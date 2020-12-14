|
20:00
|
|
|
James Lewis Jr. vs. Yves Pons (Santiago Vescovi gains possession)
|
|
19:58
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point jump shot (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
0-2
|
19:19
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
James Lewis Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:34
|
|
|
James Lewis Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
17:07
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup
|
0-6
|
16:48
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Adrian Delph turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Springer steals)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Donovan Gregory's two point layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Adrian Delph personal foul
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
|
0-8
|
15:02
|
|
|
Adrian Delph turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot (Keon Johnson assists)
|
0-10
|
14:21
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Keon Johnson steals)
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses two point layup
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Keon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (E.J. Anosike assists)
|
0-13
|
14:06
|
|
|
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Jaden Springer shooting foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+1
|
Kendall Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-13
|
13:38
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes three point jump shot (Keon Johnson assists)
|
1-16
|
13:01
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses two point layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James shooting foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:00
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Gregory makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-16
|
12:51
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Michael Almonacy makes two point jump shot
|
4-16
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point layup
|
4-18
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Michael Almonacy makes two point floating jump shot
|
6-18
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point reverse layup
|
6-20
|
11:37
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Michael Eads misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy personal foul
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point putback layup
|
6-22
|
10:15
|
|
|
R.J. Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Keon Johnson steals)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point dunk
|
6-24
|
9:55
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
R.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
John Fulkerson personal foul
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua turnover (lost ball) (Kendall Lewis steals)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis turnover (lost ball) (John Fulkerson steals)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James blocks Kendall Lewis's two point layup
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass) (John Fulkerson steals)
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup
|
6-26
|
6:49
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory misses two point layup
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Santiago Vescovi makes two point layup
|
6-28
|
5:58
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory offensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Donovan Gregory makes two point jump shot
|
8-28
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point reverse layup (John Fulkerson assists)
|
8-30
|
5:09
|
|
|
Adrian Delph turnover (bad pass) (Keon Johnson steals)
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis personal foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
R.J. Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
R.J. Wilson offensive foul
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
R.J. Wilson turnover
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Mountaineers defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
8-32
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jaden Springer personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Donovan Gregory defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses two point layup
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
8-34
|
2:04
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Santiago Vescovi steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike misses two point layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike offensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Anosike makes two point putback layup
|
8-36
|
1:44
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Michael Almonacy draws the foul)
|
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Michael Almonacy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-36
|
1:44
|
|
+1
|
Michael Almonacy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-36
|
1:30
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Keon Johnson personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Kendall Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-36
|
1:24
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
RJ Duhart defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Michael Almonacy misses two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
RJ Duhart defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Delph makes two point layup (Michael Almonacy assists)
|
13-36
|
0:46
|
|
|
Volunteers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Yves Pons turnover (bad pass) (Michael Almonacy steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|