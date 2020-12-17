|
20:00
|
|
|
Shandon Goldman vs. John Fulkerson (Yves Pons gains possession)
|
|
19:52
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Santiago Vescovi assists)
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Damaria Franklin makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
3-4
|
18:52
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Austin Harvell defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jr. Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point layup
|
3-6
|
17:47
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point layup (Keon Johnson assists)
|
3-8
|
17:17
|
|
+3
|
Austin Harvell makes three point jump shot (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|
6-8
|
17:01
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin misses two point layup
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Amadou Sylla personal foul (Josiah-Jordan James draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Yves Pons turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
CJ Gettelfinger turnover (bad pass) (Yves Pons steals)
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
15:55
|
|
|
CJ Gettelfinger shooting foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-11
|
15:54
|
|
|
Golden Eagles turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Austin Harvell personal foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
15:52
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Springer makes three point jump shot (Yves Pons assists)
|
6-14
|
15:38
|
|
|
Kenny White Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
CJ Gettelfinger defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
CJ Gettelfinger makes two point jump shot (Shandon Goldman assists)
|
8-14
|
14:42
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Yves Pons offensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
CJ Gettelfinger personal foul (Yves Pons draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Victor Bailey Jr. makes two point jump shot (John Fulkerson assists)
|
8-16
|
14:06
|
|
|
Jr. Clay turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Dane Quest personal foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Keon Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jr. Clay defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Kenny White Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point jump shot (John Fulkerson assists)
|
8-18
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jr. Clay turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Springer makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|
8-21
|
12:23
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. shooting foul (Damaria Franklin draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Damaria Franklin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-21
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point jump shot
|
9-23
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
+2
|
Tujautae Williams makes two point jump shot
|
11-23
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|
11-25
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jr. Clay misses two point layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Keon Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Golden Eagles turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Yves Pons makes two point jump shot
|
11-27
|
10:22
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams blocks Yves Pons's two point layup
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+2
|
Tujautae Williams makes two point dunk (Keishawn Davidson assists)
|
13-27
|
9:40
|
|
|
Jaden Springer misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
+2
|
Shandon Goldman makes two point dunk (Jr. Clay assists)
|
15-27
|
8:49
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Josiah-Jordan James makes two point tip shot
|
15-29
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Keishawn Davidson makes two point layup
|
17-29
|
8:17
|
|
|
Victor Bailey Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Amadou Sylla defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Jr. Clay draws the foul)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Keishawn Davidson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James offensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Davonte Gaines misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Keishawn Davidson defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Damaria Franklin misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Austin Harvell turnover (bad pass) (Jaden Springer steals)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point layup
|
17-31
|
6:07
|
|
|
John Fulkerson blocks Jr. Clay's three point jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Keon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point layup
|
17-33
|
6:00
|
|
|
Golden Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Keon Johnson blocks Jr. Clay's two point layup
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point layup (Josiah-Jordan James assists)
|
17-35
|
5:25
|
|
|
Austin Harvell shooting foul (John Fulkerson draws the foul)
|
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
John Fulkerson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-36
|
5:10
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Tujautae Williams's two point layup
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Jr. Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
John Fulkerson makes two point dunk
|
17-38
|
4:22
|
|
|
Santiago Vescovi personal foul (Shandon Goldman draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jr. Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Josiah-Jordan James defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Yves Pons misses two point layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
John Fulkerson offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
John Fulkerson misses two point tip shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Jr. Clay misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
John Fulkerson defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Springer makes two point dunk (Keon Johnson assists)
|
17-40
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot
|
20-40
|
3:08
|
|
|
Keishawn Davidson personal foul (Jaden Springer draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-41
|
3:08
|
|
+1
|
Jaden Springer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-42
|
2:16
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Volunteers defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Nkamhoua makes two point dunk (Jaden Springer assists)
|
20-44
|
1:48
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams misses two point layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Yves Pons defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Olivier Nkamhoua misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Shandon Goldman defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Keishawn Davidson makes two point layup (Shandon Goldman assists)
|
22-44
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Keon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Victor Bailey Jr. assists)
|
22-47
|
0:37
|
|
|
Yves Pons blocks Kenny White Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams offensive foul (Keon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Tujautae Williams turnover
|
|
0:06
|
|
+2
|
Keon Johnson makes two point layup
|
22-49
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|