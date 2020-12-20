CHIST
DRAKE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Andrew Lewis vs. Tremell Murphy (Cougars gains possession)
|19:45
|
|Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|
|Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|19:28
|
|Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound
|19:28
|
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (lost ball)
|19:19
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|19:06
|
|Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:47
|
|Roman Penn misses two point layup
|18:45
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|18:39
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup
|2-2
|18:15
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|17:55
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:24
|
|Levelle Zeigler turnover (bad pass)
|17:06
|
|Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)
|16:58
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|2-6
|16:25
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|16:23
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point jump shot
|2-8
|15:40
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot
|4-8
|15:26
|
|Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Carlo Marble steals)
|14:56
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|14:55
|
|Bulldogs defensive rebound
|14:55
|
|TV timeout
|14:45
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|4-10
|14:13
|
|Nate Ferguson personal foul
|14:13
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|14:13
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|14:13
|
|Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|14:01
|
|Roman Penn turnover (traveling)
|13:36
|
|Nate Ferguson blocks Levelle Zeigler's two point layup
|13:34
|
|Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound
|13:25
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup
|6-10
|13:11
|
|Kalil Whitehead shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|13:11
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-11
|13:11
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-12
|13:07
|
|Carlo Marble turnover (traveling)
|12:50
|
|Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|12:43
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists)
|9-12
|12:23
|
|Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|12:23
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-13
|12:23
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-14
|12:10
|
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass)
|11:55
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Jonah Jackson assists)
|9-16
|11:43
|
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|11:37
|
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|11:35
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|11:35
|
|Kalil Whitehead personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|11:35
|
|TV timeout
|11:35
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|9-18
|11:09
|
|Levelle Zeigler turnover (traveling)
|10:59
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Issa Samake offensive rebound
|10:46
|
|Carlo Marble personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|10:33
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup
|9-20
|10:07
|
|+3
|Levelle Zeigler makes three point jump shot
|12-20
|9:53
|
|+3
|Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|12-23
|9:49
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|9:18
|
|Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:08
|
|Joseph Yesufu turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)
|9:00
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Rajeir Jones assists)
|14-23
|8:50
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound
|8:48
|
|Issa Samake personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)
|8:40
|
|Roman Penn personal foul
|8:39
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Roman Penn steals)
|8:34
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
|8:32
|
|Roman Penn offensive rebound
|8:33
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|14-25
|8:33
|
|Levelle Zeigler shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|8:33
|
|Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:33
|
|Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Rajeir Jones misses two point jump shot
|8:20
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|8:12
|
|Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Rajeir Jones steals)
|7:53
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup
|16-25
|7:37
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Tremell Murphy assists)
|16-28
|7:26
|
|Tremell Murphy blocks Rajeir Jones's two point layup
|7:24
|
|D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound
|7:19
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup
|7:19
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|7:13
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|16-31
|7:01
|
|Issa Samake shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|7:01
|
|TV timeout
|7:01
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:01
|
|+1
|Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-31
|6:50
|
|Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:50
|
|Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|6:28
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|6:20
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|17-33
|6:05
|
|Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Carlo Marble draws the foul)
|6:05
|
|Carlo Marble misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:05
|
|+1
|Carlo Marble makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-33
|5:41
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|5:39
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|5:34
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup
|18-35
|5:26
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|
|Carlo Marble offensive rebound
|5:19
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup (Carlo Marble assists)
|20-35
|5:10
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point dunk
|20-37
|5:00
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup
|22-37
|4:58
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|4:43
|
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Tremell Murphy assists)
|22-40
|4:15
|
|Coreyoun Rushin offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover
|4:05
|
|Nate Ferguson turnover (lost ball) (Kalil Whitehead steals)
|3:54
|
|+2
|Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup
|24-40
|3:44
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|24-42
|3:21
|
|Kalil Whitehead misses two point jump shot
|3:19
|
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|3:11
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point alley-oop dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|24-44
|3:05
|
|Shanquan Hemphill personal foul
|3:05
|
|TV timeout
|2:56
|
|Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Roman Penn steals)
|2:52
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass)
|2:33
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|2:31
|
|Jonah Jackson defensive rebound
|2:22
|
|Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|2:11
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
|2:09
|
|Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound
|2:03
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup
|2:01
|
|Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|1:53
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|24-46
|1:24
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists)
|27-46
|1:07
|
|Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Coreyoun Rushin steals)
|1:01
|
|Coreyoun Rushin misses two point layup
|0:59
|
|Jonah Jackson defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Roman Penn turnover (traveling)
|0:33
|
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|0:31
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|0:29
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-47
|0:29
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|
|Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|+2
|Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|29-47
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:50
|
|Coreyoun Rushin misses two point layup
|19:48
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|19:42
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|29-50
|19:16
|
|Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)
|19:16
|
|+1
|Coreyoun Rushin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-50
|19:16
|
|Coreyoun Rushin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:16
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|18:50
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|18:43
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup
|30-52
|18:32
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists)
|33-52
|18:22
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup
|33-54
|18:08
|
|Levelle Zeigler offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|18:08
|
|Levelle Zeigler turnover
|17:44
|
|Coreyoun Rushin kicked ball violation
|17:44
|
|Rajeir Jones kicked ball violation
|17:42
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|D.J. Wilkins offensive rebound
|17:30
|
|+2
|D.J. Wilkins makes two point putback layup
|33-56
|17:26
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|17:24
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot
|33-58
|17:18
|
|Cougars 60 second timeout
|17:18
|
|TV timeout
|17:00
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|
|Kalil Whitehead offensive rebound
|16:52
|
|+2
|Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup
|35-58
|16:42
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Tremell Murphy assists)
|35-60
|16:25
|
|+2
|Kalil Whitehead makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|37-60
|16:06
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|37-62
|15:51
|
|+2
|Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|39-62
|15:41
|
|Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Coreyoun Rushin steals)
|15:13
|
|Tremell Murphy blocks Levelle Zeigler's two point layup
|15:11
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|15:00
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|39-65
|14:44
|
|Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Kalil Whitehead draws the foul)
|14:44
|
|TV timeout
|14:44
|
|+1
|Kalil Whitehead makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-65
|14:44
|
|+1
|Kalil Whitehead makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-65
|14:21
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|41-67
|14:02
|
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|14:00
|
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|13:49
|
|+2
|Nate Ferguson makes two point layup
|41-69
|13:36
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot
|43-69
|13:26
|
|+3
|Jonah Jackson makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists)
|43-72
|13:06
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|12:56
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot
|12:54
|
|Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Nate Ferguson misses two point layup
|12:06
|
|Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound
|12:07
|
|Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)
|11:52
|
|+3
|Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|46-72
|11:40
|
|+2
|Jonah Jackson makes two point jump shot
|46-74
|11:17
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|11:15
|
|Nate Ferguson defensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|TV timeout
|11:11
|
|+1
|Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|46-75
|11:11
|
|+1
|Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-76
|10:56
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|Levelle Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Wilkins steals)