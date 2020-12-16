|
20:00
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut vs. Ethan Chargois (Tremont Robinson-White gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:12
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Kendric Davis offensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Feron Hunt offensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:53
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Ludgy Debaut assists)
|
4-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs blocks Isiah Jasey's two point layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
|
6-2
|
16:27
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs personal foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses two point layup
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|
9-2
|
15:23
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson personal foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-2
|
14:33
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Feron Hunt assists)
|
11-5
|
14:05
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Tyrie Jackson makes two point driving layup
|
13-5
|
13:29
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
13:08
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|
13-7
|
12:46
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
13-10
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Yor Anei turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut turnover (lost ball) (Darius McNeill steals)
|
|
11:04
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Darius McNeill assists)
|
13-13
|
10:34
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles makes two point floating jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|
15-13
|
10:14
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Kendric Davis personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Tristen Newton personal foul (Emmanuel Bandoumel draws the foul)
|
|
9:37
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
15-16
|
9:11
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
J.J. Miles blocks Ethan Chargois's two point layup
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel shooting foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-16
|
8:50
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Pirates defensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Charles Coleman misses two point hook shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point driving jump shot
|
16-18
|
7:27
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti personal foul (William Douglas draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:10
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-19
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles makes two point pullup jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
18-19
|
6:27
|
|
|
William Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
+3
|
Bitumba Baruti makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|
21-19
|
5:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Darius McNeill offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point putback layup
|
21-21
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner makes two point pullup jump shot
|
23-21
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (William Douglas assists)
|
23-24
|
4:52
|
|
|
Tristen Newton offensive foul (William Douglas draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Tristen Newton turnover
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Feron Hunt personal foul (J.J. Miles draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Feron Hunt turnover (bad pass) (J.J. Miles steals)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
J.J. Miles offensive foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
J.J. Miles turnover
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Feron Hunt turnover (bad pass) (Tremont Robinson-White steals)
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White makes two point driving layup
|
25-24
|
2:36
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point tip shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
J.J. Miles shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-25
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-26
|
2:10
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tyrie Jackson assists)
|
28-26
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-27
|
1:50
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson offensive foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson turnover
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Miles James's two point layup
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Yor Anei defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
28-29
|
0:26
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson shooting foul (Kendric Davis draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Kendric Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-30
|
0:05
|
|
|
Noah Farrakhan turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point pullup jump shot
|
28-33
|
0:00
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point pullup jump shot
|
28-33