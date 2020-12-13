|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Charles Bassey (Kenny Cooper gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Carson Williams turnover (bad pass) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:49
|
|
+1
|
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:30
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell offensive foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (illegal screen)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Carson Williams personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Carson Williams personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Malik Martin steals)
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Malik Martin turnover (bad pass) (Josh Anderson steals)
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point driving jump shot
|
0-3
|
16:47
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Fatts Russell shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-4
|
16:40
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-5
|
16:18
|
|
|
Charles Bassey personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Cooper steals)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Malik Martin blocks Kenny Cooper's two point layup
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Luke Frampton turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point floating jump shot
|
0-7
|
14:45
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-8
|
14:39
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-9
|
14:23
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Carey assists)
|
3-9
|
13:50
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Cozart offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Hilltoppers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Osawe steals)
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Jalen Carey personal foul (Kevin Osawe draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Dayvion McKnight makes two point driving layup
|
3-11
|
13:12
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|
5-11
|
11:36
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Harris makes two point driving layup
|
7-11
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
9-11
|
10:24
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris turnover (lost ball) (Luke Frampton steals)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
9-13
|
9:27
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
12-13
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Charles Bassey assists)
|
12-16
|
8:49
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Ishmael Leggett assists)
|
15-16
|
7:50
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks Jalen Carey's two point driving layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point layup (Kenny Cooper assists)
|
15-18
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
17-18
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists)
|
17-20
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-20
|
6:26
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Carey steals)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|
21-20
|
5:56
|
|
|
Luke Frampton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Josh Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point layup
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth shooting foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-20
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Jordan Rawls assists)
|
22-22
|
4:49
|
|
|
Charles Bassey personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point hook shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris personal foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
24-22
|
3:44
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Malik Martin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Rawls steals)
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
24-24
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Jordan Rawls draws the foul)
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-25
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Jordan Rawls draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-26
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Rawls makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-27
|
2:52
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Josh Anderson shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-27
|
2:33
|
|
+3
|
Josh Anderson makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
25-30
|
2:15
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Cozart makes two point alley-oop layup (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
25-32
|
1:26
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (bad pass) (Taveion Hollingsworth steals)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point driving layup
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson shooting foul (Josh Anderson draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:55
|
|
+1
|
Josh Anderson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-33
|
0:32
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Cozart blocks Antwan Walker's two point putback layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Cozart defensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Josh Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point hook shot
|
27-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|