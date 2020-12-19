|
20:00
|
|
|
(Hurricanes gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Dontarius James makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Corey Romich shooting foul (Elijah Olaniyi draws the foul)
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Olaniyi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-4
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
Dontarius James makes three point jump shot (Mo Arnold assists)
|
5-4
|
18:23
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover (bad pass) (Corey Romich steals)
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi personal foul
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Cameron Boozer personal foul
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point layup
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Anthony Walker blocks Cameron Boozer's two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Corey Romich shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-5
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-6
|
17:00
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis offensive foul
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis turnover
|
|
16:49
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot
|
5-9
|
16:25
|
|
|
Trey Sides misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive foul
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover
|
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Dontarius James makes three point jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
15:12
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer offensive rebound
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer misses two point layup
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (bad pass) (Zameron Boozer steals)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Mo Arnold makes two point layup
|
10-11
|
14:12
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer shooting foul (Earl Timberlake draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-12
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
Earl Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-13
|
14:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong shooting foul (Zameron Boozer draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Zameron Boozer makes two point hook shot
|
12-13
|
13:18
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Dolphins offensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Deng Gak personal foul
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong offensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point tip shot
|
12-15
|
12:25
|
|
|
Anthony Walker blocks Tyreese Davis's three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Trey Sides shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-16
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-17
|
12:05
|
|
|
Dontarius James offensive foul
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Dontarius James turnover
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Dontarius James shooting foul (Anthony Walker draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-18
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-19
|
11:42
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Matt Cross makes two point tip shot
|
12-21
|
11:03
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer offensive rebound
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Mo Arnold offensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
+3
|
Trey Sides makes three point jump shot (Derrick Flowers assists)
|
15-21
|
10:32
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly personal foul
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer misses two point layup
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan defensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Elijah Olaniyi personal foul
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Mo Arnold misses two point layup
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Trey Sides kicked ball violation
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive foul (Trey Sides draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Nolan makes two point jump shot
|
17-21
|
8:08
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot
|
17-23
|
7:45
|
|
|
Derrick Flowers misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake offensive foul
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake turnover
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Matt Cross blocks Kevion Nolan's two point layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Dontarius James offensive rebound
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Dontarius James makes two point layup
|
19-23
|
6:52
|
|
|
Willie Herenton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses two point layup
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Dontarius James defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Trey Sides misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Willie Herenton assists)
|
19-26
|
5:55
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Walker steals)
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Dontarius James misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point layup (Earl Timberlake assists)
|
19-28
|
5:01
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Earl Timberlake misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
+3
|
Tyreese Davis makes three point jump shot (Trey Sides assists)
|
22-28
|
4:10
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Trey Sides defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Anthony Walker personal foul (Tyreese Davis draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Willie Herenton misses two point layup
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Tyreese Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Mo Arnold makes two point layup
|
24-28
|
3:13
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Mo Arnold turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Wong makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
24-31
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Kevion Nolan makes two point layup
|
26-31
|
1:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Deng Gak offensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Zameron Boozer blocks Deng Gak's two point layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly offensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Deng Gak assists)
|
26-34
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Kevion Nolan misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Deng Gak offensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point layup
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Mo Arnold defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Dolphins turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:03
|
|
+3
|
Harlond Beverly makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
26-37