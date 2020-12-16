|
20:00
|
|
|
Romello White vs. Jared Coleman-Jones (Devontae Shuler gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
KJ Buffen blocks Jared Coleman-Jones's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Blue Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez blocks DeAndre Dishman's two point layup
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:14
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman misses two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Davis steals)
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Jordan Davis turnover (lost ball) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
17:43
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
17:34
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman turnover (lost ball) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point layup (KJ Buffen assists)
|
6-0
|
17:29
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
17:29
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-0
|
17:16
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Tyson Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-1
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-2
|
16:59
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Blue Raiders defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Tyson Jackson personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
9-2
|
15:57
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
11-2
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Donovan Sims offensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jared Coleman-Jones turnover (bad pass) (Romello White steals)
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman blocks Austin Crowley's two point layup
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jared Coleman-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-2
|
13:45
|
|
|
Donovan Sims turnover (lost ball) (Robert Allen steals)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Donovan Sims defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Dontrell Shuler makes two point driving layup
|
13-4
|
12:56
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Eli Lawrence makes two point jump shot
|
13-6
|
12:18
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Tyson Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Robert Allen offensive foul (Tyson Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Robert Allen turnover
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Tyler Millin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
15-6
|
11:32
|
|
|
Tyler Millin shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Eli Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses two point driving layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Tyson Jackson personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Tyler Millin misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Romello White misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Tyler Millin defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Jared Coleman-Jones personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Tyler Millin offensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jordan Davis misses two point layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jordan Davis offensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Jordan Davis misses two point layup
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
17-6
|
8:04
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Millin makes three point jump shot (Jordan Davis assists)
|
17-9
|
8:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman blocks Jarkel Joiner's two point layup
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Tyler Millin defensive rebound
|
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Davis makes three point jump shot
|
17-12
|
7:09
|
|
+3
|
Jarkel Joiner makes three point jump shot
|
20-12
|
6:50
|
|
|
Tyler Millin turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Jalen Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jordan Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Millin makes two point driving layup
|
20-14
|
5:10
|
|
|
Romello White turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rodriguez steals)
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point driving layup
|
22-14
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jordan Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point driving layup
|
24-14
|
4:04
|
|
|
Dontrell Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Austin Crowley offensive foul (Jared Coleman-Jones draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Donovan Sims offensive foul (Austin Crowley draws the foul)
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Donovan Sims turnover
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Millin steals)
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell personal foul (Jordan Davis draws the foul)
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Donovan Sims turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Eli Lawrence personal foul (Matthew Murrell draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-14
|
2:45
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Tyler Millin defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Tyler Millin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Austin Crowley offensive foul
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Jordan Davis misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Tyler Millin offensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Millin makes two point layup
|
25-16
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point hook shot
|
27-16
|
1:38
|
|
|
DeAndre Dishman shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Tyler Millin defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Jordan makes three point jump shot (Dontrell Shuler assists)
|
27-19
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
29-19
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Jordan makes three point jump shot (Dontrell Shuler assists)
|
29-22
|
0:43
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
0:19
|
|
+3
|
Devontae Shuler makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
32-22
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|