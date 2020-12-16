|
20:00
|
|
Â
|
Ayo Akinwole vs. D'Shawn Schwartz (Evan Battey gains possession)
|
Â
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
|
0-3
|
19:18
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
19:16
|
|
Â
|
Sam'i Roe offensive rebound
|
Â
|
19:12
|
|
+2
|
Sam'i Roe makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Matt Pile makes two point layup (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|
4-5
|
18:19
|
|
Â
|
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
18:17
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
Â
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
4-7
|
17:50
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
17:48
|
|
Â
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
Â
|
17:40
|
|
Â
|
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (lost ball) (Sam'i Roe steals)
|
Â
|
17:36
|
|
Â
|
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
17:34
|
|
Â
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
Â
|
17:15
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
4-10
|
17:02
|
|
Â
|
Wanjang Tut turnover (double dribble)
|
Â
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
4-12
|
16:25
|
|
Â
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point layup
|
Â
|
16:23
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
Â
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot
|
4-15
|
15:58
|
|
Â
|
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (Marlon Ruffin draws the foul)
|
Â
|
15:58
|
|
Â
|
TV timeout
|
Â
|
15:58
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
Â
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Marlon Ruffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-15
|
15:46
|
|
Â
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
15:44
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
15:22
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses two point layup
|
Â
|
15:20
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
Â
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
5-17
|
15:16
|
|
Â
|
Wanjang Tut shooting foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
|
Â
|
15:16
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-18
|
14:50
|
|
Â
|
Ayo Akinwole misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
14:48
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
|
Â
|
14:30
|
|
Â
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
|
Â
|
14:28
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Darrius Hughes makes two point jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|
7-18
|
14:07
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
14:05
|
|
Â
|
Jeriah Horne offensive rebound
|
Â
|
13:54
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
13:52
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
13:41
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey personal foul
|
Â
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|
9-18
|
13:30
|
|
Â
|
Wanjang Tut personal foul
|
Â
|
13:24
|
|
Â
|
La'Mel Robinson personal foul
|
Â
|
13:23
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
13:21
|
|
Â
|
Devin Evans defensive rebound
|
Â
|
13:19
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker personal foul (Devin Evans draws the foul)
|
Â
|
12:54
|
|
Â
|
La'Mel Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
12:52
|
|
Â
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
Â
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
9-20
|
12:43
|
|
Â
|
Devin Evans shooting foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
|
Â
|
12:43
|
|
+1
|
Jabari Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-21
|
12:28
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker personal foul
|
Â
|
12:21
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes turnover (traveling)
|
Â
|
12:04
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
12:02
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|
Â
|
11:53
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels personal foul
|
Â
|
11:53
|
|
Â
|
TV timeout
|
Â
|
11:43
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
11:41
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
Â
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
9-24
|
11:06
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile misses two point layup
|
Â
|
11:04
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile offensive rebound
|
Â
|
11:01
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses two point layup
|
Â
|
10:59
|
|
Â
|
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
|
Â
|
10:54
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point layup
|
Â
|
10:53
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy offensive rebound
|
Â
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point layup
|
9-26
|
10:34
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point dunk
|
Â
|
10:32
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
Â
|
10:27
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin personal foul
|
Â
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
9-29
|
10:13
|
|
Â
|
Dallas Walton personal foul
|
Â
|
9:59
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
9:57
|
|
Â
|
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
|
Â
|
9:44
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
9:42
|
|
Â
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
Â
|
9:20
|
|
Â
|
Sam'i Roe misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
9:18
|
|
Â
|
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
|
Â
|
9:11
|
|
Â
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
9:09
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
9:01
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile turnover (lost ball)
|
Â
|
8:48
|
|
+3
|
Dallas Walton makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
9-32
|
8:11
|
|
Â
|
Mavericks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
Â
|
7:49
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
7:47
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|
Â
|
7:37
|
|
+2
|
Matt Pile makes two point layup
|
11-32
|
7:28
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes personal foul
|
Â
|
7:28
|
|
Â
|
TV timeout
|
Â
|
7:26
|
|
Â
|
Dallas Walton turnover (bad pass) (Jadin Booth steals)
|
Â
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
La'Mel Robinson makes two point layup (Jadin Booth assists)
|
13-32
|
7:22
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy shooting foul (La'Mel Robinson draws the foul)
|
Â
|
7:22
|
|
+1
|
La'Mel Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-32
|
6:59
|
|
Â
|
Kyle Luedtke shooting foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
|
Â
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-33
|
6:59
|
|
+1
|
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-34
|
6:41
|
|
+3
|
Jadin Booth makes three point jump shot (La'Mel Robinson assists)
|
17-34
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point layup
|
17-36
|
6:02
|
|
Â
|
La'Mel Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|
Â
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup (Jeriah Horne assists)
|
17-38
|
5:26
|
|
Â
|
Kyle Luedtke offensive foul
|
Â
|
5:26
|
|
Â
|
Kyle Luedtke turnover
|
Â
|
5:14
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
5:12
|
|
Â
|
La'Mel Robinson defensive rebound
|
Â
|
5:02
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy blocks La'Mel Robinson's two point layup
|
Â
|
5:00
|
|
Â
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
Â
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Jadin Booth makes three point jump shot (Ayo Akinwole assists)
|
20-38
|
4:41
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
|
20-40
|
4:41
|
|
Â
|
Jadin Booth shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
Â
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-41
|
4:09
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
4:07
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
Â
|
4:09
|
|
Â
|
Marlon Ruffin personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
|
Â
|
4:09
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
Â
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-42
|
3:44
|
|
+2
|
Wanjang Tut makes two point layup
|
22-42
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup
|
22-44
|
3:05
|
|
Â
|
Wanjang Tut misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
3:03
|
|
Â
|
Evan Battey defensive rebound
|
Â
|
2:56
|
|
Â
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
2:54
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
2:27
|
|
Â
|
Jadin Booth misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
2:24
|
|
Â
|
Buffaloes defensive rebound
|
Â
|
2:24
|
|
Â
|
TV timeout
|
Â
|
2:08
|
|
Â
|
Nique Clifford turnover (bad pass)
|
Â
|
1:49
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes misses two point jump shot
|
Â
|
1:47
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
Â
|
1:47
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes personal foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
|
Â
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Jabari Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-45
|
1:47
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
Â
|
1:47
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile defensive rebound
|
Â
|
1:31
|
|
Â
|
Matt Pile misses two point layup
|
Â
|
1:29
|
|
Â
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|
Â
|
1:23
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
|
Â
|
1:21
|
|
Â
|
Darrius Hughes defensive rebound
|
Â
|
1:00
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Akinwole makes three point jump shot (Sam'i Roe assists)
|
25-45
|
0:41
|
|
Â
|
Jabari Walker turnover (lost ball) (Ayo Akinwole steals)
|
Â
|
0:30
|
|
Â
|
Sam'i Roe turnover (bad pass) (Jabari Walker steals)
|
Â
|
0:24
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
|
25-47
|
0:05
|
|
Â
|
Ayo Akinwole turnover (traveling)
|
Â