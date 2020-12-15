TEXSO
AUBURN

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
40
AUBURN
Tigers
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   John Walker III vs. Devan Cambridge (Tigers gains possession)  
20:00 +2 Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot 0-2
19:51   John Walker III offensive foul  
19:51   John Walker III turnover  
19:36   Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)  
19:20   Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
19:13   Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
18:47   Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 3 of 3  
18:47   John Walker III defensive rebound  
18:29   Allen Flanigan personal foul  
18:18 +3 Jordan Gilliam makes three point jump shot (Galen Alexander assists) 3-2
18:00   Michael Weathers shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)  
17:46 +1 Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
17:38 +1 Justin Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-4
17:38   Michael Weathers turnover (traveling)  
17:38   Justin Powell turnover (Galen Alexander steals)  
17:38 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point dunk 5-4
17:38   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
17:36   JT Thor offensive rebound  
17:31 +2 JT Thor makes two point layup 5-6
17:21   John Walker III turnover (JT Thor steals)  
17:11 +2 Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists) 5-8
16:57   Jordan Gilliam turnover (JT Thor steals)  
16:42   JT Thor misses two point layup  
16:40   Tigers defensive rebound  
16:35   John Walker III turnover (Jamal Johnson steals)  
16:35   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
16:35   JT Thor offensive rebound  
16:39   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
16:35   JT Thor offensive rebound  
16:35   Galen Alexander shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)  
16:35   JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:12   JT Thor blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup  
16:25 +1 JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-9
16:12   JT Thor blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup  
16:10   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
15:57 +3 Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists) 5-12
15:45 +3 Galen Alexander makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 8-12
15:33 +2 JT Thor makes two point dunk 8-14
14:58 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point floating jump shot 10-14
14:45   Allen Flanigan misses two point layup  
14:43   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
14:34 +2 John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists) 12-14
14:17   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
14:15   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
14:15   Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
14:15   TV timeout  
14:15 +1 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-14
14:15   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:15   Jaylin Williams defensive rebound  
13:53   Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:51   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  
13:43 +2 Dylan Cardwell makes two point putback dunk 13-16
13:21   Jaylin Williams blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup  
13:19   Tigers defensive rebound  
13:08 +2 Chris Moore makes two point hook shot 13-18
12:45   Justin Powell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
12:45 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-18
12:45 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-18
12:19 +2 Justin Powell makes two point floating jump shot 15-20
12:10   Chris Moore personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
11:57 +3 Yahuza Rasas makes three point jump shot (Chris Baldwin assists) 18-20
11:42   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
11:22 +2 Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot 20-20
11:10   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:08   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  
11:04 +2 Chris Moore makes two point layup (Dylan Cardwell assists) 20-22
10:50   Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot  
10:48   Jaylin Williams defensive rebound  
10:43   John Jones personal foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
10:43   TV timeout  
10:31   Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
10:29   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
10:21   Chris Moore blocks Justin Hopkins's two point layup  
10:19   Chris Moore defensive rebound  
10:01   Devan Cambridge misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
9:38   Yahuza Rasas misses two point hook shot  
9:36   Devan Cambridge defensive rebound  
9:29 +3 Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists) 20-25
9:04   Yahuza Rasas misses three point jump shot  
9:02   Devan Cambridge defensive rebound  
8:56   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:54   Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound  
8:34   Michael Weathers misses two point layup  
8:33   John Jones offensive rebound  
8:33   Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (John Jones draws the foul)  
8:33 +1 John Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-25
8:33 +1 John Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-25
8:19 +2 Jamal Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot 22-27
7:54 +2 Chris Baldwin makes two point jump shot 24-27
7:25   Tyrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
7:23   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
7:16   John Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:14   JT Thor defensive rebound  
7:03   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
7:01   JT Thor offensive rebound  
6:55   JT Thor misses two point jump shot  
6:53   John Walker III defensive rebound  
6:47   Chris Baldwin turnover (traveling)  
6:47   TV timeout  
6:34   Justin Hopkins shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
6:35 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-28
6:35 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 24-29
6:34 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 24-30
6:13   Justin Hopkins offensive foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
6:13   Justin Hopkins turnover  
5:50 +2 Babatunde Akingbola makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists) 24-32
5:29 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point hook shot 26-32
5:21   Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul  
5:21   Babatunde Akingbola turnover  
4:51 +3 John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Jordan Gilliam assists) 29-32
4:29   Justin Powell misses two point layup  
4:27   Justin Powell offensive rebound  
4:22 +2 Justin Powell makes two point tip shot 29-34
3:59 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup 31-34
3:38 +3 Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Jamal Johnson assists) 31-37
3:29   JT Thor blocks John Walker III's three point jump shot  
3:29   Tigers offensive rebound  
3:29   TV timeout  
3:27   John Walker III turnover  
3:10   Justin Powell turnover (Michael Weathers steals)  
3:01 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point dunk 33-37
2:51   Jamal Johnson misses two point layup  
2:49   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
2:34 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 35-37
2:36   Javon Franklin shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)  
2:36 +1 Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-37
2:14   Justin Powell misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Jaylin Williams offensive rebound  
2:08   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)  
2:08 +1 Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-38
2:08 +1 Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-39
1:50   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
1:48   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
1:41   Justin Powell turnover (John Walker III steals)  
1:15   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
1:13   Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound  
1:08   Dylan Cardwell turnover (Jordan Gilliam steals)  
1:00 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup (John Walker III assists) 38-39
0:46   Jaylin Williams turnover (traveling)  
0:46   Tigers 30 second timeout  
0:31 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point hook shot (Michael Weathers assists) 40-39
0:01   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Tigers offensive rebound  
0:01   Galen Alexander personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)  
0:01   Chris Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:01   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXSO
Tigers
23
AUBURN
Tigers
41

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Jaylin Williams blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup  
19:44   Jaylin Williams defensive rebound  
19:22   Galen Alexander shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)  
19:22   Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:22 +1 Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-40
19:06   Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot  
19:04   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound  
18:57   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point hook shot  
18:55   JT Thor defensive rebound  
18:51   Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)  
18:51   Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:51 +1 Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-41
18:51   Devan Cambridge personal foul  
18:38 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point dunk (John Walker III assists) 42-41
18:08   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
17:46   John Walker III turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)  
17:38 +2 Allen Flanigan makes two point layup 42-43
17:20 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point floating jump shot (Galen Alexander assists) 44-43
17:18   John Walker III personal foul  
17:01 +2 Devan Cambridge makes two point jump shot 44-45
16:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)  
16:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover  
16:41 +2 Justin Powell makes two point layup 44-47
16:33   Michael Weathers turnover (Jaylin Williams steals)  
16:28   Michael Weathers shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)  
16:28 +1 Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-48
16:28   Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:28   John Walker III defensive rebound  
16:13   Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Justin Hopkins offensive rebound  
16:11   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)  
16:01 +2 John Walker III makes two point layup 46-48
15:51   Michael Weathers blocks Justin Powell's three point jump shot  
15:49   Justin Powell offensive rebound  
15:41 +2 Justin Powell makes two point layup 46-50
15:34   Michael Weathers turnover (bad pass)  
15:33   TV timeout  
15:06   Dylan Cardwell misses two point jump shot  
15:04   Ja'Mare Redus defensive rebound  
14:35   John Walker III misses two point floating jump shot  
14:33   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
14:27   Allen Flanigan misses two point layup  
14:25   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
14:12   Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot  
14:10   Devan Cambridge defensive rebound  
13:50 +2 Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot 46-52
13:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)  
13:52 +1 Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-53
13:26   John Walker III misses two point layup  
13:24   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
13:24   John Jones shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)  
13:24   Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:24   Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:24   Allen Flanigan offensive rebound  
13:10   John Jones shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
13:10 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-54
13:10   Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:10   JT Thor offensive rebound  
13:03 +2 Allen Flanigan makes two point layup 46-56
13:03   Galen Alexander shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)  
13:03 +1 Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-57
12:49   John Walker III turnover (bad pass)  
12:34   JT Thor misses two point hook shot  
12:32   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  