20:00
(Shockers gains possession)
19:37
+3
Alterique Gilbert makes three point step back jump shot
3-0
19:17
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
19:15
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
19:02
+2
Trey Wade makes two point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
5-0
18:48
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
18:46
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
18:29
+2
Morris Udeze makes two point layup
7-0
18:11
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
18:09
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
|
18:01
Brandon Rachal turnover (lost ball) (Morris Udeze steals)
|
17:45
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
17:43
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|
17:26
Morris Udeze shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
|
17:26
Emmanuel Ugboh misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17:26
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-1
16:59
Trey Wade misses two point layup
|
16:57
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
16:50
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
16:48
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
16:47
Jump ball. Brandon Rachal vs. Trey Wade (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
|
16:46
Tyson Etienne personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
16:37
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
16:35
Alterique Gilbert defensive rebound
|
16:30
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
16:30
+1
Alterique Gilbert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-1
16:30
+1
Alterique Gilbert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-1
16:16
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
9-4
15:52
+3
Dexter Dennis makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
12-4
15:20
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
15:18
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler defensive rebound
|
15:00
+3
Clarence Jackson makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
15-4
14:43
+3
Austin Richie makes three point jump shot (Darien Jackson assists)
15-7
14:23
Alterique Gilbert misses two point jump shot
|
14:21
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
14:18
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Craig Porter Jr. steals)
|
14:03
Clarence Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
14:01
Josh Earley defensive rebound
|
13:57
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive foul (Clarence Jackson draws the foul)
|
13:57
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover
|
13:57
TV timeout
|
13:43
+3
Trey Wade makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
18-7
13:34
Keshawn Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
13:12
Clarence Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
13:10
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
13:02
Brandon Rachal turnover (traveling)
|
12:41
Trey Wade turnover (lost ball)
|
12:34
Elijah Joiner turnover (traveling)
|
12:10
Trey Wade misses two point hook shot
|
12:08
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
11:54
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
11:52
Rey Idowu offensive rebound
|
11:53
Morris Udeze personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
11:53
TV timeout
|
11:41
Rey Idowu misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
11:39
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
|
11:34
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point putback layup
18-9
11:23
Trey Wade misses three point jump shot
|
11:21
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
11:15
Dexter Dennis blocks Darien Jackson's two point layup
|
11:13
Curtis Haywood II offensive rebound
|
11:12
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
18-11
11:12
Tyson Etienne shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
11:12
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11:12
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
10:56
+3
Dexter Dennis makes three point jump shot (Trey Wade assists)
21-11
10:41
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|
10:39
Josaphat Bilau defensive rebound
|
10:29
Trey Wade misses two point layup
|
10:27
Trey Wade offensive rebound
|
10:26
+2
Trey Wade makes two point putback layup
23-11
10:11
Josaphat Bilau personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
10:08
+3
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
23-14
9:37
Alterique Gilbert misses three point jump shot
|
9:35
Shockers offensive rebound
|
9:25
Dexter Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
9:23
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
9:13
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
9:11
Clarence Jackson defensive rebound
|
8:44
Alterique Gilbert misses two point layup
|
8:42
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
8:43
+2
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point putback dunk
25-14
8:26
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
8:24
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
8:22
Darien Jackson personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|
8:05
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler misses two point jump shot
|
8:03
Austin Richie defensive rebound
|
7:54
+3
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Austin Richie assists)
25-17
7:37
TV timeout
|
7:26
+2
Alterique Gilbert makes two point driving layup
27-17
7:13
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
7:11
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
7:06
Josh Earley personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
6:49
Dexter Dennis misses three point jump shot
|
6:47
Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|
6:42
+2
Ricky Council IV makes two point putback layup
29-17
6:32
Brandon Rachal turnover (bad pass) (Trey Wade steals)
|
6:12
Elijah Joiner personal foul (Dexter Dennis draws the foul)
|
6:11
Rey Idowu shooting foul (Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler draws the foul)
|
6:11
+1
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-17
6:11
+1
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-17
5:54
Rey Idowu misses two point jump shot
|
5:52
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
5:44
Alterique Gilbert personal foul (Darien Jackson draws the foul)
|
5:36
+3
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot (Austin Richie assists)
31-20
5:11
Josaphat Bilau misses three point jump shot
|
5:09
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
4:59
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
31-22
4:29
+2
Ricky Council IV makes two point jump shot
33-22
4:14
Elijah Joiner misses two point layup
|
4:13
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
4:13
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point putback dunk
33-24
4:10
Shockers 30 second timeout
|
4:10
TV timeout
|
3:50
Josaphat Bilau misses two point hook shot
|
3:48
Ricky Council IV offensive rebound
|
3:47
Darien Jackson personal foul (Ricky Council IV draws the foul)
|
3:47
Ricky Council IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3:47
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
3:28
Josaphat Bilau shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
3:28
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-25
3:28
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-26
3:10
Rey Idowu personal foul (Alterique Gilbert draws the foul)
|
3:10
Alterique Gilbert misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3:10
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
2:57
+3
Ricky Council IV makes three point jump shot (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
36-26
2:30
Elijah Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
2:28
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
2:20
Ricky Council IV misses two point layup
|
2:18
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler offensive rebound
|
2:18
+2
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes two point layup
38-26
2:11
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
2:09
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
2:00
+3
Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler makes three point jump shot (Alterique Gilbert assists)
41-26
1:40
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
1:38
Trey Wade defensive rebound
|
1:33
+2
Ricky Council IV makes two point layup (Craig Porter Jr. assists)
43-26
1:21
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
1:19
Ricky Council IV defensive rebound
|
1:13
Ricky Council IV misses two point layup
|
1:11
Josh Earley defensive rebound
|
1:09
Ricky Council IV personal foul (Josh Earley draws the foul)
|
1:09
Josh Earley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
1:09
Craig Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|
0:46
Alterique Gilbert misses two point pullup jump shot
|
0:44
Golden Hurricane defensive rebound
|
0:34
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point layup
43-28
0:34
Dexter Dennis shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
0:34
+1
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 1
43-29
0:03
Alterique Gilbert misses two point step back jump shot
|
0:01
|
Shockers offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Shockers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|