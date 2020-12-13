|
20:00
|
|
|
Trey Townsend vs. Joey Hauser (Rashad Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Aaron Henry blocks Rashad Williams's three point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier defensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Trey Townsend blocks Thomas Kithier's two point layup
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Henry makes three point jump shot (Thomas Kithier assists)
|
0-3
|
18:39
|
|
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
2-3
|
18:39
|
|
|
Rocket Watts shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Trey Townsend misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Micah Parrish steals)
|
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
5-3
|
17:55
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Langford makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
5-6
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Moore steals)
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Rashad Williams makes two point layup
|
7-6
|
17:19
|
|
|
Micah Parrish personal foul
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier offensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier personal foul
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Joey Hauser makes two point jump shot (Rocket Watts assists)
|
9-8
|
16:19
|
|
|
Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point putback layup
|
9-10
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Rocket Watts defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup (Rocket Watts assists)
|
9-12
|
15:36
|
|
|
Trey Townsend shooting foul (Aaron Henry draws the foul)
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-13
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Rashad Williams makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
15:04
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses two point dunk
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
+3
|
Foster Loyer makes three point jump shot (Gabe Brown assists)
|
11-16
|
14:42
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Moore makes three point jump shot
|
14-16
|
14:34
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Foster Loyer assists)
|
14-19
|
14:21
|
|
|
Zion Young offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Zion Young turnover
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry makes two point layup
|
14-21
|
13:39
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Malik Hall defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Jalen Moore personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Gabe Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall makes two point putback layup
|
14-23
|
13:13
|
|
|
Zion Young shooting foul (Malik Hall draws the foul)
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Malik Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-24
|
13:00
|
|
|
Malik Hall shooting foul (Trey Townsend draws the foul)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Trey Townsend misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:59
|
|
+1
|
Trey Townsend makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-24
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes two point alley-oop layup (Foster Loyer assists)
|
15-26
|
12:34
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
18-26
|
12:16
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Rocket Watts personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard blocks Rashad Williams's two point layup
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Joshua Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Micah Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Micah Parrish assists)
|
21-26
|
10:41
|
|
|
Trey Townsend blocks Joey Hauser's three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Julius Marble II offensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Hoggard makes two point layup (Julius Marble II assists)
|
21-28
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Julius Marble II misses two point layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
A.J. Hoggard defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Joey Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Julius Marble II personal foul (Blake Lampman draws the foul)
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
Blake Lampman makes three point jump shot (Daniel Oladapo assists)
|
24-28
|
8:59
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Joshua Langford offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Aaron Henry offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Malik Hall offensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Malik Hall misses two point layup
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Blake Lampman defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Thomas Kithier personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Aaron Henry blocks Rashad Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Aaron Henry defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts makes two point layup (Aaron Henry assists)
|
24-30
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Micah Parrish makes two point jump shot
|
26-30
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Malik Hall makes three point jump shot (Joey Hauser assists)
|
26-33
|
6:37
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Blake Lampman assists)
|
29-33
|
6:16
|
|
|
Rocket Watts turnover (bad pass) (Rashad Williams steals)
|
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Micah Parrish makes two point layup (Kevin Kangu assists)
|
31-33
|
6:01
|
|
|
Kevin Kangu personal foul
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Aaron Henry misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo shooting foul (Marcus Bingham Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:47
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-34
|
5:22
|
|
|
Rashad Williams turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Henry steals)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Rocket Watts misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Blake Lampman defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Marcus Bingham Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-34
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-34
|
4:35
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:59
|
|
+3
|
Joey Hauser makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
33-37
|
3:46
|
|
|
Joey Hauser shooting foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Micah Parrish misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Micah Parrish misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Joey Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Aaron Henry turnover (lost ball) (Micah Parrish steals)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:59
|
|
+3
|
Gabe Brown makes three point jump shot (Aaron Henry assists)
|
33-40
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jalen Moore offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Joshua Langford turnover (lost ball) (Rashad Williams steals)
|
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|
36-40
|
2:15
|
|
|
Micah Parrish personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-41
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-42
|
2:00
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Joshua Langford defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Joshua Langford turnover (bad pass) (Blake Lampman steals)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jalen Moore offensive foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Micah Parrish personal foul (Foster Loyer draws the foul)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-43
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Foster Loyer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-44
|
1:08
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Trey Townsend assists)
|
39-44
|
0:51
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Joey Hauser turnover (bad pass) (Rashad Williams steals)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Gabe Brown shooting foul (Rashad Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:38
|
|
+1
|
Rashad Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-44
|
0:09
|
|
|
Foster Loyer misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Joey Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|