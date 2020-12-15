TEXSO
AUBURN
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|John Walker III vs. Devan Cambridge (Tigers gains possession)
|20:00
|
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|19:51
|
|John Walker III offensive foul
|19:51
|
|John Walker III turnover
|19:36
|
|Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|19:20
|
|Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|19:13
|
|Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|18:47
|
|Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|18:47
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Allen Flanigan personal foul
|18:18
|
|+3
|Jordan Gilliam makes three point jump shot (Galen Alexander assists)
|3-2
|18:00
|
|Michael Weathers shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
|17:46
|
|+1
|Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|17:38
|
|+1
|Justin Powell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-4
|17:38
|
|Michael Weathers turnover (traveling)
|17:38
|
|Justin Powell turnover (Galen Alexander steals)
|17:38
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point dunk
|5-4
|17:38
|
|Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|17:31
|
|+2
|JT Thor makes two point layup
|5-6
|17:21
|
|John Walker III turnover (JT Thor steals)
|17:11
|
|+2
|Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
|5-8
|16:57
|
|Jordan Gilliam turnover (JT Thor steals)
|16:42
|
|JT Thor misses two point layup
|16:40
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|16:35
|
|John Walker III turnover (Jamal Johnson steals)
|16:35
|
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|16:39
|
|Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:35
|
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Galen Alexander shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
|16:35
|
|JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:12
|
|JT Thor blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup
|16:25
|
|+1
|JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-9
|16:12
|
|JT Thor blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup
|16:10
|
|Justin Powell defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|+3
|Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
|5-12
|15:45
|
|+3
|Galen Alexander makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|8-12
|15:33
|
|+2
|JT Thor makes two point dunk
|8-14
|14:58
|
|+2
|Justin Hopkins makes two point floating jump shot
|10-14
|14:45
|
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|14:43
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|14:34
|
|+2
|John Walker III makes two point layup (Michael Weathers assists)
|12-14
|14:17
|
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Allen Flanigan shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
|14:15
|
|TV timeout
|14:15
|
|+1
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-14
|14:15
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:15
|
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|13:53
|
|Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|
|Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|13:43
|
|+2
|Dylan Cardwell makes two point putback dunk
|13-16
|13:21
|
|Jaylin Williams blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup
|13:19
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|13:08
|
|+2
|Chris Moore makes two point hook shot
|13-18
|12:45
|
|Justin Powell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|12:45
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-18
|12:45
|
|+1
|Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-18
|12:19
|
|+2
|Justin Powell makes two point floating jump shot
|15-20
|12:10
|
|Chris Moore personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|11:57
|
|+3
|Yahuza Rasas makes three point jump shot (Chris Baldwin assists)
|18-20
|11:42
|
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|+2
|Justin Hopkins makes two point jump shot
|20-20
|11:10
|
|Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
|11:08
|
|Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound
|11:04
|
|+2
|Chris Moore makes two point layup (Dylan Cardwell assists)
|20-22
|10:50
|
|Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot
|10:48
|
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|John Jones personal foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|10:43
|
|TV timeout
|10:31
|
|Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Chris Moore blocks Justin Hopkins's two point layup
|10:19
|
|Chris Moore defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Devan Cambridge misses two point jump shot
|9:59
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses two point hook shot
|9:36
|
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|+3
|Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Jones assists)
|20-25
|9:04
|
|Yahuza Rasas misses three point jump shot
|9:02
|
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|8:56
|
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Yahuza Rasas defensive rebound
|8:34
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point layup
|8:33
|
|John Jones offensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (John Jones draws the foul)
|8:33
|
|+1
|John Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-25
|8:33
|
|+1
|John Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-25
|8:19
|
|+2
|Jamal Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-27
|7:54
|
|+2
|Chris Baldwin makes two point jump shot
|24-27
|7:25
|
|Tyrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|
|Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|7:16
|
|John Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
|7:01
|
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|6:55
|
|JT Thor misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|6:47
|
|Chris Baldwin turnover (traveling)
|6:47
|
|TV timeout
|6:34
|
|Justin Hopkins shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|6:35
|
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|24-28
|6:35
|
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|24-29
|6:34
|
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|24-30
|6:13
|
|Justin Hopkins offensive foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|Justin Hopkins turnover
|5:50
|
|+2
|Babatunde Akingbola makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
|24-32
|5:29
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point hook shot
|26-32
|5:21
|
|Babatunde Akingbola offensive foul
|5:21
|
|Babatunde Akingbola turnover
|4:51
|
|+3
|John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Jordan Gilliam assists)
|29-32
|4:29
|
|Justin Powell misses two point layup
|4:27
|
|Justin Powell offensive rebound
|4:22
|
|+2
|Justin Powell makes two point tip shot
|29-34
|3:59
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
|31-34
|3:38
|
|+3
|Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Jamal Johnson assists)
|31-37
|3:29
|
|JT Thor blocks John Walker III's three point jump shot
|3:29
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|3:29
|
|TV timeout
|3:27
|
|John Walker III turnover
|3:10
|
|Justin Powell turnover (Michael Weathers steals)
|3:01
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point dunk
|33-37
|2:51
|
|Jamal Johnson misses two point layup
|2:49
|
|Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|35-37
|2:36
|
|Javon Franklin shooting foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|+1
|Galen Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-37
|2:14
|
|Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|
|Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-38
|2:08
|
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-39
|1:50
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|1:48
|
|Justin Powell defensive rebound
|1:41
|
|Justin Powell turnover (John Walker III steals)
|1:15
|
|Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|1:13
|
|Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
|1:08
|
|Dylan Cardwell turnover (Jordan Gilliam steals)
|1:00
|
|+2
|Michael Weathers makes two point layup (John Walker III assists)
|38-39
|0:46
|
|Jaylin Williams turnover (traveling)
|0:46
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:31
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point hook shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|40-39
|0:01
|
|Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Galen Alexander personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
|0:01
|
|Chris Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:01
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:46
|
|Jaylin Williams blocks Joirdon Karl Nicholas's two point layup
|19:44
|
|Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Galen Alexander shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|19:22
|
|Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:22
|
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-40
|19:06
|
|Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot
|19:04
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound
|18:57
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point hook shot
|18:55
|
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|18:51
|
|Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|18:51
|
|Jaylin Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:51
|
|+1
|Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-41
|18:51
|
|Devan Cambridge personal foul
|18:38
|
|+2
|Galen Alexander makes two point dunk (John Walker III assists)
|42-41
|18:08
|
|Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
|18:06
|
|Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|John Walker III turnover (Allen Flanigan steals)
|17:38
|
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|42-43
|17:20
|
|+2
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point floating jump shot (Galen Alexander assists)
|44-43
|17:18
|
|John Walker III personal foul
|17:01
|
|+2
|Devan Cambridge makes two point jump shot
|44-45
|16:52
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|16:52
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover
|16:41
|
|+2
|Justin Powell makes two point layup
|44-47
|16:33
|
|Michael Weathers turnover (Jaylin Williams steals)
|16:28
|
|Michael Weathers shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
|16:28
|
|+1
|Devan Cambridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-48
|16:28
|
|Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:28
|
|John Walker III defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Justin Hopkins offensive rebound
|16:11
|
|Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)
|16:01
|
|+2
|John Walker III makes two point layup
|46-48
|15:51
|
|Michael Weathers blocks Justin Powell's three point jump shot
|15:49
|
|Justin Powell offensive rebound
|15:41
|
|+2
|Justin Powell makes two point layup
|46-50
|15:34
|
|Michael Weathers turnover (bad pass)
|15:33
|
|TV timeout
|15:06
|
|Dylan Cardwell misses two point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Ja'Mare Redus defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|John Walker III misses two point floating jump shot
|14:33
|
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Allen Flanigan misses two point layup
|14:25
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Ja'Mare Redus misses two point jump shot
|14:10
|
|Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point jump shot
|46-52
|13:52
|
|Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|13:52
|
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-53
|13:26
|
|John Walker III misses two point layup
|13:24
|
|Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
|13:24
|
|John Jones shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|13:24
|
|Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:24
|
|Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:24
|
|Allen Flanigan offensive rebound
|13:10
|
|John Jones shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)
|13:10
|
|+1
|Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-54
|13:10
|
|Jamal Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:10
|
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|13:03
|
|+2
|Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
|46-56
|13:03
|
|Galen Alexander shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
|13:03
|
|+1
|Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-57
|12:49
|
|John Walker III turnover (bad pass)
|12:34
|
|JT Thor misses two point hook shot
|12:32
|
|Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound