20:00
Markedric Bell vs. Flo Thamba (MaCio Teague gains possession)
19:40
Markedric Bell blocks MaCio Teague's two point jump shot
19:38
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
19:07
Jalen Lynn misses two point jump shot
19:05
Jared Butler defensive rebound
18:51
+2
Jared Butler makes two point jump shot
0-2
18:37
Davion Mitchell blocks Joshuwan Johnson's two point layup
18:35
Mark Vital defensive rebound
18:31
+2
Jared Butler makes two point jump shot
0-4
18:18
+2
Markedric Bell makes two point jump shot (Shaun Doss assists)
2-4
18:06
+2
Flo Thamba makes two point layup (Mark Vital assists)
2-6
17:51
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
17:40
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
17:38
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
17:27
Shaun Doss turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
17:22
Mark Vital misses two point layup
17:20
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
17:14
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
17:13
Golden Lions defensive rebound
16:57
Dequan Morris turnover (bad pass)
16:47
MaCio Teague turnover (bad pass) (Markedric Bell steals)
16:33
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
16:31
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
16:24
+2
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
2-8
16:13
Joshuwan Johnson turnover (traveling)
16:03
+2
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
2-10
15:35
Mark Vital blocks Shaun Doss's two point jump shot
15:33
Mark Vital defensive rebound
15:24
Mark Vital misses two point layup
15:22
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
15:16
Joshuwan Johnson misses three point jump shot
15:14
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
15:03
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
15:01
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
14:56
Shaun Doss offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
14:56
Shaun Doss turnover
14:56
TV timeout
14:44
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
2-12
14:29
Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
14:27
Jared Butler defensive rebound
14:22
+3
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
2-15
14:01
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua personal foul (Markedric Bell draws the foul)
13:50
Markedric Bell misses three point jump shot
13:48
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
13:39
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
13:37
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
13:30
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
13:28
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
13:18
+3
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (MaCio Teague assists)
2-18
13:18
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
13:04
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
13:02
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
12:44
Alvin Stredic Jr. shooting foul (LJ Cryer draws the foul)
12:44
+1
LJ Cryer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-19
12:44
LJ Cryer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:44
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
12:32
+2
Shaun Doss makes two point jump shot
4-19
12:16
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (Matthew Mayer assists)
4-21
11:55
Shaun Doss turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Mayer steals)
11:50
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
11:48
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
11:44
+3
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua assists)
4-24
11:31
Jalen Lynn misses two point jump shot
11:29
Omar Parchman offensive rebound
11:27
Omar Parchman misses two point jump shot
11:25
Golden Lions offensive rebound
11:25
TV timeout
11:12
Dequan Morris misses two point jump shot
11:10
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
11:03
Matthew Mayer misses two point jump shot
11:01
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
10:58
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup
4-26
10:41
Mark Vital blocks Travonta Doolittle's two point jump shot
10:39
Mark Vital defensive rebound
10:33
LJ Cryer misses two point layup
10:31
Kshun Stokes defensive rebound
10:11
Kshun Stokes turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
9:51
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point jump shot
9:49
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
9:46
+2
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
4-28
9:30
Alvin Stredic Jr. misses two point layup
9:28
Dequan Morris offensive rebound
9:23
Dequan Morris turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
9:15
+3
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
4-31
9:12
Golden Lions 30 second timeout
9:02
Markedric Bell misses two point dunk
9:00
Dequan Morris offensive rebound
9:00
Dequan Morris turnover (lost ball)
8:52
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
8:50
Shaun Doss defensive rebound
8:26
Markedric Bell offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
8:26
Markedric Bell turnover
8:01
+2
Jared Butler makes two point jump shot
4-33
7:36
Dequan Morris turnover (bad pass)
7:36
TV timeout
7:26
Robert Boyd personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
7:15
+2
Davion Mitchell makes two point jump shot
4-35
7:01
Jalen Lynn offensive foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
7:01
Jalen Lynn turnover
6:52
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
6:50
Dequan Morris defensive rebound
6:37
Dequan Morris misses two point jump shot
6:35
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
6:33
Flo Thamba turnover (bad pass)
6:15
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Jalen Lynn draws the foul)
5:59
Markedric Bell misses two point jump shot
5:57
Jared Butler defensive rebound
5:45
Flo Thamba misses two point jump shot
5:43
Mark Vital offensive rebound
5:23
Mark Vital misses two point layup
5:21
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
5:18
+2
Flo Thamba makes two point dunk
4-37
5:08
Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
5:06
Mark Vital defensive rebound
5:01
+2
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
4-39
4:44
+3
Shaun Doss makes three point jump shot (Alvin Stredic Jr. assists)
7-39
4:36
+2
Zach Loveday makes two point dunk (Jared Butler assists)
7-41
4:05
+2
Dequan Morris makes two point jump shot (Shaun Doss assists)
9-41
4:05
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Dequan Morris draws the foul)
4:05
+1
Dequan Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
10-41
3:51
TV timeout
3:47
+2
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (Davion Mitchell assists)
10-43
3:32
LJ Cryer personal foul (Jalen Lynn draws the foul)
3:13
Dequan Morris misses two point jump shot
3:11
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
2:56
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point jump shot
|
10-45
|
2:56
|
|
|
Robert Boyd shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Markedric Bell defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Zach Loveday defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup (LJ Cryer assists)
|
10-47
|
2:28
|
|
|
Markedric Bell shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-48
|
2:15
|
|
|
Dequan Morris offensive foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Zach Loveday makes two point jump shot (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
10-50
|
1:32
|
|
|
Shaun Doss misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Jalen Lynn offensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Golden Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jordan Turner misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
10-52
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
Dequan Morris makes two point jump shot
|
12-52
|
0:27
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Jordan Turner assists)
|
12-55
|
0:02
|
|
|
Dequan Morris turnover (lost ball) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|