38
Payton Youngblood blocks Armaan Franklin's two point layup
7:36
Mervin James defensive rebound
7:30
Jamari Blackmon misses two point layup
7:28
Aljami Durham defensive rebound
7:24
Aljami Durham turnover
7:24
TV timeout
7:11
+2
Mervin James makes two point layup
11-23
6:52
Jerome Hunter turnover
6:50
Jamari Blackmon turnover (Anthony Leal steals)
6:49
Jamari Blackmon personal foul (Anthony Leal draws the foul)
6:49
+1
Anthony Leal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-24
6:49
Anthony Leal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:49
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
6:28
Detalian Brown misses three point jump shot
6:26
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
6:25
Aljami Durham turnover (Detalian Brown steals)
6:23
+2
Will Soucie makes two point layup (Detalian Brown assists)
13-24
5:45
Jerome Hunter shooting foul (Will Soucie draws the foul)
5:57
Jerome Hunter misses three point jump shot
5:55
Mervin James defensive rebound
5:45
+2
Will Soucie makes two point layup (Detalian Brown assists)
15-24
5:45
Jerome Hunter shooting foul (Will Soucie draws the foul)
5:45
|
|
+1
|
Will Soucie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-24
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
16-26
|
5:03
|
|
|
Mervin James misses two point layup
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Hoosiers defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Payton Youngblood makes two point layup
|
18-26
|
4:40
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee shooting foul (Payton Youngblood draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
|
18-28
|
4:10
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
|
18-31
|
3:27
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Emanuel Littles offensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee blocks Emanuel Littles's two point layup
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee defensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Detalian Brown personal foul
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
+1
|
Rob Phinisee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-32
|
3:21
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:01
|
|
+3
|
Detalian Brown makes three point jump shot (Will Soucie assists)
|
21-32
|
2:39
|
|
+3
|
Trey Galloway makes three point jump shot (Khristian Lander assists)
|
21-35
|
2:24
|
|
|
Emanuel Littles misses two point layup
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Khristian Lander personal foul (Detalian Brown draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Detalian Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood personal foul (Jordan Geronimo draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot
|
21-38
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Isaac Chatman defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Mervin James's two point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham makes three point jump shot
|
21-38
|
1:08
|
|
|
Payton Youngblood turnover
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Detalian Brown defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Jordan Geronimo personal foul (Isaac Chatman draws the foul)
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Isaac Chatman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Payton Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-38
|
0:47
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Chatman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-38
|
0:38
|
|
|
Aljami Durham turnover
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Aljami Durham personal foul (Payton Youngblood draws the foul)
|
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Payton Youngblood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-38
|
0:33
|
|
+1
|
Payton Youngblood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-38
|
0:02
|
|
|
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Isaac Chatman turnover (Jordan Geronimo steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Geronimo makes two point layup
|
24-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|