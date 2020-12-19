ARIZ
STNFRD
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Wildcats gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|19:40
|
|Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|19:23
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Daejon Davis assists)
|0-2
|18:52
|
|James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Dalen Terry offensive rebound
|18:50
|
|+2
|Dalen Terry makes two point putback dunk
|2-2
|18:30
|
|+2
|Bryce Wills makes two point dunk
|2-4
|18:21
|
|James Akinjo turnover (lost ball)
|18:20
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists)
|2-6
|17:49
|
|Spencer Jones personal foul
|17:37
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Spencer Jones shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|17:33
|
|Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:33
|
|+1
|Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-6
|17:21
|
|Jordan Brown blocks Ziaire Williams's two point layup
|17:19
|
|Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|17:11
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|17:09
|
|Cardinal defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|Dalen Terry personal foul
|16:54
|
|Bryce Wills misses two point layup
|16:52
|
|Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|
|Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Daejon Davis misses two point layup
|16:16
|
|James Akinjo defensive rebound
|15:58
|
|Jordan Brown offensive foul
|15:58
|
|Jordan Brown turnover
|15:58
|
|TV timeout
|15:46
|
|Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|15:58
|
|Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|15:22
|
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup
|5-6
|15:07
|
|+2
|Daejon Davis makes two point layup
|5-8
|14:50
|
|Azuolas Tubelis misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|+2
|Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup (Bryce Wills assists)
|5-10
|14:35
|
|Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
|14:35
|
|+1
|Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-11
|14:30
|
|James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
|14:28
|
|Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists)
|5-13
|14:05
|
|Jaiden Delaire blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point layup
|14:05
|
|Tautvilas Tubelis offensive rebound
|13:51
|
|Bennedict Mathurin turnover (lost ball)
|13:51
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Bryce Wills assists)
|5-15
|13:50
|
|Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|
|Tautvilas Tubelis offensive rebound
|13:50
|
|+2
|Tautvilas Tubelis makes two point layup
|7-15
|12:44
|
|Jaiden Delaire turnover (bad pass) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)
|12:34
|
|+3
|Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ira Lee assists)
|10-15
|12:07
|
|Noah Taitz turnover (lost ball)
|11:52
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|
|Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|11:28
|
|Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|
|Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|
|Cardinal defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Ira Lee personal foul
|11:20
|
|TV timeout
|11:00
|
|+2
|Daejon Davis makes two point layup
|10-17
|10:32
|
|+2
|Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|12-17
|10:02
|
|Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|Noah Taitz offensive rebound
|10:02
|
|Jump ball. (Cardinal gains possession)
|9:44
|
|Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Jemarl Baker Jr. steals)
|9:30
|
|Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|9:28
|
|Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|9:28
|
|Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|9:28
|
|Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|9:01
|
|Bryce Wills misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|
|James Keefe offensive rebound
|8:49
|
|Dalen Terry shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|8:49
|
|Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:49
|
|+1
|Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-18
|8:18
|
|Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|
|Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Tautvilas Tubelis personal foul
|7:59
|
|Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|7:57
|
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|7:57
|
|Ziaire Williams personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|7:57
|
|TV timeout
|7:47
|
|Lukas Kisunas shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|7:47
|
|+1
|Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-18
|7:47
|
|Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:47
|
|Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|
|Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|7:18
|
|Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|7:16
|
|Daejon Davis defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Lukas Kisunas offensive foul
|7:08
|
|Lukas Kisunas turnover
|6:55
|
|James Akinjo offensive foul
|6:55
|
|James Akinjo turnover
|6:37
|
|Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|6:35
|
|Ira Lee defensive rebound
|6:37
|
|Jaiden Delaire personal foul
|6:26
|
|+3
|James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
|16-18
|5:57
|
|+3
|Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists)
|16-21
|5:39
|
|+2
|Ira Lee makes two point layup
|18-21
|5:28
|
|Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Ira Lee defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|James Akinjo turnover (lost ball) (Oscar da Silva steals)
|5:11
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
|5:11
|
|+1
|Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-22
|5:11
|
|Daejon Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:11
|
|Ira Lee defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|+2
|Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup
|20-22
|4:32
|
|Ziaire Williams turnover (out of bounds)
|4:22
|
|Daejon Davis shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|4:21
|
|+1
|James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-22
|4:21
|
|James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:21
|
|Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|James Keefe misses two point layup
|3:59
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|
|Cardinal defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Ira Lee personal foul
|3:55
|
|TV timeout
|3:55
|
|Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:55
|
|Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Daejon Davis steals)
|3:17
|
|Christian Koloko shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)
|3:16
|
|Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:16
|
|Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:16
|
|Cardinal offensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Jordan Brown shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|3:07
|
|+1
|Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-23
|3:07
|
|+1
|Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-24
|2:54
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point layup
|2:52
|
|Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Bryce Wills personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|2:54
|
|Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:54
|
|Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Bryce Wills misses two point layup
|2:30
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|2:16
|
|Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|2:14
|
|Bryce Wills defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|+2
|Daejon Davis makes two point driving layup
|21-26
|1:31
|
|Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)
|1:17
|
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:04
|
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point step back jump shot
|21-28
|0:54
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|0:47
|
|Oscar da Silva personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|0:47
|
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-28
|0:47
|
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-28
|0:41
|
|+2
|Bryce Wills makes two point reverse layup
|23-30
|0:14
|
|James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:48
|
|Oscar da Silva misses three point jump shot
|19:46
|
|Spencer Jones offensive rebound
|19:37
|
|Ziaire Williams misses two point layup
|19:35
|
|Bryce Wills offensive rebound
|19:31
|
|Bryce Wills misses two point layup
|19:29
|
|Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|19:26
|
|+2
|Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|25-30
|19:18
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists)
|25-32
|19:03
|
|+3
|Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|28-32
|18:48
|
|+3
|Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists)
|28-35
|18:28
|
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|18:28
|
|TV timeout
|18:13
|
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:03
|
|Dalen Terry personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|18:01
|
|Daejon Davis turnover (bad pass)
|17:40
|
|+2
|Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point driving layup
|30-35
|17:26
|
|+2
|Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists)
|30-37
|16:47
|
|James Akinjo turnover (out of bounds)
|16:29
|
|+2
|Daejon Davis makes two point layup
|30-39
|16:10
|
|+2
|James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot
|32-39
|15:42
|
|Daejon Davis turnover (lost ball)
|15:37
|
|Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|15:31
|
|+3
|Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists)
|35-39
|15:13
|
|Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
|15:11
|
|Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|15:12
|
|Oscar da Silva personal foul
|15:12
|
|TV timeout
|14:50
|
|Spencer Jones personal foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|14:30
|
|Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Wills steals)
|14:30
|
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point alley-oop dunk (Daejon Davis assists)
|35-41
|14:29
|
|Ziaire Williams technical foul
|14:29
|
|James Akinjo misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|14:18
|
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|14:18
|
|+2
|Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup
|37-41
|14:03
|
|Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|14:01
|
|Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|+2
|Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|39-41
|13:50
|
|Oscar da Silva shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|+1
|Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|40-41
|13:39
|
|Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
|13:24
|
|Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup
|13:22
|
|Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|13:21
|
|Bryce Wills misses two point tip shot
|13:19
|
|Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
|13:21
|
|+2
|Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup
|40-43
|13:21
|
|Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
|13:21
|
|Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:19
|
|Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Jaiden Delaire shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|+1
|James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-43
|13:14
|
|James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:14
|
|Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound
|12:56
|
|+2
|Bryce Wills makes two point floating jump shot
|41-45
|12:42
|
|James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|
|Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|12:32
|
|Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup
|12:32
|