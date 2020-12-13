|
20:00
|
|
|
(Spartans gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
19:04
|
|
|
Omari Moore blocks Keith Smith's two point layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup (Seneca Knight assists)
|
6-0
|
18:34
|
|
|
Mark Crowe misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler offensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin blocks Tuukka Jaakkola's two point layup
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|
6-2
|
18:13
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover (bad pass) (Keith Smith steals)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|
8-2
|
17:47
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders shooting foul (Seneca Knight draws the foul)
|
|
17:47
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-2
|
17:47
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-2
|
17:34
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Mustangs 30 second timeout
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders blocks Richard Washington's two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Seneca Knight turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Omari Moore offensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin offensive foul
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin turnover
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
10-4
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore makes two point layup
|
12-4
|
15:40
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Mark Crowe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|
14-4
|
15:08
|
|
|
Ralph Agee personal foul
|
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Camren Pierce assists)
|
14-6
|
14:49
|
|
|
Camren Pierce shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-6
|
14:49
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds misses two point layup
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Mark Crowe turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:09
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Kaison Hammonds assists)
|
18-6
|
13:38
|
|
|
Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson offensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point layup (Brantly Stevenson assists)
|
18-8
|
13:20
|
|
|
Richard Washington turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma turnover (bad pass) (Seneca Knight steals)
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Seneca Knight makes two point layup
|
20-8
|
12:37
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Seneca Knight steals)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Mark Crowe personal foul
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Camren Pierce defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Camren Pierce makes two point jump shot
|
20-10
|
11:21
|
|
|
Seneca Knight turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Sanders makes two point layup
|
20-12
|
10:55
|
|
|
Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler personal foul
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Kobe Sanders turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson blocks Omari Moore's two point layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Keith Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point layup
|
20-14
|
9:35
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
+3
|
Trey Smith makes three point jump shot (Omari Moore assists)
|
23-14
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola offensive foul
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola turnover
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot (Richard Washington assists)
|
25-14
|
8:21
|
|
|
Tuukka Jaakkola misses two point layup
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Alimamy Koroma draws the foul)
|
|
8:14
|
|
+1
|
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-15
|
8:14
|
|
+1
|
Alimamy Koroma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-16
|
7:55
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
+3
|
Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|
25-19
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
27-19
|
7:10
|
|
|
Brantly Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup (Trey Smith assists)
|
29-19
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Alimamy Koroma makes two point jump shot (Keith Smith assists)
|
29-21
|
6:18
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Brantly Stevenson makes two point layup (Kobe Sanders assists)
|
29-23
|
5:57
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma blocks Ralph Agee's two point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Trey Smith offensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aidan Prukop personal foul
|
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-23
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-23
|
4:45
|
|
|
Aidan Prukop turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup
|
33-23
|
4:06
|
|
|
Alimamy Koroma misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (bad pass) (Camren Pierce steals)
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Seneca Knight personal foul
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|
33-25
|
3:25
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Camren Pierce misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Keith Smith makes two point jump shot
|
33-27
|
2:08
|
|
|
Kaison Hammonds misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Keith Smith defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Mark Crowe makes three point jump shot (Camren Pierce assists)
|
33-30
|
1:46
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Hank Hollingsworth makes two point layup (Dyson Koehler assists)
|
33-32
|
1:10
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-32
|
1:10
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Trey Smith offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Dyson Koehler defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Keith Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Hank Hollingsworth shooting foul
|
|
0:21
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-32
|
0:21
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-32
|
0:04
|
|
|
Ralph Agee shooting foul
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-33
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Dyson Koehler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-34
|
0:01
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|