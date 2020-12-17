UCIRV
LOYMRY
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|20:00
|
|Brad Greene vs. Keli Leaupepe (Isaiah Lee gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
|19:40
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|19:11
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)
|19:05
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
|2-0
|18:45
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|18:39
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses two point jump shot
|18:37
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|JC Butler misses two point jump shot
|18:27
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|18:15
|
|+2
|Jalin Anderson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:09
|
|JC Butler offensive foul
|18:09
|
|JC Butler turnover
|17:45
|
|Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
|17:43
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|17:26
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|17:23
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)
|17:19
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point layup (Collin Welp assists)
|4-2
|16:57
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|16:55
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
|16:42
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|
|Isaiah Lee defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Collin Welp turnover (traveling)
|16:11
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|15:50
|
|Mattias Markusson blocks Emmanuel Tshimanga's two point layup
|15:48
|
|Collin Welp offensive rebound
|15:41
|
|+2
|Collin Welp makes two point putback layup
|6-2
|15:36
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
|6-4
|15:16
|
|Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|15:14
|
|Collin Welp offensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|15:07
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
|14:57
|
|TV timeout
|14:48
|
|Andre Henry turnover (lost ball)
|14:40
|
|Mattias Markusson misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|14:18
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Joe Quintana assists)
|6-6
|14:04
|
|Andre Henry misses two point jump shot
|14:02
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|14:01
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|Kodye Pugh offensive foul
|13:57
|
|Kodye Pugh turnover
|13:47
|
|Kodye Pugh personal foul (Austin Johnson draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+2
|Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot
|8-6
|13:18
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|13:16
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|Justin Hohn misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Eli Scott turnover (bad pass) (Jeron Artest steals)
|12:18
|
|Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot
|12:16
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|12:11
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|11:34
|
|TV timeout
|11:30
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|DJ Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|10:42
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (traveling)
|10:25
|
|Justin Hohn misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Justin Hohn defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|Joe Quintana defensive rebound
|9:47
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|9:23
|
|Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|9:08
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|8-10
|8:42
|
|Eli Scott shooting foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|+1
|Collin Welp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-10
|8:42
|
|+1
|Collin Welp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|8:28
|
|Brad Greene blocks Jalin Anderson's two point jump shot
|8:26
|
|Jalin Anderson offensive rebound
|8:17
|
|Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Mattias Markusson personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|7:56
|
|Mattias Markusson blocks Collin Welp's two point layup
|7:30
|
|Ivan Alipiev blocks Brad Greene's two point layup
|7:28
|
|Brad Greene offensive rebound
|7:27
|
|Jump ball. Brad Greene vs. Mattias Markusson (Lions gains possession)
|7:27
|
|Brad Greene turnover (lost ball) (Mattias Markusson steals)
|7:08
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Andre Henry draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive foul (Andre Henry draws the foul)
|7:08
|
|Mattias Markusson turnover
|6:55
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|6:22
|
|+2
|Austin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|12-12
|6:06
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|6:00
|
|Anteaters defensive rebound
|5:45
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
|14-12
|5:26
|
|Dawson Baker personal foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)
|5:19
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|
|Jeron Artest defensive rebound
|4:59
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
|16-12
|4:25
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|4:37
|
|Jalin Anderson turnover (traveling)
|4:25
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|
|Collin Welp offensive rebound
|4:06
|
|+2
|Collin Welp makes two point jump shot
|18-12
|3:41
|
|+2
|Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Jalin Anderson assists)
|18-14
|3:22
|
|+3
|Isaiah Lee makes three point jump shot (Collin Welp assists)
|21-14
|3:05
|
|Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
|3:03
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Isaiah Lee misses three point jump shot
|2:46
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|2:40
|
|Dameone Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Lee steals)
|2:25
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|2:23
|
|Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
|2:13
|
|Jump ball. Keli Leaupepe vs. Collin Welp (Anteaters gains possession)
|2:13
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Collin Welp steals)
|2:13
|
|TV timeout
|2:03
|
|JC Butler turnover (bad pass) (Keli Leaupepe steals)
|2:03
|
|JC Butler personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|1:47
|
|Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
|1:45
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|1:38
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (carrying)
|1:28
|
|Brad Greene shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|1:28
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-15
|1:28
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:28
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|1:02
|
|Austin Johnson turnover (traveling)
|0:47
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
|21-17
|0:01
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|0:15
|
|Collin Welp misses two point jump shot
|0:13
|
|Anteaters turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:03
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point layup
|0:01
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|19:42
|
|JC Butler shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
|19:42
|
|+1
|Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-18
|19:42
|
|Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:42
|
|Lions offensive rebound
|19:23
|
|+2
|Eli Scott makes two point jump shot
|21-20
|18:54
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point layup
|23-20
|18:32
|
|Keli Leaupepe offensive foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|18:32
|
|Keli Leaupepe turnover
|18:18
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|18:16
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Collin Welp personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|17:56
|
|Dameone Douglas misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Dawson Baker defensive rebound
|17:48
|
|Dameone Douglas personal foul (Dawson Baker draws the foul)
|17:31
|
|Collin Welp misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|
|Brad Greene offensive rebound
|17:27
|
|Dameone Douglas blocks Brad Greene's two point putback layup
|17:25
|
|Anteaters offensive rebound
|17:23
|
|+2
|Jeron Artest makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Lee assists)
|25-20
|16:50
|
|Jalin Anderson misses two point layup
|16:48
|
|Dameone Douglas offensive rebound
|16:46
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point putback layup
|25-22
|16:28
|
|+2
|Dawson Baker makes two point jump shot
|27-22
|16:11
|
|Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot
|16:09
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Jeron Artest misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Isaiah Lee offensive rebound
|15:53
|
|+2
|Collin Welp makes two point layup
|29-22
|15:41
|
|Eli Scott misses two point layup
|15:39
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover
|15:28
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|15:21
|
|+1
|Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-23
|15:21
|
|Mattias Markusson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:21
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|Justin Hohn misses two point layup
|15:07
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Emmanuel Tshimanga personal foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
|14:29
|
|Austin Johnson shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|+1
|Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-24
|14:28
|
|Eli Scott misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:28
|
|Austin Johnson defensive rebound
|14:14
|
|Justin Hohn turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|14:09
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk
|29-26
|13:47
|
|Brad Greene misses two point jump shot
|13:45
|
|Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|+2
|Ivan Alipiev makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|29-28
|13:40
|
|Anteaters 30 second timeout
|13:27
|
|Justin Hohn misses two point layup
|13:25
|
|Brad Greene offensive rebound
|13:23
|
|+2
|Brad Greene makes two point putback layup
|31-28
|13:07
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk (Mattias Markusson assists)
|31-30
|12:49
|
|DJ Davis misses two point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Andre Henry steals)
|12:09
|
|Brad Greene misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|12:02
|
|Austin Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
|11:54
|
|TV timeout
|11:50
|
|+2
|Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists)
|31-32
|11:25
|
|Eli Scott personal foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|11:20
|
|Isaiah Lee turnover (lost ball) (Joe Quintana steals)
|11:15
|
|+3
|Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists)
|31-35
|10:55
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|10:53
|
|Eli Scott defensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Joe Quintana misses two point jump shot
|10:38
|
|Collin Welp defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Eli Scott shooting foul (Collin Welp draws the foul)
|10:30
|
|Collin Welp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:30
|
|+1
|Collin Welp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-35
|10:18
|
|Ivan Alipiev misses two point jump shot
|10:16
|
|Kodye Pugh offensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Kodye Pugh misses two point putback layup
|9:59
|
|Dawson Baker misses two point jump shot
|9:57
|
|Dawson Baker offensive rebound
|9:43
|
|JC Butler misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Lions defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|+3
|Kodye Pugh makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists)
|32-38
|8:57
|