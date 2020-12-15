|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Cyclones gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
0-2
|
19:29
|
|
+3
|
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|
3-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (bad pass) (Nijel Pack steals)
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses two point layup
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands shooting foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
|
|
19:09
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-2
|
19:09
|
|
+1
|
Selton Miguel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-2
|
18:52
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes three point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|
5-5
|
18:34
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl offensive foul
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl turnover
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-5
|
18:14
|
|
+1
|
Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
18:01
|
|
|
Solomon Young turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Solomon Young shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-5
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-5
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Darlinstone Dubar makes three point jump shot (Javan Johnson assists)
|
9-8
|
16:34
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Selton Miguel makes two point layup
|
11-8
|
15:54
|
|
|
Solomon Young turnover (bad pass) (Selton Miguel steals)
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands makes two point jump shot
|
11-10
|
15:09
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Mike McGuirl makes two point driving layup
|
13-10
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-12
|
13:50
|
|
|
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Foster steals)
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Foster makes two point driving dunk
|
13-14
|
13:35
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard offensive foul (Xavier Foster draws the foul)
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard turnover
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Javan Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Javan Johnson offensive foul
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|
15-14
|
12:03
|
|
|
Cyclones turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Carlton Linguard makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
18-14
|
11:33
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Harris steals)
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:59
|
|
+3
|
Carlton Linguard makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
|
21-14
|
10:36
|
|
|
Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Carlton Linguard personal foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Solomon Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Rudi Williams makes three point step back jump shot
|
24-14
|
9:08
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Gordon makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
26-14
|
9:00
|
|
|
Cyclones 30 second timeout
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Javan Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
26-16
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point alley-oop dunk (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
28-16
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot (Tyler Harris assists)
|
28-18
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Javan Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Javan Johnson steals)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Javan Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point layup (Javan Johnson assists)
|
28-20
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point alley-oop dunk (Mike McGuirl assists)
|
30-20
|
6:09
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young makes two point hook shot
|
30-22
|
5:51
|
|
|
Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass) (Solomon Young steals)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Mike McGuirl personal foul (Darlinstone Dubar draws the foul)
|
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Harris makes two point driving layup
|
30-24
|
5:21
|
|
|
Darlinstone Dubar personal foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive foul (Solomon Young draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Davion Bradford turnover
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Solomon Young turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point driving layup
|
32-24
|
4:25
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Rudi Williams makes two point driving layup
|
34-24
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
34-26
|
2:32
|
|
|
Davion Bradford misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
DaJuan Gordon misses two point putback layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Davion Bradford offensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Davion Bradford makes two point putback layup
|
36-26
|
2:03
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
George Conditt IV blocks Nijel Pack's two point layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
George Conditt IV shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-26
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-26
|
1:20
|
|
|
Javan Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Davion Bradford defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Rudi Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Selton Miguel misses two point layup
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton personal foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-26
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Rudi Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-26
|
0:02
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton turnover (lost ball) (Selton Miguel steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|