20:00
Mitchell Sueker vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Lance Jones gains possession)
19:41
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
19:39
Ben Harvey offensive rebound
19:20
Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball)
18:53
+3
Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
3-0
18:36
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
18:34
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
18:29
Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
18:15
Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot
18:13
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
18:01
Tyree Ihenacho personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
17:46
Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball)
17:32
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
17:30
Seybian Sims offensive rebound
17:26
Seybian Sims misses two point jump shot
17:24
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
17:21
Caleb Nero shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
17:21
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-1
17:21
+1
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-2
17:09
Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot
17:07
Lance Jones defensive rebound
17:00
+3
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
3-5
16:39
Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot
16:37
Lance Jones defensive rebound
16:30
+3
Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
3-8
16:26
Fighting Hawks 30 second timeout
16:26
TV timeout
16:10
Lance Jones blocks Filip Rebraca's two point layup
16:08
Fighting Hawks offensive rebound
16:02
Marcus Domask blocks Tyree Ihenacho's two point layup
16:00
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
15:53
+2
Ben Harvey makes two point layup
3-10
15:41
+2
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
5-10
15:16
Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
15:14
Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound
15:06
Caleb Nero misses two point layup
15:04
Lance Jones defensive rebound
14:57
Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
14:55
Caleb Nero defensive rebound
14:48
Caleb Nero misses two point layup
14:46
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
14:20
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
5-12
13:56
Tyree Ihenacho turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)
13:48
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:46
Gertautas Urbonavicius defensive rebound
13:38
+3
Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
8-12
13:22
Gertautas Urbonavicius personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
13:06
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
8-14
12:46
Marcus Domask personal foul (Ethan Igbanugo draws the foul)
12:32
Ethan Igbanugo turnover (out of bounds)
12:15
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
12:13
Caleb Nero defensive rebound
11:55
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
11:53
Gertautas Urbonavicius offensive rebound
11:49
+2
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup
10-14
11:27
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
10-16
11:27
Caleb Nero shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
11:27
TV timeout
11:27
+1
Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-17
11:16
Kyler Filewich personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
11:05
Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)
10:42
Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
10:40
Nate Shockey defensive rebound
10:29
Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup
10:27
Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
10:15
Steven Verplancken Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Shockey steals)
9:59
Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass)
9:42
Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
9:40
Kyler Filewich offensive rebound
9:37
+2
Kyler Filewich makes two point layup
10-19
9:16
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
9:14
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
9:06
Nate Shockey personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
9:00
Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
8:58
Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound
8:51
Tyree Ihenacho turnover (bad pass) (Jakolby Long steals)
8:45
Jakolby Long misses two point layup
8:43
Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound
8:30
Ben Harvey shooting foul (Ethan Igbanugo draws the foul)
8:30
+1
Ethan Igbanugo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-19
8:30
Ethan Igbanugo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:30
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
8:10
Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
8:08
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
7:58
+2
Gertautas Urbonavicius makes two point layup (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
13-19
7:36
Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
7:34
Tyree Ihenacho defensive rebound
7:22
+2
Mitchell Sueker makes two point layup
15-19
7:10
Salukis 30 second timeout
7:10
TV timeout
7:01
+2
Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
15-21
6:41
Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)
6:32
+2
Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
15-23
6:10
Mitchell Sueker turnover (out of bounds)
5:53
Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup
5:51
Fighting Hawks defensive rebound
5:51
Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Tyree Ihenacho draws the foul)
5:41
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
5:39
Trent Brown defensive rebound
5:30
Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
5:28
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
5:19
+3
Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
18-23
4:58
Dalton Banks turnover (traveling)
4:33
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
4:31
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
4:24
+3
Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
18-26
4:00
Lance Jones personal foul (Seybian Sims draws the foul)
4:00
TV timeout
3:59
Nate Shockey turnover (bad pass) (Trent Brown steals)
3:48
Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Ethan Igbanugo steals)
3:37
Marcus Domask shooting foul (Tyree Ihenacho draws the foul)
3:37
+1
Tyree Ihenacho makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-26
3:37
Tyree Ihenacho misses regular free throw 2 of 2
3:37
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
3:25
Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
3:23
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
3:13
Seybian Sims misses three point jump shot
3:11
Brady Danielson offensive rebound
2:54
+2
Brady Danielson makes two point layup (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
21-26
2:45
Lance Jones offensive foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
2:45
Lance Jones turnover
2:25
Brady Danielson misses two point layup
2:23
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
2:08
+3
Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
21-29
1:47
Kyler Filewich personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
1:47
Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:47
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
1:24
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:22
Kyler Filewich offensive rebound
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kyler Filewich vs. Filip Rebraca (Fighting Hawks gains possession)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Filip Rebraca steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Sekou Dembele personal foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-29
|
0:54
|
|
|
Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Mitchell Sueker defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
+3
|
Filip Rebraca makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
|
25-29
|
0:04
|
|
|
Dalton Banks misses two point layup
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|