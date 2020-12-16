|
20:00
|
|
|
Jacob Germany vs. Warith Alatishe (Jhivvan Jackson gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
Eric Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe shooting foul (Eric Parrish draws the foul)
|
|
19:31
|
|
+1
|
Eric Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:41
|
|
+1
|
Eric Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Eric Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jacob Germany misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Eric Parrish personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jacob Germany misses two point layup
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Roadrunners defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:08
|
|
|
Zach Reichle shooting foul (Cedrick Alley Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
18:08
|
|
+1
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-0
|
17:47
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Roadrunners defensive rebound
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Keaton Wallace draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Keaton Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-0
|
17:30
|
|
+1
|
Keaton Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-0
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Wallace steals)
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace offensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jacob Germany offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Germany makes two point putback dunk
|
9-0
|
16:51
|
|
|
Beavers 30 second timeout
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. blocks Maurice Calloo's two point layup
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Luka Barisic defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes two point jump shot (Keaton Wallace assists)
|
11-0
|
15:04
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt shooting foul (Jhivvan Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:52
|
|
+1
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-0
|
14:52
|
|
+1
|
Jhivvan Jackson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-0
|
14:36
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
13-3
|
14:15
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Luka Barisic defensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela offensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jhivvan Jackson vs. Gianni Hunt (Gianni Hunt gains possession)
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Gianni Hunt steals)
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Luka Barisic personal foul (Rodrigue Andela draws the foul)
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Gianni Hunt makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-5
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Eric Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Lachlan Bofinger makes two point layup (Jacob Germany assists)
|
15-5
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson blocks Gianni Hunt's two point jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Eric Parrish defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Eric Czumbel shooting foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
15-6
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
15-7
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
15-8
|
11:08
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. offensive foul (Dearon Tucker draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. turnover
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Eric Parrish misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Julien Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Julien Franklin turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Jacob Germany misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Julien Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
+3
|
Eric Czumbel makes three point jump shot (Cedrick Alley Jr. assists)
|
18-8
|
9:17
|
|
|
Eric Czumbel personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Germany steals)
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Eric Parrish offensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Julien Franklin steals)
|
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Warith Alatishe assists)
|
18-11
|
7:46
|
|
|
Eric Parrish offensive foul (Julien Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Eric Parrish turnover
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot (Julien Franklin assists)
|
18-14
|
6:56
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses two point layup
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-15
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-16
|
6:17
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker defensive rebound
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker offensive foul (Keaton Wallace draws the foul)
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker turnover
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Lachlan Bofinger makes two point layup
|
20-16
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Thompson makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
20-19
|
5:09
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson shooting foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-20
|
5:02
|
|
+1
|
Zach Reichle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-21
|
4:43
|
|
|
Luka Barisic misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. personal foul (Jarod Lucas draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-22
|
4:40
|
|
+1
|
Jarod Lucas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Luka Barisic defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe personal foul (Luka Barisic draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:38
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace makes three point jump shot (Jhivvan Jackson assists)
|
23-23
|
3:21
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry offensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point jump shot
|
25-23
|
2:46
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Luka Barisic defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Dearon Tucker shooting foul (Jordan Ivy-Curry draws the foul)
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-23
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup
|
26-25
|
2:19
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-26
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jacob Germany offensive foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jacob Germany turnover
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Roman Silva offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Roman Silva misses two point layup
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Roman Silva personal foul (Cedrick Alley Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-26
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-26
|
1:32
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point layup
|
28-28
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Eric Parrish makes two point layup (Jhivvan Jackson assists)
|
30-28
|
1:07
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Roman Silva offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point layup
|
30-30
|
1:00
|
|
|
Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Cedrick Alley Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-30
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Cedrick Alley Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-30
|
0:11
|
|
|
Eric Parrish blocks Zach Reichle's two point layup
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Jacob Germany defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Ivy-Curry makes two point layup
|
34-30
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|