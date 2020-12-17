|
20:00
(Yellow Jackets gains possession)
20:00
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
19:58
Moses Wright offensive rebound
19:35
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
19:33
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
19:18
DJ Jones misses two point hook shot
19:16
Moses Wright defensive rebound
18:53
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
18:51
Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
18:29
+3
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
0-3
18:13
Jalen Speer turnover (bad pass) (Jose Alvarado steals)
18:08
+2
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Michael Devoe assists)
0-5
17:50
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
17:48
Moses Wright defensive rebound
17:33
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (DJ Jones steals)
17:24
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
17:22
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
17:04
Moses Wright misses two point hook shot
17:02
DJ Jones defensive rebound
16:47
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
16:45
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
16:41
+2
Michael Devoe makes two point layup (Jose Alvarado assists)
0-7
16:24
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
16:22
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
15:53
Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
15:53
TV timeout
15:36
Jai Clark misses three point jump shot
15:34
Evins Desir offensive rebound
15:24
+2
Evins Desir makes two point layup
2-7
15:18
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
15:16
Bubba Parham offensive rebound
15:11
+2
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Bubba Parham assists)
2-9
14:54
Evins Desir misses two point layup
14:52
Evins Desir offensive rebound
14:53
Michael Devoe personal foul (Evins Desir draws the foul)
14:50
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
14:48
Saba Gigiberia defensive rebound
14:21
+3
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
2-12
13:56
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
13:54
Saba Gigiberia defensive rebound
13:37
Jai Clark personal foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
13:35
Jose Alvarado misses two point jump shot
13:33
Saba Gigiberia offensive rebound
13:29
+2
Saba Gigiberia makes two point layup
2-14
13:10
+2
Evins Desir makes two point jump shot (Kamron Reaves assists)
4-14
12:42
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
12:40
DJ Jones defensive rebound
12:32
+2
Jalen Speer makes two point pullup jump shot
6-14
12:00
+2
Bubba Parham makes two point layup (Michael Devoe assists)
6-16
11:35
Jalen Speer misses two point floating jump shot
11:33
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
11:29
+2
Michael Devoe makes two point layup (Kyle Sturdivant assists)
6-18
11:07
Evins Desir misses two point layup
11:05
Evins Desir offensive rebound
10:59
Saba Gigiberia personal foul
10:59
TV timeout
10:47
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point floating jump shot
8-18
10:24
Jamir Williams shooting foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)
10:24
+1
Jordan Usher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-19
10:24
+1
Jordan Usher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-20
10:01
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
9:59
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
9:35
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
9:33
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
9:17
Johnny Brown misses two point jump shot
9:15
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
9:04
Jamir Williams shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
9:13
+1
Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-21
9:13
+1
Moses Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-22
8:52
Jordan Usher shooting foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
8:52
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:52
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-22
8:31
Jordan Usher turnover (traveling)
8:06
Michael Devoe blocks Johnny Brown's two point layup
8:04
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
7:56
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
7:54
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
7:48
MJ Randolph misses two point floating jump shot
7:46
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
7:23
Michael Devoe turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Speer steals)
7:18
+2
Jalen Speer makes two point layup
11-22
7:14
TV timeout
6:46
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
6:44
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
6:19
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point jump shot
13-22
6:04
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
6:02
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
5:56
+3
Kamron Reaves makes three point jump shot (Johnny Brown assists)
16-22
5:53
Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
5:38
+2
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
16-24
5:38
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
5:38
+1
Moses Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-25
5:17
Jamir Williams turnover (lost ball)
5:05
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
5:03
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
4:45
+2
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
18-25
4:28
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
4:26
Rattlers defensive rebound
4:12
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
4:10
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
3:51
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
3:49
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
3:40
Jose Alvarado shooting foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
3:40
TV timeout
3:40
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-25
3:40
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-25
3:22
+3
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
20-28
3:05
+2
Evins Desir makes two point jump shot
22-28
2:33
Moses Wright misses two point hook shot
2:31
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
2:23
Evins Desir turnover (lost ball) (Moses Wright steals)
2:05
Moses Wright misses two point hook shot
2:03
Jordan Usher offensive rebound
1:59
+2
Jordan Usher makes two point tip shot
22-30
1:49
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
1:47
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
1:27
+2
Moses Wright makes two point hook shot
22-32
1:08
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot (Kamron Reaves assists)
24-32
0:52
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
0:50
Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
0:42
+3
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Bubba Parham assists)
24-35
0:29
Rattlers 30 second timeout
0:10
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
0:04
Rattlers offensive rebound
0:02
Saba Gigiberia personal foul (Evins Desir draws the foul)
0:00
DJ Jones misses two point hook shot
0:00
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
0:00
|
End of period
|