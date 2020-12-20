|
20:00
Qudus Wahab vs. Arnaldo Toro (Posh Alexander gains possession)
19:49
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point hook shot
19:47
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
19:42
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jamorko Pickett assists)
3-0
19:32
+2
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
3-2
18:40
+3
Dante Harris makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
6-2
18:18
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
18:16
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
18:08
+2
Donald Carey makes two point layup (Jahvon Blair assists)
8-2
17:54
Posh Alexander misses two point jump shot
17:52
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
17:40
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
17:38
Vince Cole defensive rebound
17:29
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
17:29
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-3
17:29
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-4
17:08
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
17:06
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
16:53
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Vince Cole assists)
8-7
16:33
+2
Dante Harris makes two point pullup jump shot
10-7
16:18
+2
Vince Cole makes two point fadeaway jump shot
10-9
15:56
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround hook shot
12-9
15:40
+3
Vince Cole makes three point jump shot (Arnaldo Toro assists)
12-12
15:21
Arnaldo Toro personal foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
15:21
TV timeout
15:17
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
15:15
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
15:08
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Vince Cole assists)
12-15
14:49
Dante Harris turnover (lost ball) (Julian Champagnie steals)
14:39
+3
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
12-18
14:09
Julian Champagnie blocks Qudus Wahab's two point dunk
14:07
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
13:53
+2
Julian Champagnie makes two point driving layup
12-20
13:52
Hoyas 30 second timeout
13:42
+2
Timothy Ighoefe makes two point turnaround hook shot (Chudier Bile assists)
14-20
13:22
Vince Cole misses two point layup
13:20
Dante Harris defensive rebound
13:17
Isaih Moore personal foul (Timothy Ighoefe draws the foul)
13:13
Dante Harris misses three point jump shot
13:11
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
12:58
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point layup
12:56
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
12:39
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
12:37
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
12:26
+2
Isaih Moore makes two point jump shot (Greg Williams Jr. assists)
14-22
12:02
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
12:00
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
11:38
+2
Rasheem Dunn makes two point pullup jump shot
14-24
11:31
Rasheem Dunn personal foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
11:31
TV timeout
11:20
+3
Jahvon Blair makes three point pullup jump shot
17-24
11:10
Qudus Wahab blocks Marcellus Earlington's two point layup
11:08
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
10:59
+2
Chudier Bile makes two point layup (Jamorko Pickett assists)
19-24
10:47
+3
Isaih Moore makes three point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
19-27
10:19
Qudus Wahab turnover (lost ball) (Posh Alexander steals)
10:07
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point floating jump shot
19-29
9:39
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
9:37
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
9:22
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
9:20
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
9:12
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
9:10
Chudier Bile offensive rebound
9:05
Chudier Bile misses two point layup
9:03
Marcellus Earlington defensive rebound
8:57
Posh Alexander turnover (lost ball)
8:57
Jamari Sibley turnover (bad pass) (Rasheem Dunn steals)
8:50
T.J. Berger shooting foul (Rasheem Dunn draws the foul)
8:49
+1
Rasheem Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-30
8:49
Rasheem Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:49
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
8:35
Vince Cole blocks Chudier Bile's two point jump shot
8:33
Vince Cole defensive rebound
8:25
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
8:23
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
8:15
Donald Carey misses three point jump shot
8:13
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
8:07
+2
Timothy Ighoefe makes two point putback layup
21-30
7:45
Greg Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:43
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
7:32
Rasheem Dunn misses two point jump shot
7:30
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
7:21
+3
Marcellus Earlington makes three point jump shot (Arnaldo Toro assists)
21-33
7:01
Chudier Bile turnover (bad pass)
7:01
TV timeout
6:55
Vince Cole turnover (lost ball)
6:44
+2
Jahvon Blair makes two point driving layup
23-33
6:17
Julian Champagnie misses two point jump shot
6:15
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
6:04
Greg Williams Jr. blocks Jahvon Blair's three point jump shot
6:02
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
5:56
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
5:54
Vince Cole defensive rebound
5:42
+3
Vince Cole makes three point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
23-36
5:21
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
5:19
Julian Champagnie defensive rebound
5:10
+3
Julian Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Arnaldo Toro assists)
23-39
5:06
Hoyas 30 second timeout
5:01
Arnaldo Toro shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
5:01
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-39
5:01
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-39
4:54
Donald Carey personal foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
4:38
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
4:36
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
4:29
Vince Cole personal foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
4:25
Isaih Moore shooting foul (Jahvon Blair draws the foul)
4:25
+1
Jahvon Blair makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-39
4:25
+1
Jahvon Blair makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-39
3:58
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
3:56
Donald Carey defensive rebound
3:50
Donald Carey turnover (bad pass) (Julian Champagnie steals)
3:37
+3
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Josh Roberts assists)
27-42
3:12
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround hook shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
29-42
3:12
Josh Roberts shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
3:12
TV timeout
3:12
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-42
3:01
Jahvon Blair shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
3:01
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-43
3:01
+1
Greg Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-44
2:51
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
2:49
Malcolm Wilson offensive rebound
2:45
Malcolm Wilson turnover (traveling)
2:30
Julian Champagnie misses three point jump shot
2:28
Malcolm Wilson defensive rebound
2:16
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
33-44
2:06
Julian Champagnie misses two point layup
2:04
Dante Harris defensive rebound
1:59
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
36-44
1:53
Red Storm 30 second timeout
1:43
+2
Posh Alexander makes two point layup (Marcellus Earlington assists)
36-46
1:28
Julian Champagnie blocks Dante Harris's two point driving layup
1:26
Hoyas offensive rebound
1:18
Greg Williams Jr. personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
1:18
+1
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-46
1:18
+1
Jamorko Pickett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
38-46
1:13
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
1:11
Julian Champagnie offensive rebound
1:05
+3
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Julian Champagnie assists)
38-49
0:41
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Dante Harris assists)
41-49
0:29
Marcellus Earlington misses three point jump shot
0:27
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
0:24
Jamorko Pickett turnover (bad pass)
0:03
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
0:01
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
