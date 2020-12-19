|
20:00
(Gauchos gains possession)
19:30
+3
JaQuori McLaughlin makes three point jump shot (Devearl Ramsey assists)
3-0
19:12
Jade' Smith misses two point layup
19:10
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
19:07
JaQuori McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
19:05
Amadou Sow offensive rebound
19:02
Amadou Sow misses two point jump shot
19:00
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
18:50
+2
Jan Zidek makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
3-2
18:29
+2
Amadou Sow makes two point jump shot (Miles Norris assists)
5-2
18:17
Andre Ball misses two point jump shot
18:15
Brandon Cyrus defensive rebound
17:58
+3
Devearl Ramsey makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
8-2
17:42
Jan Zidek misses two point layup
17:40
Miles Norris defensive rebound
17:30
Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot
17:28
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
17:12
Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot
17:10
Miles Norris defensive rebound
16:58
Miles Norris misses three point jump shot
16:56
Brandon Cyrus offensive rebound
16:45
JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)
16:36
Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
16:34
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
16:28
Jade' Smith personal foul
16:13
+3
Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
11-2
15:54
Ajare Sanni shooting foul (Robbie Heath draws the foul)
15:54
TV timeout
15:54
+1
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-3
15:54
+1
Robbie Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-4
15:42
Destin Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Munson steals)
15:37
Destin Barnes personal foul (Kendall Munson draws the foul)
15:20
+2
Kendall Munson makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
11-6
14:49
+2
Destin Barnes makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
13-6
14:31
+2
Colbey Ross makes two point driving layup
13-8
14:14
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point reverse layup (Ajare Sanni assists)
15-8
14:04
+2
Andre Ball makes two point layup (Colbey Ross assists)
15-10
13:49
Destin Barnes offensive foul
13:49
Destin Barnes turnover
13:38
Kendall Munson turnover (bad pass) (Devearl Ramsey steals)
13:30
Ajare Sanni misses two point driving layup
13:28
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
13:18
Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
13:16
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
13:04
+2
Miles Norris makes two point layup (Josh Pierre-Louis assists)
17-10
12:48
Kendall Munson turnover (traveling)
12:28
Amadou Sow misses two point turnaround jump shot
12:26
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
12:16
Colbey Ross misses two point fadeaway jump shot
12:14
Devearl Ramsey defensive rebound
12:08
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
12:06
Josh Pierre-Louis offensive rebound
12:06
Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Josh Pierre-Louis draws the foul)
12:06
Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:06
Josh Pierre-Louis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:06
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
11:53
Miles Norris shooting foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
+1
Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-11
11:53
+1
Kessler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-12
11:32
JaQuori McLaughlin turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
11:31
Miles Norris personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
11:22
Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
11:20
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
11:08
Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
11:06
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
10:50
Jan Zidek turnover (bad pass)
4:11
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point pullup jump shot
19-12
10:01
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
9:59
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
9:51
Jump ball. Devearl Ramsey vs. Jade' Smith (Waves gains possession)
9:51
Devearl Ramsey turnover (lost ball) (Jade' Smith steals)
9:41
Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass)
9:35
Destin Barnes misses three point jump shot
9:33
Robbie Heath defensive rebound
9:22
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
9:20
Ajare Sanni defensive rebound
8:43
Ajare Sanni misses three point jump shot
8:41
Waves defensive rebound
8:23
Kessler Edwards turnover (traveling)
8:12
Robinson Idehen offensive foul
8:12
Robinson Idehen turnover
7:51
+2
Jade' Smith makes two point driving layup
19-14
7:28
Amadou Sow misses three point turnaround jump shot
7:26
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
7:16
+2
Kessler Edwards makes two point driving layup
19-16
6:53
Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot
6:51
Robinson Idehen offensive rebound
6:37
Robinson Idehen offensive foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
6:37
Robinson Idehen turnover
6:37
TV timeout
6:24
Kessler Edwards turnover (3-second violation)
6:10
Amadou Sow misses two point layup
6:08
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
5:59
+2
Andre Ball makes two point reverse layup (Colbey Ross assists)
19-18
5:34
Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Amadou Sow draws the foul)
5:34
+1
Amadou Sow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-18
5:34
Amadou Sow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:34
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
5:20
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
5:18
Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
5:10
+2
Amadou Sow makes two point floating jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
22-18
4:48
Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
4:46
JaQuori McLaughlin defensive rebound
4:38
Devearl Ramsey misses two point jump shot
4:36
Andre Ball defensive rebound
4:24
Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
4:22
Josh Pierre-Louis defensive rebound
4:03
+2
JaQuori McLaughlin makes two point driving layup
24-18
3:43
Colbey Ross misses two point turnaround jump shot
3:41
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
3:33
Josh Pierre-Louis misses three point jump shot
3:31
Amadou Sow offensive rebound
3:28
Devearl Ramsey misses three point jump shot
3:26
Jade' Smith defensive rebound
3:14
Amadou Sow personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
3:14
TV timeout
3:14
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-19
3:14
+1
Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-20
2:52
+3
Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (JaQuori McLaughlin assists)
27-20
2:38
Andre Ball turnover (bad pass) (Ajare Sanni steals)
2:34
Andre Ball shooting foul (Ajare Sanni draws the foul)
2:34
Ajare Sanni misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:34
+1
Ajare Sanni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-20
2:20
Kessler Edwards misses two point layup
2:18
Andre Ball offensive rebound
2:14
Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
2:12
Destin Barnes defensive rebound
2:07
Andre Ball personal foul
1:56
+3
Ajare Sanni makes three point jump shot (Amadou Sow assists)
31-20
1:39
+3
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot (Kessler Edwards assists)
31-23
1:13
Kessler Edwards blocks Destin Barnes's two point layup
1:11
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
1:03
Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
1:01
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
0:46
Amadou Sow misses two point layup
0:44
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
0:22
Andre Ball misses two point layup
0:20
Andre Ball offensive rebound
0:20
Andre Ball misses two point putback layup
0:18
Waves offensive rebound
0:18
Waves 30 second timeout
0:04
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
0:02
Amadou Sow defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
