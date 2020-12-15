|
20:00
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin vs. Quincy Guerrier (Joseph Girard III gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Alan Griffin turnover (lost ball) (Greg Eboigbodin steals)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:02
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier blocks Shaquille Walters's two point layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Tyson Walker turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Jason Strong defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jason Strong offensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Jason Strong makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
17:47
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
5-2
|
17:03
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jason Strong defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|
8-2
|
16:25
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin blocks Quincy Guerrier's two point layup
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
8-5
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jason Strong turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot
|
8-7
|
14:37
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Jason Strong defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Shaquille Walters assists)
|
11-7
|
13:40
|
|
|
Tyson Walker shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-8
|
13:40
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-9
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim defensive rebound
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
11-11
|
12:54
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball) (Tyson Walker steals)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-11
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-11
|
12:26
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point layup
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup
|
13-13
|
11:52
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort misses two point layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jason Strong shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-14
|
11:10
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jump ball. Buddy Boeheim vs. Jahmyl Telfort (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim turnover (lost ball) (Jahmyl Telfort steals)
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot
|
13-17
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
16-17
|
8:48
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
8:28
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|
19-17
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
19-19
|
7:46
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj personal foul (Coleman Stucke draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Coleman Stucke assists)
|
22-19
|
7:14
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Tyson Walker personal foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Shaquille Walters assists)
|
25-19
|
6:11
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
25-21
|
5:40
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup (Quincy Guerrier assists)
|
25-23
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup (Shaquille Walters assists)
|
27-23
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tyson Walker defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup
|
27-25
|
3:38
|
|
|
Tyson Walker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Alan Griffin personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point dunk
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jason Strong defensive rebound
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Chris Doherty turnover (bad pass) (Marek Dolezaj steals)
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Walker steals)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|
29-25
|
2:21
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Chris Doherty shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-26
|
2:19
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters offensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim personal foul (Shaquille Walters draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jason Strong personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-27
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-28
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|
31-28
|
1:18
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Joseph Girard III makes two point layup
|
31-30
|
0:42
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point dunk (Alan Griffin assists)
|
31-32
|
0:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier shooting foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Chris Doherty misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Chris Doherty misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|