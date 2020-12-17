|
20:00
|
|
|
Matt Haarms vs. Nathan Mensah (Trey Pulliam gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Aguek Arop steals)
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Aztecs defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel misses two point layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah blocks Connor Harding's two point layup
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
17:33
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Connor Harding personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Nathan Mensah assists)
|
2-2
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Johnson makes two point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|
4-2
|
16:26
|
|
+3
|
Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jordan Schakel assists)
|
4-5
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Johnson makes two point layup
|
6-5
|
15:42
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|
8-5
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
8-7
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
10-7
|
14:17
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Richard Harward makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|
12-7
|
13:34
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Lamont Butler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lamont Butler turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Joshua Tomaic makes three point jump shot (Lamont Butler assists)
|
12-10
|
11:54
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Lamont Butler misses two point layup
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Aztecs offensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
15-10
|
11:16
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|
18-10
|
10:20
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Keshad Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Trevin Knell defensive rebound
|
|
9:28
|
|
+3
|
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
21-10
|
9:26
|
|
|
Aztecs 30 second timeout
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Kolby Lee turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam offensive rebound
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Aguek Arop turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
21-12
|
7:05
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
21-12
|
7:05
|
|
|
Richard Harward shooting foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Mensah makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-13
|
6:43
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (bad pass) (Aguek Arop steals)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam offensive foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam turnover
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point dunk
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah personal foul (Trevin Knell draws the foul)
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup
|
23-13
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Trey Pulliam assists)
|
23-15
|
4:30
|
|
|
Matt Mitchell personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point layup
|
25-15
|
3:53
|
|
|
Brandon Averette shooting foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
27-16
|
3:53
|
|
+1
|
Trey Pulliam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-16
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
27-16
|
3:14
|
|
|
Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Trey Pulliam makes two point layup
|
27-18
|
2:42
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Keshad Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
30-18
|
2:03
|
|
|
Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
1:47
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|
33-18
|
1:27
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Connor Harding steals)
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Terrell Gomez misses two point layup
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Trey Pulliam personal foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-18
|
0:32
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-18
|
0:32
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-18
|
0:04
|
|
|
Gideon George personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-19
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-20
|
0:01
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson misses three point jump shot
|