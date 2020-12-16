|
20:00
|
|
|
Souley Boum vs. Jalen Graham (Tydus Verhoeven gains possession)
|
|
19:53
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Williams makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham makes two point hook shot (Kimani Lawrence assists)
|
2-2
|
19:08
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Bryson Williams makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:13
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Souley Boum makes two point jump shot
|
6-2
|
17:44
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Souley Boum defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Josh Christopher blocks Souley Boum's two point layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Miners offensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jalen Graham offensive foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jalen Graham turnover
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Souley Boum turnover (bad pass) (Kimani Lawrence steals)
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Keonte Kennedy makes two point dunk
|
8-2
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
8-4
|
16:20
|
|
|
Josh Christopher blocks Keonte Kennedy's two point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham makes two point layup (Remy Martin assists)
|
8-6
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bieniemy makes two point jump shot
|
10-6
|
15:26
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham makes two point layup (Josh Christopher assists)
|
10-8
|
15:26
|
|
|
Tydus Verhoeven shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jalen Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Tydus Verhoeven defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Vuk Vulikic misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Remy Martin turnover (lost ball) (Souley Boum steals)
|
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup (Souley Boum assists)
|
12-8
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham makes two point hook shot
|
12-10
|
14:17
|
|
|
Bryson Williams shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-11
|
13:58
|
|
|
Tydus Verhoeven misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry defensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover (bad pass) (Keonte Kennedy steals)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy offensive foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy turnover
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Souley Boum misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Souley Boum defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry blocks Christian Agnew's two point layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup (Holland Woods assists)
|
12-13
|
11:32
|
|
|
Bryson Williams turnover (bad pass) (Chris Osten steals)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Christian Agnew offensive foul (Holland Woods draws the foul)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Christian Agnew turnover
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point layup
|
12-15
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Efe Odigie makes two point jump shot (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
|
14-15
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Chris Osten makes two point dunk (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
14-17
|
9:53
|
|
+3
|
Kristian Sjolund makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
|
17-17
|
9:36
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund blocks Kimani Lawrence's two point layup
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund turnover (Holland Woods steals)
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Holland Woods offensive foul
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Holland Woods turnover
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Chris Osten personal foul (Efe Odigie draws the foul)
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy turnover (lost ball) (Jaelen House steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Souley Boum shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
17-18
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
17-19
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
17-20
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Souley Boum makes two point layup
|
19-20
|
7:54
|
|
|
Efe Odigie blocks Josh Christopher's two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund blocks Josh Christopher's two point layup
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Efe Odigie defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Efe Odigie makes two point layup (Jamal Bieniemy assists)
|
21-20
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
21-22
|
6:36
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jaelen House misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Josh Christopher personal foul
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Souley Boum makes three point jump shot (Vuk Vulikic assists)
|
24-22
|
5:44
|
|
|
Vuk Vulikic personal foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Vuk Vulikic defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry personal foul (Souley Boum draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Bryson Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Souley Boum personal foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-23
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-24
|
5:10
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry personal foul (Jamal Bieniemy draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Christian Agnew misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
24-26
|
4:26
|
|
|
Chris Osten shooting foul (Bryson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Bryson Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-26
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Bryson Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-26
|
4:14
|
|
|
Holland Woods misses two point layup
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Christian Agnew misses two point layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy turnover (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Christian Agnew shooting foul (Alonzo Verge Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
+1
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
3:13
|
|
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Bryson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy turnover (double dribble)
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
26-29
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bieniemy makes three point jump shot (Bryson Williams assists)
|
29-29
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Verge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
29-31
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Tydus Verhoeven makes two point layup
|
31-31
|
1:39
|
|
|
Bryson Williams shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-32
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-33
|
1:27
|
|
|
Keonte Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Tydus Verhoeven offensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Taeshon Cherry makes three point jump shot (Alonzo Verge Jr. assists)
|
31-36
|
0:50
|
|
|
Jamal Bieniemy turnover (Josh Christopher steals)
|
|
0:45
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
31-38
|
0:45
|
|
|
Kristian Sjolund shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
0:45
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
31-39
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Keonte Kennedy makes two point dunk
|
33-39
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup
|
33-41
|
