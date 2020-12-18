|
20:00
Nick Stampley vs. Jaylin Williams (Tigers gains possession)
19:35
+3
Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
0-3
19:02
Nick Stampley misses two point jump shot
19:00
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
18:33
+3
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists)
0-6
18:07
Nick Stampley misses two point jump shot
18:05
Zay Williams offensive rebound
18:00
Justin Powell shooting foul (Zay Williams draws the foul)
18:00
+1
Zay Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-6
18:00
Zay Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:00
JT Thor defensive rebound
17:49
Allen Flanigan turnover (traveling)
17:32
Duke Miles misses two point jump shot
17:30
Tigers defensive rebound
17:08
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball)
16:43
Zay Williams misses two point jump shot
16:41
Zay Williams offensive rebound
16:31
Kieffer Punter turnover (bad pass) (Jaylin Williams steals)
16:02
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup (Allen Flanigan assists)
1-8
15:40
+2
Nick Stampley makes two point jump shot
3-8
15:23
Babatunde Akingbola misses two point jump shot
15:21
Zay Williams defensive rebound
15:10
Nick Stampley misses two point jump shot
15:08
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
15:03
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
15:01
Jamal Johnson offensive rebound
14:54
Devan Cambridge misses two point jump shot
14:52
Zay Williams defensive rebound
14:47
Zay Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jaylin Williams steals)
14:37
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup
3-10
14:11
Kieffer Punter misses three point jump shot
14:09
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
14:07
Khalyl Waters personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
14:07
TV timeout
13:49
Christian Turner personal foul
13:38
+2
Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup (Jaylin Williams assists)
3-12
13:04
Kam Woods misses three point jump shot
13:02
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
13:01
Zay Williams personal foul
12:35
+2
JT Thor makes two point jump shot
3-14
12:12
Zay Williams turnover (lost ball) (Chris Moore steals)
12:12
Chris Moore turnover (out of bounds)
11:55
Christian Turner misses two point jump shot
11:53
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
11:32
+2
JT Thor makes two point alley-oop dunk (Justin Powell assists)
3-16
11:20
Desmond Williams turnover (lost ball) (Chris Moore steals)
11:18
Desmond Williams personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)
11:18
TV timeout
10:53
+3
Justin Powell makes three point jump shot
3-19
10:27
Duke Miles misses two point jump shot
10:25
Justin Powell defensive rebound
10:21
+2
Jamal Johnson makes two point layup (Justin Powell assists)
3-21
9:58
+3
Nick Stampley makes three point jump shot (Antwan Burnett assists)
6-21
9:40
Chris Moore misses three point jump shot
9:38
Christian Turner defensive rebound
9:19
Kam Woods misses two point jump shot
9:17
Justin Powell defensive rebound
9:07
+2
JT Thor makes two point jump shot
6-23
9:05
Trojans 30 second timeout
8:48
Zay Williams misses three point jump shot
8:46
Tigers defensive rebound
8:29
Allen Flanigan turnover (lost ball) (Duke Miles steals)
8:23
Duke Miles misses two point layup
8:21
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
8:20
Antwan Burnett personal foul
8:12
+2
Allen Flanigan makes two point layup (Justin Powell assists)
6-25
8:12
Kieffer Punter shooting foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
8:12
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-26
7:55
TV timeout
7:41
Trojans turnover (shot clock violation)
7:24
Devan Cambridge turnover (bad pass) (Kam Woods steals)
7:17
Kam Woods turnover (bad pass)
6:56
+2
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
6-28
6:41
Devan Cambridge personal foul
6:34
Zay Williams turnover (bad pass)
6:23
Khalyl Waters personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
6:23
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-29
6:23
+1
Allen Flanigan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-30
6:23
Javon Franklin personal foul
6:23
Jaylin Williams personal foul
5:58
Kam Woods turnover (lost ball)
5:44
+3
Devan Cambridge makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists)
6-33
5:22
Chris Moore personal foul
5:04
Duke Miles offensive foul
5:04
Duke Miles turnover
4:47
Jaylin Williams turnover (bad pass)
4:32
Duke Miles turnover (lost ball) (Chris Moore steals)
4:24
+2
Chris Moore makes two point dunk (Jaylin Williams assists)
6-35
4:10
Chris Moore personal foul
4:01
Desmond Williams misses three point jump shot
3:59
Justin Powell defensive rebound
3:55
+2
Jaylin Williams makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
6-37
3:55
Trojans 30 second timeout
3:55
TV timeout
3:29
Nick Stampley turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Johnson steals)
3:22
+2
Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup (Jamal Johnson assists)
6-39
3:04
Trojans 30 second timeout
2:53
Desmond Williams turnover (bad pass)
2:41
Allen Flanigan offensive foul
2:41
Allen Flanigan turnover
2:20
Tyrell Jones personal foul (Kam Woods draws the foul)
2:20
Kam Woods misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:20
Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound
1:52
+2
Tyrell Jones makes two point jump shot
6-41
1:35
+2
Kam Woods makes two point jump shot
8-41
1:30
JT Thor turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Williams steals)
1:17
+2
Miles Mendes makes two point dunk (Desmond Williams assists)
10-41
1:03
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
1:01
Tigers offensive rebound
0:46
+2
JT Thor makes two point dunk
10-43
0:28
Miles Mendes turnover (traveling)
0:01
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
0:00
Desmond Williams defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
