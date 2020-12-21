|
20:00
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong vs. Gaige Prim (Gaige Prim gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Nikola Maric personal foul
|
|
18:46
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
0-5
|
18:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo offensive foul
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo turnover
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey blocks Markquis Nowell's two point jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell personal foul
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive foul
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Gaige Prim turnover
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey personal foul
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Palermo makes two point jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:24
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Keaton Hervey assists)
|
2-8
|
17:01
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey personal foul
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
16:17
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Ben Coupet Jr. makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
7-8
|
15:29
|
|
|
Nikola Maric personal foul
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Kris Bankston makes two point jump shot
|
9-8
|
15:04
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Ben Coupet Jr. steals)
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Isiaih Mosley makes two point jump shot
|
9-10
|
14:18
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Nic Tata personal foul
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Gaige Prim makes two point layup (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
11-12
|
13:13
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black personal foul
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi offensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi personal foul
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Kris Bankston misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black offensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Kris Bankston personal foul
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|
11-15
|
11:21
|
|
|
CJ White misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
+3
|
Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|
11-18
|
10:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong personal foul (Isiaih Mosley draws the foul)
|
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-19
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Isiaih Mosley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-20
|
10:26
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Gaige Prim steals)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
11-23
|
9:04
|
|
|
CJ White misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Gaige Prim defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Isiaih Mosley shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-23
|
8:39
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Nic Tata defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Nic Tata makes two point dunk (Isiaih Mosley assists)
|
12-25
|
8:14
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Gaige Prim offensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Gaige Prim personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
CJ White makes three point jump shot (Ben Coupet Jr. assists)
|
15-25
|
6:41
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Nic Tata makes two point layup (Lu'Cye Patterson assists)
|
15-27
|
6:43
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Nic Tata misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
CJ White defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point layup (CJ White assists)
|
17-27
|
6:24
|
|
|
Nic Tata shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
CJ White personal foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jared Ridder shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Ruot Monyyong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-27
|
5:31
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Hervey makes two point layup
|
18-29
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
20-29
|
4:43
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot
|
22-29
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
24-29
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Nic Tata makes two point jump shot (Jared Ridder assists)
|
24-31
|
3:31
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Hervey makes two point layup
|
24-33
|
3:23
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong shooting foul (Keaton Hervey draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Keaton Hervey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-34
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot
|
26-34
|
2:46
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive foul
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson turnover
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey offensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Keaton Hervey misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson offensive rebound
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Nikola Maric shooting foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-35
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-36
|
1:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Lu'Cye Patterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Nic Tata turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Palermo steals)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Lu'Cye Patterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-37
|
0:59
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Nic Tata defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Nic Tata turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Palermo steals)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Darian Scott shooting foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:07
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
28-37
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Jared Ridder defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Kris Bankston steals)
|
|
0:07
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
28-37
|
0:07
|
|
|
Ja'Monta Black shooting foul (Isaiah Palermo draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Raphe Ayres defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Raphe Ayres assists)
|
28-40
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|