20:00
Christian Bishop vs. Isaih Moore (Posh Alexander gains possession)
19:39
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
19:37
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
19:25
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Damien Jefferson assists)
2-0
19:07
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
19:05
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
18:47
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
18:45
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
18:44
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
18:42
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
18:42
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point putback layup
4-0
18:19
Rasheem Dunn misses three point jump shot
18:17
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
17:56
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
17:54
Damien Jefferson offensive rebound
17:52
+2
Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
6-0
17:40
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
6-2
17:40
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point layup (Julian Champagnie assists)
6-4
17:17
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:15
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
17:06
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point jump shot
11-2
17:06
+2
Christian Bishop makes two point jump shot
11-4
16:56
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
16:54
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
16:39
Mitch Ballock turnover (Rasheem Dunn steals)
16:27
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
11-4
16:04
+3
Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
14-4
15:43
+3
Isaih Moore makes three point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
14-7
15:27
Christian Bishop misses two point jump shot
15:25
Christian Bishop offensive rebound
15:18
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
17-7
14:54
+3
Posh Alexander makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
17-10
14:43
TV timeout
14:32
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
20-10
14:12
Posh Alexander misses three point jump shot
14:10
Alex O'Connell defensive rebound
13:56
Marcus Zegarowski turnover (bad pass) (Marcellus Earlington steals)
13:50
Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
13:50
+1
Marcellus Earlington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-11
13:50
+1
Marcellus Earlington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-12
13:41
Mitch Ballock turnover (traveling)
13:30
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point layup
13:28
Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
13:20
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point alley-oop layup (Damien Jefferson assists)
22-12
13:10
Marcellus Earlington turnover (bad pass) (Alex O'Connell steals)
13:04
Alex O'Connell misses two point layup
13:02
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
12:56
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point layup
12:54
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
12:46
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
25-12
12:36
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:34
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
12:25
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
12:23
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
12:21
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
12:19
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
12:17
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
12:03
Vince Cole turnover (traveling)
11:40
+3
Denzel Mahoney makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
28-12
11:19
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
11:17
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
11:08
Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
11:06
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
10:58
TV timeout
10:55
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
10:42
Christian Bishop misses two point layup
10:40
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
10:22
Antwann Jones personal foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
10:11
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Vince Cole assists)
28-15
9:50
Vince Cole blocks Shereef Mitchell's two point layup
9:48
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
9:45
Posh Alexander misses two point layup
9:43
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
9:42
Denzel Mahoney shooting foul (Julian Champagnie draws the foul)
9:42
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-16
9:42
+1
Julian Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-17
9:39
Posh Alexander personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
9:33
Christian Bishop offensive foul
9:33
Christian Bishop turnover
9:12
Rasheem Dunn misses two point layup
9:10
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
9:04
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
9:02
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
8:51
Julian Champagnie turnover (lost ball)
8:26
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
8:26
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:26
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-17
8:07
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point layup
29-19
7:50
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
7:50
TV timeout
7:50
+1
Damien Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-19
7:50
Damien Jefferson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:50
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
7:34
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
7:32
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
7:28
Posh Alexander personal foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
7:14
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
7:12
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
6:59
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
6:44
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Ryan Kalkbrenner draws the foul)
6:29
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
6:27
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
6:26
Ryan Kalkbrenner turnover (out of bounds)
5:58
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point jump shot
30-21
5:45
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
5:43
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
5:43
Christian Bishop personal foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
5:20
+3
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes three point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
30-24
5:03
Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
5:01
Rasheem Dunn defensive rebound
4:54
Jacob Epperson blocks Dylan Addae-Wusu's two point layup
4:52
Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
4:49
Jump ball. Jacob Epperson vs. Dylan Addae-Wusu (Bluejays gains possession)
4:40
Jacob Epperson offensive foul
4:40
Jacob Epperson turnover
4:31
+2
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup
30-26
4:11
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Jacob Epperson assists)
33-26
3:55
+2
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point layup
33-28
3:35
Alex O'Connell misses two point layup
3:33
Jacob Epperson offensive rebound
3:30
Jacob Epperson misses two point putback layup
3:28
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
3:22
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point pullup jump shot
33-30
3:13
+2
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point floating jump shot
35-30
2:57
+2
Arnaldo Toro makes two point layup
35-32
2:44
+2
Alex O'Connell makes two point layup (Jacob Epperson assists)
37-32
2:26
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Alex O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point jump shot (Rasheem Dunn assists)
|
37-34
|
2:04
|
|
|
Bluejays 30 second timeout
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Damien Jefferson assists)
|
39-34
|
1:33
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Vince Cole's three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney makes two point layup
|
41-34
|
0:16
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|