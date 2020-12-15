|
20:00
Nana Akenten vs. Jax Levitch (Jawaun Newton gains possession)
19:40
+3
Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
0-3
19:09
Nolan Taylor turnover (traveling)
18:54
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
18:52
Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
18:40
Chris Harris offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
18:40
Chris Harris turnover
18:20
+2
Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot
0-5
18:02
Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
18:00
Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
17:43
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
17:41
Nygal Russell defensive rebound
17:24
Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
17:24
Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:24
+1
Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-5
17:01
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
16:59
Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
16:49
+2
Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (DQ Nicholas assists)
3-5
16:29
Nana Akenten personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
16:23
Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (DQ Nicholas steals)
16:05
+3
Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists)
6-5
15:47
Jawaun Newton misses two point layup
15:45
DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
15:39
Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:37
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
15:30
DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
15:30
TV timeout
15:30
+1
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-6
15:30
+1
Jawaun Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-7
15:16
Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
15:14
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
15:09
+2
Nate Johnson makes two point layup
8-7
14:44
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
14:42
DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
14:36
+3
Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot
11-7
14:01
Evan Kuhlman turnover (bad pass) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)
13:33
+2
Jordan Love makes two point jump shot
13-7
13:07
+3
Trey Hall makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
13-10
12:40
Evan Kuhlman blocks Nana Akenten's two point layup
12:38
Nana Akenten offensive rebound
12:32
Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball) (Trey Hall steals)
12:26
Nana Akenten shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
12:26
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-11
12:26
Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:26
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
12:08
+3
Dylan Branson makes three point jump shot (Eric Reed Jr. assists)
16-11
11:44
Nate Johnson shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
11:44
TV timeout
11:44
Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:44
+1
Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-12
11:37
Chris Harris turnover (bad pass)
11:16
Dylan Branson shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
11:16
Samari Curtis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:16
+1
Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-13
11:01
Nolan Taylor misses two point jump shot
10:59
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
10:50
Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot
10:48
Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
10:26
Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
10:24
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
10:12
+2
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
16-15
9:56
Nolan Taylor misses two point layup
9:54
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
9:48
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
9:46
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
9:43
+2
Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
16-17
9:23
Chris Harris misses two point layup
9:21
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
9:07
Iyen Enaruna offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
9:07
Iyen Enaruna turnover
8:48
DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot
8:46
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
8:27
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
8:25
Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
8:17
DQ Nicholas offensive foul (Jawaun Newton draws the foul)
8:17
DQ Nicholas turnover
7:59
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
7:57
Redhawks defensive rebound
7:57
TV timeout
7:42
Evan Kuhlman blocks Chris Harris's two point layup
7:40
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
7:26
Trey Hall offensive foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
7:26
Trey Hall turnover
7:12
Nygal Russell turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
6:59
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
6:57
Nygal Russell defensive rebound
6:48
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
6:41
Eric Reed Jr. misses two point jump shot
6:39
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
6:36
Shamar Givance shooting foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
6:36
+1
Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-17
6:36
+1
Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-17
6:07
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
5:55
Jordan Love misses two point jump shot
5:53
Jordan Love offensive rebound
5:48
Jordan Love misses two point layup
5:46
Trey Hall defensive rebound
5:29
Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
5:27
Chris Harris defensive rebound
5:18
+3
Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dylan Branson assists)
21-17
4:42
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
4:40
Jordan Love defensive rebound
4:33
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)
4:25
+2
Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot
23-17
4:04
Evan Kuhlman misses two point jump shot
4:02
Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
3:57
+2
Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
23-19
3:42
Shamar Givance personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
3:42
TV timeout
3:42
Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:42
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
3:23
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
3:21
Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
3:02
Jordan Love turnover (traveling)
2:47
+3
Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot
23-22
2:31
Eric Reed Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Samari Curtis steals)
2:25
Samari Curtis misses two point layup
2:23
Chris Harris defensive rebound
2:20
Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
2:18
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
2:00
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
1:58
Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
1:36
Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
1:36
Chris Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:36
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
1:35
Nolan Taylor personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
1:35
Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:35
Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
1:15
Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
1:13
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
1:03
Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)
0:58
Jawaun Newton personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
0:58
+1
Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-22
0:58
Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:58
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
0:40
Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
0:40
+1
Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-23
0:40
+1
Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-24
0:36
Redhawks 30 second timeout
0:27
Jordan Love misses two point layup
0:25
Nate Johnson offensive rebound
0:23
+2
Nate Johnson makes two point tip shot
26-24
0:00
End of period
