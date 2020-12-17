UCIRV
LOYMRY

1st Half
UCIRV
Anteaters
21
LOYMRY
Lions
17

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
20:00   Brad Greene vs. Keli Leaupepe (Isaiah Lee gains possession)  
19:42   Brad Greene misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
19:11   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
19:05 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 2-0
18:45   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
18:39   Keli Leaupepe misses two point jump shot  
18:37   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
18:29   JC Butler misses two point jump shot  
18:27   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
18:15 +2 Jalin Anderson makes two point layup 2-2
18:09   JC Butler offensive foul  
18:09   JC Butler turnover  
17:45   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
17:43   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
17:26   Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
17:23   Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)  
17:19 +2 Brad Greene makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists) 4-2
16:57   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound  
16:42   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Isaiah Lee defensive rebound  
16:31   Collin Welp turnover (traveling)  
16:11   Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
15:50   Mattias Markusson blocks Emmanuel Tshimanga's two point layup  
15:48   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
15:41 +2 Collin Welp makes two point putback layup 6-2
15:36 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 6-4
15:16   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
15:14   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
15:09   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
15:07   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
14:57   Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)  
14:57   TV timeout  
14:48   Andre Henry turnover (lost ball)  
14:40   Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
14:27   Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot  
14:25   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
14:18 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Joe Quintana assists) 6-6
14:04   Andre Henry misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
14:01   Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
13:57   Kodye Pugh offensive foul  
13:57   Kodye Pugh turnover  
13:47   Kodye Pugh personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)  
13:38 +2 Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot 8-6
13:18   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
13:16   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
12:52   Justin Hohn misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
12:37   Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jeron Artest steals)  
12:18   Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot  
12:16   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
12:11   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
11:46   Emmanuel Tshimanga misses two point jump shot  
11:44   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
11:34   Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:30   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
11:14   DJ Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:12   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
10:42   Joe Quintana turnover (traveling)  
10:25   Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
10:14   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Justin Hohn defensive rebound  
10:04   Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
9:47 +2 Eli Scott makes two point jump shot 8-8
9:23   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
9:08 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 8-10
8:42   Eli Scott shooting foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
8:42 +1 Collin Welp makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
8:42 +1 Collin Welp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
8:28   Brad Greene blocks Jalin Anderson's two point jump shot  
8:26   Jalin Anderson offensive rebound  
8:17   Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Mattias Markusson personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
7:56   Mattias Markusson blocks Collin Welp's two point layup  
7:30   Ivan Alipiev blocks Brad Greene's two point layup  
7:28   Brad Greene offensive rebound  
7:27   Jump ball. Brad Greene vs. Mattias Markusson (Lions gains possession)  
7:27   Brad Greene turnover (lost ball) (Mattias Markusson steals)  
7:08   Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Andre Henry draws the foul)  
7:08   Mattias Markusson turnover  
6:55   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
6:53   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
6:40   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
6:22 +2 Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot 12-12
6:06   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Anteaters defensive rebound  
5:45 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 14-12
5:26   Dawson Baker personal foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)  
5:19   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Jeron Artest defensive rebound  
4:59 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 16-12
4:25   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
4:37   Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)  
4:25   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
4:23   Collin Welp offensive rebound  
4:06 +2 Collin Welp makes two point jump shot 18-12
3:41 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists) 18-14
3:22 +3 Isaiah Lee makes three point jump shot (Collin Welp assists) 21-14
3:05   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
3:03   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
2:48   Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot  
2:46   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
2:40   Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Lee steals)  
2:25   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
2:23   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
2:13   Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Collin Welp (Anteaters gains possession)  
2:13   Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)  
2:13   TV timeout  
2:03   JC Butler turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)  
2:03   JC Butler personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
1:47   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
1:45   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
1:38   Isaiah Lee turnover (carrying)  
1:28   Brad Greene shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
1:28 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-15
1:28   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:28   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
1:02   Austin Johnson turnover (traveling)  
0:47 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 21-17
0:01   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
0:15   Collin Welp misses two point jump shot  
0:13   Anteaters turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:03   Jalin Anderson misses two point layup  
0:01   Collin Welp defensive rebound  

2nd Half
UCIRV
Anteaters
27
LOYMRY
Lions
34

Time Team Play Score
19:42   JC Butler shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
19:42 +1 Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-18
19:42   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:42   Lions offensive rebound  
19:23 +2 Eli Scott makes two point jump shot 21-20
18:54 +2 Brad Greene makes two point layup 23-20
18:32   Keli Leaupepe offensive foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
18:32   Keli Leaupepe turnover  
18:18   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
18:16   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
18:10   Collin Welp personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
17:56   Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Dawson Baker defensive rebound  
17:48   Dameone Douglas personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)  
17:31   Collin Welp misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Brad Greene offensive rebound  
17:27   Dameone Douglas blocks Brad Greene's two point putback layup  
17:25   Anteaters offensive rebound  
17:23 +2 Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Lee assists) 25-20
16:50   Jalin Anderson misses two point layup  
16:48   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
16:46 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point putback layup 25-22
16:28 +2 Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot 27-22
16:11   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
16:04   Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Isaiah Lee offensive rebound  
15:53 +2 Collin Welp makes two point layup 29-22
15:41   Eli Scott misses two point layup  
15:39   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
15:28   Isaiah Lee turnover  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:22   Emmanuel Tshimanga shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
15:21 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-23
15:21   Mattias Markusson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:21   Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound  
15:09   Justin Hohn misses two point layup  
15:07   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
14:35   Eli Scott misses two point jump shot  
14:33   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
14:35   Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
14:29   Austin Johnson shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
14:28 +1 Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-24
14:28   Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:28   Austin Johnson defensive rebound  
14:14   Justin Hohn turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
14:09 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 29-26
13:47   Brad Greene misses two point jump shot  
13:45   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
13:40 +2 Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 29-28
13:40   Anteaters 30 second timeout  
13:27   Justin Hohn misses two point layup  
13:25   Brad Greene offensive rebound  
13:23 +2 Brad Greene makes two point putback layup 31-28
13:07 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Mattias Markusson assists) 31-30
12:49   DJ Davis misses two point jump shot  
12:47   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
12:21   Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Andre Henry steals)  
12:09   Brad Greene misses three point jump shot  
12:07   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
12:02   Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)  
11:54   TV timeout  
11:50 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 31-32
11:25   Eli Scott personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
11:20   Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)  
11:15 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists) 31-35
10:55   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
10:53   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
10:40   Joe Quintana misses two point jump shot  
10:38   Collin Welp defensive rebound  
10:30   Eli Scott shooting foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)  
10:30   Collin Welp misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:30 +1 Collin Welp makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-35
10:18   Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot  
10:16   Kodye Pugh offensive rebound  
10:12   Kodye Pugh misses two point putback layup  
9:59   Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot  
9:57   Dawson Baker offensive rebound  
9:43   JC Butler misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Lions defensive rebound  
9:21 +3 Kodye Pugh makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 32-38
8:57  