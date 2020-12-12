|
20:00
|
|
|
Isaih Moore vs. Jamorko Pickett (Posh Alexander gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
2-0
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
Dante Harris makes three point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
2-3
|
19:12
|
|
|
Isaih Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point layup (Dante Harris assists)
|
2-5
|
18:44
|
|
|
Donald Carey shooting foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
18:44
|
|
+1
|
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-5
|
18:44
|
|
+1
|
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-5
|
18:26
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot
|
4-7
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
18:15
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-7
|
18:15
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Dante Harris makes three point jump shot (Qudus Wahab assists)
|
5-10
|
17:30
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Donald Carey defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Posh Alexander personal foul
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point finger roll layup
|
5-12
|
16:36
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Isaih Moore assists)
|
7-12
|
16:21
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (lost ball) (Vince Cole steals)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
9-12
|
16:06
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
|
11-12
|
15:33
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point layup
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point layup
|
11-14
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
|
13-14
|
15:10
|
|
|
Hoyas 30 second timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
13-16
|
14:27
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
|
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-17
|
13:59
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-18
|
13:55
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Greg Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point layup
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
+3
|
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
16-18
|
13:08
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
|
18-18
|
12:44
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu personal foul
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington shooting foul (Timothy Ighoefe draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Timothy Ighoefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-19
|
12:16
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point driving layup
|
18-21
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Posh Alexander makes two point driving layup
|
20-21
|
11:01
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
+3
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Marcellus Earlington assists)
|
23-21
|
10:27
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro makes two point tip shot
|
25-21
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Chudier Bile makes two point driving layup (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
25-23
|
9:32
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-25
|
9:04
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Timothy Ighoefe shooting foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
25-28
|
8:18
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett blocks Julian Champagnie's two point layup
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
27-28
|
7:52
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Isaih Moore steals)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Isaih Moore's two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point layup
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point layup
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
6:51
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-28
|
6:37
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-28
|
6:17
|
|
|
Isaih Moore blocks Chudier Bile's two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point tip shot
|
31-30
|
6:07
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Jamari Sibley defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot
|
31-33
|
5:20
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Hoyas defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab makes two point dunk
|
31-35
|
4:54
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn offensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Isaih Moore's two point layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Donald Carey makes two point driving layup
|
31-37
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point step back jump shot
|
33-37
|
3:49
|
|
|
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie makes two point layup (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
35-37
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-37
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Dante Harris makes two point floating jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
|
36-39
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point driving layup (Vince Cole assists)
|
38-39
|
2:51
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab blocks Vince Cole's two point layup
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington offensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Chudier Bile defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball) (Qudus Wahab steals)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Chudier Bile turnover (lost ball) (Marcellus Earlington steals)
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
+3
|
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
|
38-42
|
0:54
|
|
|
Dante Harris shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-42
|
0:54
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-42
|
0:25
|
|
|
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball) (Dante Harris steals)
|