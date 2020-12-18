|
20:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams vs. Nate Laszewski (Boilermakers gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
0-3
|
19:31
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
3-3
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot
|
3-5
|
18:49
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
6-5
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
6-7
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
9-7
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
9-9
|
17:13
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan shooting foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic blocks Prentiss Hubb's two point driving layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Trevion Williams assists)
|
9-12
|
16:05
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
+3
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
9-15
|
15:25
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
14:40
|
|
+3
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
9-18
|
14:20
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
12-18
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point layup (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
12-20
|
13:45
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover (lost ball) (Sasha Stefanovic steals)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (Aaron Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-21
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-22
|
12:57
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point alley-oop dunk (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
12-24
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|
14-24
|
12:02
|
|
|
Boilermakers turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point layup (Trey Wertz assists)
|
16-24
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey personal foul
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover
|
|
9:52
|
|
+3
|
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Trey Wertz assists)
|
19-24
|
9:32
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point step back jump shot
|
19-26
|
9:04
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Ivey makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-28
|
8:30
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
19-31
|
8:08
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Nikola Djogo draws the foul)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Djogo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-31
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Djogo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-31
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Mason Gillis assists)
|
21-33
|
7:25
|
|
+3
|
Nikola Djogo makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
24-33
|
7:02
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point layup
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Mason Gillis personal foul (Prentiss Hubb draws the foul)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Cormac Ryan assists)
|
27-33
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
27-36
|
6:12
|
|
|
Brandon Newman personal foul (Dane Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks Eric Hunter Jr.'s two point driving layup
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Trey Wertz personal foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-37
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-38
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz makes two point driving layup
|
29-38
|
4:44
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
30-38
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
30-41
|
4:24
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-41
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-41
|
4:08
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
32-44
|
3:40
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Juwan Durham shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-45
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Ivey makes two point driving layup
|
32-47
|
2:35
|
|
+3
|
Trey Wertz makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|
35-47
|
2:17
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Zach Edey personal foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-47
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-47
|
2:04
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler offensive foul
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler turnover
|
|
1:40
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point driving layup (Trey Wertz assists)
|
39-47
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Zach Edey flagrant 1 (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
40-47
|
1:19
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
|
41-47
|
1:02
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler personal foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-47
|
0:04
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|