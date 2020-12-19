HOFSTRA
STBON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Isaac Kante vs. Osun Osunniyi (Caleb Burgess gains possession)
|19:44
|
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|19:32
|
|Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|
|Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound
|19:27
|
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:14
|
|Kyle Lofton shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
|19:14
|
|Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:14
|
|Tareq Coburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:14
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|19:09
|
|David Green personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|18:59
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup
|18:57
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|18:41
|
|David Green misses two point jump shot
|18:39
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|0-4
|18:14
|
|Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|18:03
|
|Jalen Ray personal foul
|18:00
|
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)
|17:41
|
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point hook shot
|2-4
|17:31
|
|Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot
|17:29
|
|David Green defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|+3
|Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot (Caleb Burgess assists)
|5-4
|16:58
|
|+3
|Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists)
|5-7
|16:47
|
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|16:45
|
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|16:36
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|5-9
|16:14
|
|Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|16:12
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|16:06
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|5-11
|15:46
|
|Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot
|15:44
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Caleb Burgess shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|15:40
|
|TV timeout
|15:40
|
|Kyle Lofton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:40
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-12
|15:21
|
|Kvonn Cramer misses two point layup
|15:19
|
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|15:15
|
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup
|7-12
|14:49
|
|Alejandro Vasquez misses two point jump shot
|14:47
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|14:47
|
|Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)
|14:47
|
|+1
|Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-13
|14:49
|
|+1
|Dominick Welch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-14
|14:37
|
|Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
|14:35
|
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|14:25
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|14:20
|
|Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|14:06
|
|Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
|14:04
|
|Tareq Coburn defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|Tareq Coburn offensive foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)
|13:58
|
|Tareq Coburn turnover
|13:44
|
|+3
|Dominick Welch makes three point jump shot (Alejandro Vasquez assists)
|7-17
|13:24
|
|Dominick Welch blocks Isaac Kante's two point layup
|13:22
|
|Alejandro Vasquez defensive rebound
|13:17
|
|+2
|Alejandro Vasquez makes two point layup
|7-19
|13:02
|
|Kvonn Cramer turnover (lost ball)
|12:48
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|7-21
|12:37
|
|Jalen Shaw personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)
|12:27
|
|Jaren Holmes personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)
|12:25
|
|Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|12:01
|
|+2
|Jaren Holmes makes two point jump shot
|7-23
|11:34
|
|Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|
|Justin Winston defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
|11:20
|
|Caleb Burgess defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|TV timeout
|11:06
|
|Kevin Schutte misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|+2
|Osun Osunniyi makes two point jump shot
|7-25
|10:20
|
|Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|
|Kvonn Cramer offensive rebound
|10:19
|
|Kvonn Cramer turnover (traveling)
|10:07
|
|Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|10:07
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-26
|10:07
|
|+1
|Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-27
|9:56
|
|Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass)
|9:42
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists)
|7-30
|9:22
|
|Eddie Creal shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|+1
|Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|8-30
|9:22
|
|+1
|Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|9-30
|9:22
|
|+1
|Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-30
|8:56
|
|Justin Winston misses two point jump shot
|8:54
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|8:46
|
|+3
|Omar Silverio makes three point jump shot (Tareq Coburn assists)
|13-30
|8:22
|
|+2
|Justin Winston makes two point layup (Osun Osunniyi assists)
|13-32
|7:58
|
|+2
|Omar Silverio makes two point layup
|15-32
|7:34
|
|Eddie Creal misses two point layup
|7:32
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|7:27
|
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|7:25
|
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup
|17-32
|7:25
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|TV timeout
|7:25
|
|Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:25
|
|Bonnies defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|7:04
|
|Jalen Ray defensive rebound
|6:54
|
|Omar Silverio turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Adaway steals)
|6:35
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass) (Tareq Coburn steals)
|6:17
|
|Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|6:09
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|6:07
|
|Bonnies offensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Jaren Holmes offensive foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
|6:01
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover
|5:46
|
|Omar Silverio misses three point jump shot
|5:44
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|5:29
|
|+2
|Jalen Adaway makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
|17-34
|5:16
|
|+2
|Jalen Ray makes two point layup
|19-34
|4:53
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|4:51
|
|David Green defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|4:44
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|4:30
|
|Dominick Welch misses two point layup
|4:28
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Osun Osunniyi turnover (out of bounds)
|4:15
|
|+2
|Kevin Schutte makes two point dunk (Tareq Coburn assists)
|21-34
|3:55
|
|+3
|Kyle Lofton makes three point jump shot
|21-37
|3:28
|
|Jalen Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Adaway steals)
|3:20
|
|+2
|Dominick Welch makes two point layup (Kyle Lofton assists)
|21-39
|3:15
|
|Pride 30 second timeout
|3:15
|
|TV timeout
|3:01
|
|+2
|Jalen Ray makes two point layup
|23-39
|2:40
|
|Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Burgess steals)
|2:11
|
|Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
|2:07
|
|+1
|Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-39
|2:07
|
|+1
|Jalen Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-39
|1:53
|
|Alejandro Vasquez turnover (traveling)
|1:39
|
|Isaac Kante misses two point layup
|1:37
|
|Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound
|1:10
|
|+3
|Jaren Holmes makes three point jump shot (Dominick Welch assists)
|28-42
|0:43
|
|Jalen Ray misses two point layup
|0:43
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|0:32
|
|Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Kvonn Cramer personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)
|0:29
|
|+1
|Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-43
|0:29
|
|Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:27
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Caleb Burgess turnover (out of bounds)
|0:01
|
|Kyle Lofton misses two point layup
|0:00
|
|Pride defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:45
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Caleb Burgess defensive rebound
|19:29
|
|Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|
|Dominick Welch defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot
|19:16
|
|Jalen Adaway offensive rebound
|19:03
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|19:01
|
|Dominick Welch offensive rebound
|18:53
|
|Jaren Holmes misses three point jump shot
|18:51
|
|David Green defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|18:29
|
|+2
|Jalen Ray makes two point layup
|30-43
|18:29
|
|Osun Osunniyi shooting foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)
|18:30
|
|Jalen Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:30
|
|Jalen Adaway defensive rebound
|18:07
|
|+2
|Jalen Shaw makes two point dunk (Kyle Lofton assists)
|30-45
|17:49
|
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup (Caleb Burgess assists)
|32-45
|17:30
|
|Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Caleb Burgess turnover (out of bounds)
|17:08
|
|Isaac Kante blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup
|17:06
|
|Isaac Kante defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|+2
|Caleb Burgess makes two point layup
|34-45
|17:04
|
|Jalen Adaway shooting foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)
|17:04
|
|+1
|Caleb Burgess makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|35-45
|16:48
|
|Jalen Ray personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)
|16:41
|
|+2
|Justin Winston makes two point layup
|35-47
|16:21
|
|+2
|Caleb Burgess makes two point layup
|37-47
|16:03
|
|David Green shooting foul (Justin Winston draws the foul)
|16:03
|
|+1
|Justin Winston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-48
|16:03
|
|+1
|Justin Winston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-49
|15:51
|
|Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Shaw steals)
|15:46
|
|+2
|Jalen Shaw makes two point layup
|37-51
|15:30
|
|Jalen Shaw personal foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|15:30
|
|TV timeout
|15:30
|
|Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:30
|
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-51
|15:20
|
|Jaren Holmes turnover (bad pass)
|15:12
|
|Justin Winston personal foul
|15:01
|
|Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|
|Isaac Kante offensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Jalen Shaw shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|14:56
|
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-51
|14:56
|
|+1
|Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-51
|14:34
|
|+2
|Kyle Lofton makes two point layup
|40-53
|14:18
|
|+2
|Isaac Kante makes two point layup (Jalen Ray assists)
|42-53
|14:18
|
|Justin Winston shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:18
|
|Jaren Holmes defensive rebound
|14:01
|
|Jalen Shaw turnover (bad pass)
|13:48
|
|+3
|Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot
|45-53
|13:39
|
|Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Ray steals)
|13:35
|
|Jalen Ray misses two point layup
|13:33
|
|Kyle Lofton defensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Jaren Holmes misses two point layup
|13:27
|
|Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Caleb Burgess misses two point layup
|13:03
|
|Jalen Ray offensive rebound
|12:59