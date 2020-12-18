|
20:00
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo vs. Volodymyr Markovetskyy (Noah Williams gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rapp makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Amin Adamu makes two point layup (Jubrile Belo assists)
|
2-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Noah Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez offensive foul
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez turnover
|
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
18:13
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Bobcats offensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
+3
|
Efe Abogidi makes three point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
|
2-7
|
16:47
|
|
|
Amin Adamu turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Rapp steals)
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop personal foul (Ryan Rapp draws the foul)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson blocks Noah Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
15:08
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-7
|
15:08
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-7
|
14:55
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point layup
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk
|
4-9
|
14:32
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed flagrant 1 (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-10
|
14:19
|
|
+3
|
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot
|
4-13
|
14:04
|
|
|
Nick Gazelas turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point dunk
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Nick Gazelas defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|
|
13:55
|
|
+1
|
Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-13
|
13:55
|
|
|
Amin Adamu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point layup
|
5-15
|
13:07
|
|
|
Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes two point layup
|
5-17
|
12:56
|
|
|
Bobcats 30 second timeout
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Abdul Mohamed's two point layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Kellen Tynes personal foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
TJ Bamba turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Mike Hood makes two point driving layup
|
7-17
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes two point layup
|
7-19
|
11:19
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop misses two point layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
TJ Bamba shooting foul (Mike Hood draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Mike Hood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-19
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Mike Hood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-19
|
10:32
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo personal foul (Volodymyr Markovetskyy draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
+3
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rapp assists)
|
9-22
|
9:44
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rapp makes two point layup
|
9-24
|
9:14
|
|
|
Mike Hood misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Mike Hood defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Jubrile Belo makes two point layup
|
11-24
|
8:53
|
|
|
Noah Williams shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
8:53
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-24
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
12-26
|
8:09
|
|
|
Mike Hood misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Andrej Jakimovski makes two point layup
|
12-28
|
7:34
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Mike Hood personal foul (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren draws the foul)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes two point jump shot
|
12-30
|
6:42
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson shooting foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-30
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-30
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
14-32
|
6:03
|
|
|
Amin Adamu misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Efe Abogidi makes three point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
|
14-35
|
5:22
|
|
|
Amin Adamu misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point hook shot (Noah Williams assists)
|
14-37
|
4:29
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jubrile Belo assists)
|
17-37
|
4:15
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-38
|
3:44
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-39
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Bishop makes two point layup
|
19-39
|
3:19
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc shooting foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo blocks Noah Williams's two point layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point layup
|
19-41
|
2:32
|
|
|
Finn Fleute turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Dishon Jackson makes two point layup
|
19-43
|
2:17
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Jubrile Belo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-43
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Kellen Tynes shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-44
|
2:00
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-45
|
1:54
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
1:45
|
|
+1
|
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-46
|
1:45
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Caleb Bellach misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp turnover (bad pass) (Jubrile Belo steals)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Mike Hood misses two point layup
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Brandton Chatfield defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Brandton Chatfield turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren personal foul (Mike Hood draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Mike Hood misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Mike Hood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-46
|
0:29
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Caleb Bellach misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Brandton Chatfield defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|