20:00
Dallas Walton vs. Nate Roberts (McKinley Wright IV gains possession)
19:36
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
19:34
Dallas Walton offensive rebound
19:25
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point tip shot
0-2
19:16
+2
Nate Pryor makes two point layup
2-2
18:59
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
2-4
18:42
Jump ball. Quade Green vs. Eli Parquet (Quade Green gains possession)
18:34
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
18:32
Raequan Battle offensive rebound
18:24
Evan Battey blocks Nate Pryor's two point layup
18:22
Buffaloes defensive rebound
18:09
+3
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
2-7
17:41
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
17:39
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
17:20
D'Shawn Schwartz turnover (lost ball) (Hameir Wright steals)
17:20
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
17:00
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
16:58
Huskies offensive rebound
16:58
Evan Battey personal foul (Riley Sorn draws the foul)
16:41
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
16:39
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
16:26
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
16:24
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
16:11
Nate Pryor offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
16:11
Nate Pryor turnover
15:51
Riley Sorn shooting foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
15:51
TV timeout
15:51
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-8
15:51
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-9
15:24
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
15:22
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
15:04
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
15:02
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
14:45
+2
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
2-11
14:29
+3
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot (Nate Pryor assists)
5-11
14:14
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
5-13
13:56
Nate Roberts offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
13:56
Nate Roberts turnover
13:41
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
5-16
13:18
Raequan Battle turnover (traveling)
13:07
Jeriah Horne turnover (bad pass) (Jamal Bey steals)
12:55
Hameir Wright misses two point jump shot
12:53
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
12:50
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
12:48
Maddox Daniels offensive rebound
12:44
+3
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes three point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
5-19
12:31
Quade Green offensive foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
12:31
Quade Green offensive foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
12:31
Quade Green turnover
12:19
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
5-21
12:02
Nate Pryor misses two point layup
12:00
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
11:56
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup
7-21
11:45
+3
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes three point jump shot (Eli Parquet assists)
7-24
11:20
Nate Pryor misses three point jump shot
11:18
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
11:02
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
11:00
Jabari Walker offensive rebound
11:00
Cole Bajema personal foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
11:00
TV timeout
10:50
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
10:48
Cole Bajema defensive rebound
10:20
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
10:18
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
10:11
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Maddox Daniels draws the foul)
10:11
Maddox Daniels misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:11
+1
Maddox Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-25
10:11
+1
Maddox Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-25
10:00
+2
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
9-25
9:39
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
9:39
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-26
9:39
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-27
9:30
Nate Roberts offensive foul (Maddox Daniels draws the foul)
9:30
Nate Roberts turnover
9:17
+2
Eli Parquet makes two point jump shot
9-29
8:50
Eli Parquet blocks Quade Green's two point layup
8:48
Huskies offensive rebound
8:43
Nate Pryor turnover (bad pass) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
8:36
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
8:34
Huskies defensive rebound
8:34
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Raequan Battle draws the foul)
8:34
Eli Parquet personal foul (Nate Pryor draws the foul)
8:33
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point dunk (Quade Green assists)
11-29
8:14
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point hook shot
11-31
7:55
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
7:54
Evan Battey defensive rebound
7:54
Raequan Battle personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
7:54
TV timeout
7:54
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-32
7:54
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-33
7:31
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point dunk (Nate Pryor assists)
13-33
7:20
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
13-35
7:00
Maddox Daniels personal foul (Raequan Battle draws the foul)
6:54
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Maddox Daniels steals)
6:47
Erik Stevenson blocks Maddox Daniels's two point layup
6:45
Buffaloes offensive rebound
6:45
Erik Stevenson personal foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
6:45
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-36
6:45
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-37
6:26
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup (Erik Stevenson assists)
15-37
6:26
Dallas Walton shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
6:26
Riley Sorn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:26
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
6:06
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
6:04
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
5:49
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
5:47
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
5:41
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (McKinley Wright IV assists)
15-39
5:14
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
5:12
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
5:08
Raequan Battle flagrant 1 (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
5:08
+1
Jeriah Horne makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
15-40
5:08
+1
Jeriah Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-41
4:57
Dallas Walton misses two point hook shot
4:55
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
4:51
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
4:49
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
4:43
Riley Sorn misses two point layup
4:41
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
4:37
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup
17-41
4:31
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
17-43
4:07
Dallas Walton personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
4:07
+1
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-43
4:07
+1
Quade Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-43
3:54
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
3:52
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
3:43
Nate Pryor misses two point layup
3:41
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
3:38
+2
Riley Sorn makes two point layup
|
21-43
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point layup (Jabari Walker assists)
|
21-45
|
3:07
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
|
21-47
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pryor makes two point layup (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
23-47
|
2:55
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV shooting foul (Nate Pryor draws the foul)
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-47
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point layup (Jeriah Horne assists)
|
24-49
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jabari Walker technical foul
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
25-49
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-49
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
28-49
|
1:59
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Eli Parquet offensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Eli Parquet turnover (bad pass) (Nate Pryor steals)
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pryor makes two point layup
|
30-49
|
1:30
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
|
30-52
|
0:58
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Cole Bajema defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
|