CHIST
DRAKE

1st Half
CHIST
Cougars
29
DRAKE
Bulldogs
47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Andrew Lewis vs. Tremell Murphy (Cougars gains possession)  
19:45   Tremell Murphy misses two point jump shot  
19:43   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
19:30   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound  
19:28   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (lost ball)  
19:19   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
19:08   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
19:06   Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound  
18:59 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 2-0
18:47   Roman Penn misses two point layup  
18:45   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
18:39 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup 2-2
18:15   Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot  
18:13   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:55 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup 2-4
17:24   Levelle Zeigler turnover (bad pass)  
17:06   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)  
16:58   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
16:49 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 2-6
16:25   Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot  
16:23   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
16:15 +2 Roman Penn makes two point jump shot 2-8
15:40 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot 4-8
15:26   Darnell Brodie turnover (lost ball) (Carlo Marble steals)  
14:56   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
14:55   Bulldogs defensive rebound  
14:55   TV timeout  
14:45 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 4-10
14:13   Nate Ferguson personal foul  
14:13   Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot  
14:13   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
14:13   Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
14:01   Roman Penn turnover (traveling)  
13:36   Nate Ferguson blocks Levelle Zeigler's two point layup  
13:34   Coreyoun Rushin offensive rebound  
13:25 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 6-10
13:11   Kalil Whitehead shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
13:11 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-11
13:11 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-12
13:07   Carlo Marble turnover (traveling)  
12:50   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
12:43 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists) 9-12
12:23   Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
12:23 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-13
12:23 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-14
12:10   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass)  
11:55 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Jonah Jackson assists) 9-16
11:43   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)  
11:37   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
11:35   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
11:35   Kalil Whitehead personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:35 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists) 9-18
11:09   Levelle Zeigler turnover (traveling)  
10:59   Garrett Sturtz misses two point jump shot  
10:57   Issa Samake offensive rebound  
10:46   Carlo Marble personal foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
10:33 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point layup 9-20
10:07 +3 Levelle Zeigler makes three point jump shot 12-20
9:53 +3 Tremell Murphy makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 12-23
9:49   Cougars 30 second timeout  
9:18   Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:08   Joseph Yesufu turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)  
9:00 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Rajeir Jones assists) 14-23
8:50   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound  
8:48   Issa Samake personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)  
8:40   Roman Penn personal foul  
8:39   Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Roman Penn steals)  
8:34   Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup  
8:32   Roman Penn offensive rebound  
8:33 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 14-25
8:33   Levelle Zeigler shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
8:33   Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:33   Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound  
8:22   Rajeir Jones misses two point jump shot  
8:20   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
8:12   Roman Penn turnover (lost ball) (Rajeir Jones steals)  
7:53 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 16-25
7:37 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Tremell Murphy assists) 16-28
7:26   Tremell Murphy blocks Rajeir Jones's two point layup  
7:24   D.J. Wilkins defensive rebound  
7:19   D.J. Wilkins misses two point layup  
7:19   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
7:13 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 16-31
7:01   Issa Samake shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
7:01   TV timeout  
7:01   Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:01 +1 Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-31
6:50   Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
6:50   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:50   Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound  
6:28   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:26   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
6:20 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 17-33
6:05   Darnell Brodie shooting foul (Carlo Marble draws the foul)  
6:05   Carlo Marble misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:05 +1 Carlo Marble makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-33
5:41   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
5:39   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
5:34 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup 18-35
5:26   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
5:24   Carlo Marble offensive rebound  
5:19 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup (Carlo Marble assists) 20-35
5:10 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point dunk 20-37
5:00 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup 22-37
4:58   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
4:43 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Tremell Murphy assists) 22-40
4:15   Coreyoun Rushin offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
4:15   Coreyoun Rushin turnover  
4:05   Nate Ferguson turnover (lost ball) (Kalil Whitehead steals)  
3:54 +2 Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup 24-40
3:44 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 24-42
3:21   Kalil Whitehead misses two point jump shot  
3:19   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
3:11 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point alley-oop dunk (Roman Penn assists) 24-44
3:05   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul  
3:05   TV timeout  
2:56   Coreyoun Rushin turnover (bad pass) (Roman Penn steals)  
2:52   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass)  
2:33   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
2:31   Jonah Jackson defensive rebound  
2:22   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
2:11   Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup  
2:09   Shanquan Hemphill offensive rebound  
2:03   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point layup  
2:01   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
1:55   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
1:53   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
1:46 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 24-46
1:24 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists) 27-46
1:07   Shanquan Hemphill turnover (bad pass) (Coreyoun Rushin steals)  
1:01   Coreyoun Rushin misses two point layup  
0:59   Jonah Jackson defensive rebound  
0:47   Roman Penn turnover (traveling)  
0:33   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
0:31   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
0:29   Carlo Marble personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
0:29 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-47
0:29   Shanquan Hemphill misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:29   Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Coreyoun Rushin makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 29-47
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
CHIST
Cougars
36
DRAKE
Bulldogs
64

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Coreyoun Rushin misses two point layup  
19:48   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
19:42 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 29-50
19:16   Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)  
19:16 +1 Coreyoun Rushin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-50
19:16   Coreyoun Rushin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:16   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
18:52   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
18:50   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
18:43 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup 30-52
18:32 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Carlo Marble assists) 33-52
18:22 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point layup 33-54
18:08   Levelle Zeigler offensive foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
18:08   Levelle Zeigler turnover  
17:44   Coreyoun Rushin kicked ball violation  
17:44   Rajeir Jones kicked ball violation  
17:42   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
17:40   D.J. Wilkins offensive rebound  
17:30 +2 D.J. Wilkins makes two point putback layup 33-56
17:26   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:24   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
17:24 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point jump shot 33-58
17:18   Cougars 60 second timeout  
17:18   TV timeout  
17:00   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Kalil Whitehead offensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup 35-58
16:42 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point dunk (Tremell Murphy assists) 35-60
16:25 +2 Kalil Whitehead makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists) 37-60
16:06 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 37-62
15:51 +2 Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists) 39-62
15:41   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Coreyoun Rushin steals)  
15:13   Tremell Murphy blocks Levelle Zeigler's two point layup  
15:11   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
15:00 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 39-65
14:44   Tremell Murphy shooting foul (Kalil Whitehead draws the foul)  
14:44   TV timeout  
14:44 +1 Kalil Whitehead makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-65
14:44 +1 Kalil Whitehead makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-65
14:21 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists) 41-67
14:02   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
14:00   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
13:49 +2 Nate Ferguson makes two point layup 41-69
13:36 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot 43-69
13:26 +3 Jonah Jackson makes three point jump shot (Garrett Sturtz assists) 43-72
13:06   Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot  
13:04   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
12:56   Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot  
12:54   Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound  
12:34   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Garrett Sturtz defensive rebound  
12:22   Jonah Jackson misses three point jump shot  
12:20   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
12:08   Nate Ferguson misses two point layup  
12:06   Coreyoun Rushin defensive rebound  
12:07   Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)  
11:52 +3 Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists) 46-72
11:40 +2 Jonah Jackson makes two point jump shot 46-74
11:17   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
11:15   Nate Ferguson defensive rebound  
11:11   Coreyoun Rushin shooting foul (Nate Ferguson draws the foul)  
11:11   TV timeout  
11:11 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-75
11:11 +1 Nate Ferguson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-76
10:56   Roman Penn personal foul (Coreyoun Rushin draws the foul)  
10:52   Levelle Zeigler turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Wilkins steals)