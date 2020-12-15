Shamar Givance had a career-high 20 points and converted a three-point play with one second remaining in overtime as Evansville edged Southeast Missouri 66-63

Shamar Givance had a career-high 20 points and converted a three-point play with one second remaining in overtime as Evansville edged Southeast Missouri 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Jawaun Newton had 15 points for Evansville (2-3). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Newton made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to force overtime tied at 56.

Eric Reed Jr. had 16 points for the Redhawks (2-3). Nana Akenten added 14 points. Nolan Taylor had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Harris, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Redhawks, shot only 11% for the game (1 of 9).

