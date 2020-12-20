|
Ameer Bennett vs. Moses Wright (Jose Alvarado gains possession)
19:44
Jose Alvarado misses two point step back jump shot
19:42
Martez Robinson defensive rebound
19:35
D'Marco Baucum turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Usher steals)
19:11
+2
Moses Wright makes two point alley-oop layup (Jordan Usher assists)
0-2
19:01
+3
Pinky Wiley makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Baucum assists)
3-2
18:36
Ronald Lucas personal foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
18:16
Jose Alvarado turnover (bad pass)
18:11
Michael Devoe personal foul (D'Marco Baucum draws the foul)
18:09
Pinky Wiley misses three point jump shot
18:07
Bubba Parham defensive rebound
17:51
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
17:49
Ronald Lucas defensive rebound
17:42
Ronald Lucas turnover (traveling)
17:31
+2
Jordan Usher makes two point driving layup
3-4
17:09
Martez Robinson misses two point pullup jump shot
17:07
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
17:01
+3
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
3-7
16:42
+3
Pinky Wiley makes three point jump shot (Martez Robinson assists)
6-7
16:20
+2
Moses Wright makes two point layup (Michael Devoe assists)
6-9
15:59
Ameer Bennett turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Usher steals)
15:52
+2
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
6-11
15:29
Pinky Wiley misses three point jump shot
15:27
Moses Wright defensive rebound
15:12
Jose Alvarado misses two point jump shot
15:10
Pinky Wiley defensive rebound
15:05
Pinky Wiley turnover (lost ball) (Jose Alvarado steals)
14:50
+2
Moses Wright makes two point driving layup
6-13
14:21
Ronald Lucas turnover (lost ball)
14:15
+2
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Bubba Parham assists)
6-15
14:15
Hornets 30 second timeout
14:15
TV timeout
13:44
+3
Myles Carter makes three point jump shot (Pinky Wiley assists)
9-15
13:19
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
13:17
Myles Carter defensive rebound
13:05
Ameer Bennett turnover (bad pass)
12:49
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
12:47
Pinky Wiley defensive rebound
12:40
Jordan Usher personal foul (Pinky Wiley draws the foul)
12:34
Zach Kent misses three point jump shot
12:32
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
12:15
+3
Khalid Moore makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
9-18
12:04
Omari Peek-Green misses three point jump shot
12:02
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
11:55
Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
11:53
Omari Peek-Green defensive rebound
11:41
+2
Zach Kent makes two point turnaround jump shot
11-18
11:15
Omari Peek-Green shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
11:15
TV timeout
11:15
+1
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-19
11:15
+1
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-20
11:08
Zach Kent turnover (traveling)
10:54
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
10:52
Myles Carter defensive rebound
10:45
+2
Myles Carter makes two point layup
13-20
10:31
Fahim Jenneto shooting foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)
10:31
+1
Jordan Usher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-21
10:31
+1
Jordan Usher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-22
10:28
Hornets 30 second timeout
10:28
TV timeout
10:00
Hornets turnover (shot clock violation)
9:43
Jose Alvarado turnover (lost ball) (Martez Robinson steals)
9:39
+2
Myles Carter makes two point layup (Martez Robinson assists)
15-22
9:39
Jose Alvarado shooting foul (Myles Carter draws the foul)
9:39
+1
Myles Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-22
9:22
+2
Moses Wright makes two point dunk (Khalid Moore assists)
16-24
9:03
Pinky Wiley misses three point jump shot
9:01
Moses Wright defensive rebound
8:54
Moses Wright misses three point jump shot
8:52
Fahim Jenneto defensive rebound
8:31
Myles Carter turnover (traveling)
8:05
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
8:03
Fahim Jenneto defensive rebound
7:54
D'Marco Baucum misses three point jump shot
7:52
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
7:40
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
7:38
D'Marco Baucum defensive rebound
7:33
D'Marco Baucum turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Usher steals)
7:30
+2
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup (Jordan Usher assists)
16-26
7:30
Hornets 30 second timeout
7:30
TV timeout
7:22
+2
Fahim Jenneto makes two point layup (Dominik Fragala assists)
18-26
6:56
+3
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Moses Wright assists)
18-29
6:29
+3
Dominik Fragala makes three point jump shot (Omari Peek-Green assists)
21-29
6:11
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
6:09
Pinky Wiley defensive rebound
6:04
Omari Peek-Green turnover (out of bounds)
5:46
Moses Wright turnover (bad pass) (Dominik Fragala steals)
5:35
Jose Alvarado personal foul (Dominik Fragala draws the foul)
5:20
+2
Fahim Jenneto makes two point layup (Myles Carter assists)
23-29
5:10
Fahim Jenneto personal foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
5:03
Dominik Fragala shooting foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)
5:03
+1
Bubba Parham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-30
5:03
+1
Bubba Parham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-31
4:53
Ameer Bennett turnover (out of bounds)
4:42
Ronald Lucas personal foul (Jordan Usher draws the foul)
4:39
Myles Carter shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
4:39
+1
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-32
4:39
+1
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-33
4:30
+2
Myles Carter makes two point driving layup
25-33
4:30
Michael Devoe shooting foul (Myles Carter draws the foul)
4:30
+1
Myles Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
26-33
4:04
+3
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot
26-36
3:48
Zach Kent misses three point jump shot
3:46
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
3:35
Bubba Parham misses two point jump shot
3:33
Bubba Parham offensive rebound
3:32
Bubba Parham misses two point layup
3:30
Myles Carter defensive rebound
3:28
+2
Myles Carter makes two point driving layup
28-36
3:28
Jordan Usher shooting foul (Myles Carter draws the foul)
3:27
TV timeout
3:27
+1
Myles Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
29-36
3:03
Moses Wright turnover (3-second violation)
2:51
Pinky Wiley turnover (bad pass) (Moses Wright steals)
2:44
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
2:42
Michael Devoe offensive rebound
2:40
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
2:15
Jordan Usher blocks Myles Carter's two point jump shot
2:13
Khalid Moore defensive rebound
2:07
Khalid Moore turnover (lost ball) (D'Marco Baucum steals)
1:58
D'Marco Baucum misses two point layup
1:56
Moses Wright defensive rebound
1:51
+3
Jose Alvarado makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
29-39
1:23
Dominik Fragala misses three point jump shot
1:21
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
1:06
Jordan Usher turnover (bad pass)
0:55
Zach Kent misses three point jump shot
0:53
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Zach Kent shooting foul (Khalid Moore draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Khalid Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-40
|
0:36
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant shooting foul (Dominik Fragala draws the foul)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+1
|
Dominik Fragala makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-40
|
0:36
|
|
|
Dominik Fragala misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Ronald Lucas defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|