ARIZ
STNFRD

1st Half
ARIZ
Wildcats
23
STNFRD
Cardinal
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Wildcats gains possession)  
19:42   Jordan Brown misses two point layup  
19:40   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
19:23 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Daejon Davis assists) 0-2
18:52   James Akinjo misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Dalen Terry offensive rebound  
18:50 +2 Dalen Terry makes two point putback dunk 2-2
18:30 +2 Bryce Wills makes two point dunk 2-4
18:21   James Akinjo turnover (lost ball)  
18:20 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists) 2-6
17:49   Spencer Jones personal foul  
17:37   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Jordan Brown offensive rebound  
17:35   Spencer Jones shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)  
17:33   Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:33 +1 Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-6
17:21   Jordan Brown blocks Ziaire Williams's two point layup  
17:19   Christian Koloko defensive rebound  
17:11   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:09   Cardinal defensive rebound  
17:09   Dalen Terry personal foul  
16:54   Bryce Wills misses two point layup  
16:52   Jordan Brown defensive rebound  
16:31   Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
16:18   Daejon Davis misses two point layup  
16:16   James Akinjo defensive rebound  
15:58   Jordan Brown offensive foul  
15:58   Jordan Brown turnover  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:46   Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)  
15:58   Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot  
15:56   Jordan Brown offensive rebound  
15:22 +2 Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup 5-6
15:07 +2 Daejon Davis makes two point layup 5-8
14:50   Azuolas Tubelis misses three point jump shot  
14:48   Ziaire Williams defensive rebound  
14:35 +2 Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup (Bryce Wills assists) 5-10
14:35   Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)  
14:35 +1 Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-11
14:30   James Akinjo misses two point jump shot  
14:28   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
14:20 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists) 5-13
14:05   Jaiden Delaire blocks Azuolas Tubelis's two point layup  
14:05   Tautvilas Tubelis offensive rebound  
13:51   Bennedict Mathurin turnover (lost ball)  
13:51 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Bryce Wills assists) 5-15
13:50   Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot  
13:50   Tautvilas Tubelis offensive rebound  
13:50 +2 Tautvilas Tubelis makes two point layup 7-15
12:44   Jaiden Delaire turnover (bad pass) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)  
12:34 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Ira Lee assists) 10-15
12:07   Noah Taitz turnover (lost ball)  
11:52   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:50   Daejon Davis defensive rebound  
11:28   Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:26   Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound  
11:22   James Akinjo misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Cardinal defensive rebound  
11:20   Ira Lee personal foul  
11:20   TV timeout  
11:00 +2 Daejon Davis makes two point layup 10-17
10:32 +2 Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot 12-17
10:02   Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Noah Taitz offensive rebound  
10:02   Jump ball. (Cardinal gains possession)  
9:44   Oscar da Silva turnover (bad pass) (Jemarl Baker Jr. steals)  
9:30   Jordan Brown misses two point layup  
9:28   Jordan Brown offensive rebound  
9:28   Jordan Brown misses two point layup  
9:28   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
9:01   Bryce Wills misses two point jump shot  
8:59   James Keefe offensive rebound  
8:49   Dalen Terry shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
8:49   Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:49 +1 Oscar da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-18
8:18   Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot  
8:16   Oscar da Silva defensive rebound  
8:16   Tautvilas Tubelis personal foul  
7:59   Ziaire Williams misses two point layup  
7:57   Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound  
7:57   Ziaire Williams personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:47   Lukas Kisunas shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)  
7:47 +1 Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-18
7:47   Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:47   Lukas Kisunas defensive rebound  
7:29   Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot  
7:27   Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound  
7:18   Jordan Brown misses two point layup  
7:16   Daejon Davis defensive rebound  
7:08   Lukas Kisunas offensive foul  
7:08   Lukas Kisunas turnover  
6:55   James Akinjo offensive foul  
6:55   James Akinjo turnover  
6:37   Oscar da Silva misses two point layup  
6:35   Ira Lee defensive rebound  
6:37   Jaiden Delaire personal foul  
6:26 +3 James Akinjo makes three point jump shot 16-18
5:57 +3 Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists) 16-21
5:39 +2 Ira Lee makes two point layup 18-21
5:28   Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Ira Lee defensive rebound  
5:15   James Akinjo turnover (lost ball) (Oscar da Silva steals)  
5:11   Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)  
5:11 +1 Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-22
5:11   Daejon Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:11   Ira Lee defensive rebound  
4:50 +2 Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup 20-22
4:32   Ziaire Williams turnover (out of bounds)  
4:22   Daejon Davis shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)  
4:21 +1 James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-22
4:21   James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:21   Oscar da Silva defensive rebound  
4:01   James Keefe misses two point layup  
3:59   Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound  
3:55   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:53   Cardinal defensive rebound  
3:55   Ira Lee personal foul  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:55   Christian Koloko defensive rebound  
3:31   Azuolas Tubelis turnover (bad pass) (Daejon Davis steals)  
3:17   Christian Koloko shooting foul (Oscar da Silva draws the foul)  
3:16   Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:16   Oscar da Silva misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:16   Cardinal offensive rebound  
3:07   Jordan Brown shooting foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)  
3:07 +1 Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-23
3:07 +1 Bryce Wills makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-24
2:54   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point layup  
2:52   Christian Koloko offensive rebound  
2:54   Bryce Wills personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)  
2:54   Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:54   Oscar da Silva defensive rebound  
2:32   Bryce Wills misses two point layup  
2:30   Wildcats defensive rebound  
2:16   Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot  
2:14   Bryce Wills defensive rebound  
1:50 +2 Daejon Davis makes two point driving layup 21-26
1:31   Jump ball. (Wildcats gains possession)  
1:17   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
1:04 +2 Ziaire Williams makes two point step back jump shot 21-28
0:54   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:47   Oscar da Silva personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)  
0:47 +1 Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-28
0:47 +1 Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-28
0:41 +2 Bryce Wills makes two point reverse layup 23-30
0:14   James Akinjo misses three point jump shot  
0:12   Ziaire Williams defensive rebound  
0:01   Oscar da Silva misses two point jump shot  
0:00   Wildcats defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ
Wildcats
52
STNFRD
Cardinal
48

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Oscar da Silva misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Spencer Jones offensive rebound  
19:37   Ziaire Williams misses two point layup  
19:35   Bryce Wills offensive rebound  
19:31   Bryce Wills misses two point layup  
19:29   Jordan Brown defensive rebound  
19:26 +2 Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists) 25-30
19:18 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Daejon Davis assists) 25-32
19:03 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists) 28-32
18:48 +3 Spencer Jones makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists) 28-35
18:28   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
18:28   TV timeout  
18:13   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:03   Dalen Terry personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)  
18:01   Daejon Davis turnover (bad pass)  
17:40 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point driving layup 30-35
17:26 +2 Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk (Ziaire Williams assists) 30-37
16:47   James Akinjo turnover (out of bounds)  
16:29 +2 Daejon Davis makes two point layup 30-39
16:10 +2 James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot 32-39
15:42   Daejon Davis turnover (lost ball)  
15:37   Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Jordan Brown offensive rebound  
15:31 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists) 35-39
15:13   Oscar da Silva misses two point layup  
15:11   Christian Koloko defensive rebound  
15:12   Oscar da Silva personal foul  
15:12   TV timeout  
14:50   Spencer Jones personal foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)  
14:30   Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Wills steals)  
14:30 +2 Ziaire Williams makes two point alley-oop dunk (Daejon Davis assists) 35-41
14:29   Ziaire Williams technical foul  
14:29   James Akinjo misses technical free throw 1 of 1  
14:18   Wildcats offensive rebound  
14:18 +2 Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup 37-41
14:03   Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot  
14:01   Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound  
13:50 +2 Azuolas Tubelis makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists) 39-41
13:50   Oscar da Silva shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)  
13:50 +1 Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 40-41
13:39   Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)  
13:24   Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup  
13:22   Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound  
13:21   Bryce Wills misses two point tip shot  
13:19   Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound  
13:21 +2 Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup 40-43
13:21   Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)  
13:21   Jaiden Delaire misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:19   Jordan Brown defensive rebound  
13:16   Jaiden Delaire shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)  
13:14 +1 James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-43
13:14   James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:14   Jaiden Delaire defensive rebound  
12:56 +2 Bryce Wills makes two point floating jump shot 41-45
12:42   James Akinjo misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound  
12:32   Azuolas Tubelis misses two point layup  
12:32