|
20:00
|
|
|
Casson Rouse vs. Matthias Tass (Jacob Davison gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:24
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Casson Rouse defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Davison makes three point jump shot (Kim Aiken Jr. assists)
|
5-0
|
18:56
|
|
|
Dan Fotu turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Davison steals)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses two point layup
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
5-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Alex Ducas personal foul
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point hook shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
5-5
|
17:22
|
|
|
Matthias Tass blocks Jacob Davison's two point driving layup
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot
|
8-5
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point floating jump shot
|
8-7
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point reverse layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Dan Fotu offensive foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Dan Fotu turnover
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Matthias Tass blocks Jacob Davison's two point driving layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point floating jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
8-9
|
14:37
|
|
|
Alex Ducas shooting foul (Tyler Robertson draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Robertson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-9
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point jump shot
|
10-11
|
14:15
|
|
|
Tanner Groves shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
14:15
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-12
|
14:08
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
12-12
|
13:52
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point layup
|
14-12
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
|
14-14
|
13:11
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
16-14
|
12:46
|
|
|
Matthias Tass turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jacob Groves misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Quinn Clinton defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Leemet Bockler assists)
|
16-16
|
11:39
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Casson Rouse offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Casson Rouse makes two point putback layup
|
18-16
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jacob Groves personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
18-19
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jacob Groves turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Bowen makes two point finger roll layup
|
18-21
|
9:23
|
|
+3
|
Kim Aiken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyler Robertson assists)
|
21-21
|
8:57
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Groves makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
23-21
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Bowen makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists)
|
23-24
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Logan Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Logan Johnson personal foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Ellis Magnuson makes two point driving layup
|
25-24
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler offensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Mitchell Saxen turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Casson Rouse offensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Tanner Groves makes two point layup (Jacob Davison assists)
|
27-24
|
5:39
|
|
|
Logan Johnson misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler misses two point layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Casson Rouse defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Leemet Bockler personal foul (Casson Rouse draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point driving layup
|
27-26
|
4:57
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses two point layup
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jacob Davison personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jacob Davison misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Dan Fotu defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point floating jump shot
|
29-26
|
2:48
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Quinn Clinton makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
29-28
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Ellis Magnuson makes two point driving layup
|
31-28
|
2:08
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Ellis Magnuson defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Robertson makes three point jump shot (Casson Rouse assists)
|
34-28
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Alex Ducas makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists)
|
34-30
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Davison makes two point layup (Tyler Robertson assists)
|
36-30
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup (Matthias Tass assists)
|
36-32
|
1:11
|
|
|
Jacob Davison shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
36-33
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Casson Rouse makes two point floating jump shot
|
38-33
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tommy Kuhse misses two point driving layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
Matthias Tass makes two point layup
|
38-35
|
0:31
|
|
|
Tanner Groves shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Tyler Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Casson Rouse draws the foul)
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Casson Rouse turnover (lost ball) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup
|
38-37
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jabe Mullins shooting foul (Casson Rouse draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Casson Rouse misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Casson Rouse makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
39-37
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Casson Rouse makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
40-37
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|