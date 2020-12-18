|
20:00
Lewis Djonkam vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (Quinton Morton-Robertson gains possession)
19:41
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point layup (Fah'Mir Ali assists)
2-0
19:13
Lewis Djonkam blocks Dylan Disu's two point jump shot
19:13
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
18:59
Lewis Djonkam turnover (lost ball) (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
18:53
Maxwell Evans misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:53
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
18:27
+3
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Maxwell Evans assists)
4-3
18:08
Fah'Mir Ali turnover (bad pass) (Dylan Disu steals)
17:58
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:56
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
17:47
Fah'Mir Ali turnover (lost ball) (Scotty Pippen Jr. steals)
17:39
Dylan Disu misses two point layup
17:37
Chyree Walker defensive rebound
17:36
Chyree Walker turnover (bad pass)
17:14
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:12
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
17:09
+2
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point putback layup
4-5
16:58
Fah'Mir Ali misses two point layup
16:56
Lewis Djonkam personal foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
16:38
Dylan Disu offensive foul (Chyree Walker draws the foul)
16:38
Dylan Disu turnover
16:06
Dylan Disu misses two point jump shot
16:04
Xavier Lipscomb defensive rebound
15:32
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
15:30
Chyree Walker defensive rebound
15:24
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point driving layup
8-5
15:03
+2
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
8-7
14:50
+3
Chyree Walker makes three point jump shot (Xavier Lipscomb assists)
11-7
14:28
Maxwell Evans offensive foul (Lewis Djonkam draws the foul)
14:28
Maxwell Evans turnover
14:11
Clevon Brown shooting foul (Shaquan Jules draws the foul)
14:11
Clevon Brown shooting foul (Shaquan Jules draws the foul)
14:11
Shaquan Jules misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:11
Shaquan Jules misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:11
Shaquan Jules misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:11
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
13:55
+3
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
11-10
13:20
Dravon Mangum misses three point jump shot
13:18
Shaquan Jules offensive rebound
13:09
Shaquan Jules misses two point tip shot
13:07
Shaquan Jules offensive rebound
13:03
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point tip shot
13-10
12:53
DJ Harvey misses three point jump shot
12:51
Dravon Mangum defensive rebound
12:43
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point dunk (Dravon Mangum assists)
15-10
12:18
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point layup
12:16
Scotty Pippen Jr. offensive rebound
11:55
+2
Xavier Lipscomb makes two point layup
17-10
12:16
TV timeout
12:16
Commodores turnover (5-second violation)
11:55
+2
Xavier Lipscomb makes two point layup
17-10
11:55
Xavier Lipscomb technical foul
11:55
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses technical free throw 1 of 2
11:09
Fah'Mir Ali turnover (bad pass) (Ejike Obinna steals)
11:55
+1
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes technical free throw 2 of 2
17-11
11:30
+2
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
17-13
11:09
Fah'Mir Ali turnover (bad pass) (Ejike Obinna steals)
10:58
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:56
Braelee Albert offensive rebound
10:56
Jump ball. Braelee Albert vs. Chyree Walker (Trey Thomas gains possession)
10:51
Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
10:49
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
10:44
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
10:42
Josiah Jeffers defensive rebound
10:42
Jordan Wright personal foul (Quinton Morton-Robertson draws the foul)
10:08
Shaquan Jules misses two point dunk
10:06
Quinton Morton-Robertson offensive rebound
9:56
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point layup (Fah'Mir Ali assists)
19-13
9:35
Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
9:33
Braelee Albert offensive rebound
9:33
Braelee Albert turnover (lost ball)
9:24
Trey Thomas personal foul (Quinton Morton-Robertson draws the foul)
9:08
Josiah Jeffers misses three point jump shot
9:06
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
8:59
+2
Trey Thomas makes two point driving layup
19-15
8:37
Fah'Mir Ali misses two point jump shot
8:35
Jordan Wright defensive rebound
8:24
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
8:22
Josiah Jeffers defensive rebound
8:22
Braelee Albert personal foul (Josiah Jeffers draws the foul)
8:01
Jordan Wright personal foul (Dravon Mangum draws the foul)
8:01
Dravon Mangum misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:01
Issac McBride defensive rebound
7:40
+2
Dylan Disu makes two point turnaround hook shot
19-17
7:07
Highlanders turnover (shot clock violation)
7:07
TV timeout
6:56
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
6:54
Xavier Lipscomb defensive rebound
6:49
+2
Chyree Walker makes two point layup
21-17
6:25
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:23
Issac McBride offensive rebound
6:19
Jordan Wright turnover (traveling)
6:05
Dravon Mangum misses three point jump shot
6:03
Chyree Walker offensive rebound
5:57
Quinton Morton-Robertson misses three point jump shot
5:55
Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
5:39
DJ Harvey misses two point jump shot
5:37
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
5:14
DJ Harvey shooting foul (Xavier Lipscomb draws the foul)
5:14
Xavier Lipscomb misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:51
Shaquan Jules defensive rebound
5:14
Xavier Lipscomb misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:14
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
4:53
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
4:51
Shaquan Jules defensive rebound
4:47
Xavier Lipscomb turnover (bad pass)
4:22
+2
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
21-19
3:52
Chyree Walker misses two point jump shot
3:50
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
3:41
+3
Dylan Disu makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
21-22
3:10
+2
Shaquan Jules makes two point layup (Xavier Lipscomb assists)
23-22
2:56
+2
Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point dunk (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
23-24
2:21
Fah'Mir Ali misses two point jump shot
2:19
Commodores defensive rebound
2:19
TV timeout
2:01
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
1:59
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
1:50
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
1:48
Fah'Mir Ali defensive rebound
1:41
+2
Lewis Djonkam makes two point layup (Quinton Morton-Robertson assists)
25-24
1:25
+2
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup
25-26
1:02
Dylan Disu blocks Chyree Walker's two point layup
1:00
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
0:55
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
0:53
Lewis Djonkam defensive rebound
0:34
Lewis Djonkam misses two point layup
0:32
Dravon Mangum offensive rebound
|
0:25
|
|
|
Dravon Mangum misses two point layup
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Dravon Mangum defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Fah'Mir Ali misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Dravon Mangum offensive rebound
|