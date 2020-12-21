|
20:00
Jerroda Briscoe vs. Volodymyr Markovetskyy (Damari Parris gains possession)
19:39
D'Rell Roberts offensive foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
19:39
D'Rell Roberts turnover
19:25
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
19:23
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
19:19
+3
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
0-3
19:07
Damari Parris misses three point jump shot
19:05
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
18:48
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
18:46
Damari Parris defensive rebound
18:24
+2
Damari Parris makes two point jump shot (D'Rell Roberts assists)
2-3
18:07
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
18:05
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive rebound
18:04
+2
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point putback layup
2-5
18:04
Cam Mack shooting foul (Volodymyr Markovetskyy draws the foul)
18:04
+1
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2-6
17:37
+2
Jerroda Briscoe makes two point alley-oop dunk (Cam Mack assists)
4-6
17:24
Efe Abogidi offensive foul
17:24
Efe Abogidi turnover
17:15
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
17:13
Noah Williams defensive rebound
16:57
Efe Abogidi turnover (back court violation)
16:40
Jerroda Briscoe misses two point jump shot
16:38
Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
16:35
Cam Mack misses three point jump shot
16:33
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
16:26
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
4-9
16:10
+2
Damari Parris makes two point pullup jump shot
6-9
15:47
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point layup
15:45
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
15:43
Damari Parris shooting foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
15:43
TV timeout
15:43
+1
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-10
15:43
Efe Abogidi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:43
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
15:39
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
6-13
15:27
Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
15:25
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. offensive rebound
15:18
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:16
Noah Williams defensive rebound
15:01
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
14:59
Jock Hughes defensive rebound
14:51
Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
14:49
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
14:26
Andrej Jakimovski offensive foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)
14:26
Andrej Jakimovski turnover
14:06
+2
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
8-13
13:36
Jock Hughes personal foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
13:21
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point floating jump shot
8-15
13:08
+2
Jawaun Daniels makes two point jump shot (D'Rell Roberts assists)
10-15
12:55
Isaac Bonton turnover (lost ball) (Cam Mack steals)
12:47
Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
12:45
Volodymyr Markovetskyy defensive rebound
12:38
Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
12:35
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
10-17
12:13
+2
Jawaun Daniels makes two point driving layup (Cam Mack assists)
12-17
12:13
Noah Williams shooting foul (Jawaun Daniels draws the foul)
12:13
+1
Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-17
11:56
Jock Hughes shooting foul (Ryan Rapp draws the foul)
11:56
TV timeout
11:56
Ryan Rapp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:56
+1
Ryan Rapp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-18
11:47
Efe Abogidi blocks Cam Mack's two point layup
11:45
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
11:35
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
13-21
11:19
Jawaun Daniels misses two point jump shot
11:17
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
10:59
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
10:57
Dajour Joseph defensive rebound
10:52
Damari Parris misses two point jump shot
10:50
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
10:37
+3
Ryan Rapp makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
13-24
10:26
Jawaun Daniels misses two point layup
10:24
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
10:12
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point driving layup
13-26
10:11
Panthers 30 second timeout
9:59
Cam Mack misses three point jump shot
9:57
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
9:37
+3
Ryan Rapp makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
13-29
9:27
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren shooting foul (Cam Mack draws the foul)
9:27
+1
Cam Mack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-29
9:27
+1
Cam Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-29
9:11
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren turnover (lost ball) (Damari Parris steals)
9:08
+2
Cam Mack makes two point driving layup (Damari Parris assists)
17-29
8:41
Jerroda Briscoe blocks Myles Fitzgerald-Warren's two point jump shot
8:39
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren offensive rebound
8:33
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point pullup jump shot
17-31
8:04
+2
Jerroda Briscoe makes two point dunk (Cam Mack assists)
19-31
7:45
Ryan Rapp misses three point jump shot
7:43
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
7:36
+3
Aljaz Kunc makes three point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
19-34
7:20
D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
7:18
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
7:13
Noah Williams misses three point jump shot
7:11
Damari Parris defensive rebound
7:01
D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
6:59
Noah Williams defensive rebound
6:55
Noah Williams offensive foul (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. draws the foul)
6:55
Noah Williams turnover
6:55
TV timeout
6:33
Efe Abogidi blocks Cam Mack's two point layup
6:31
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
6:11
TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. steals)
5:59
Cam Mack turnover (bad pass) (TJ Bamba steals)
5:46
Jerroda Briscoe shooting foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
5:46
+1
Andrej Jakimovski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-35
5:46
+1
Andrej Jakimovski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-36
5:39
Jock Hughes turnover (lost ball) (TJ Bamba steals)
5:15
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
5:13
Isaac Bonton offensive rebound
5:13
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
5:11
Isaac Bonton offensive rebound
5:05
TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball)
4:49
+3
Jock Hughes makes three point jump shot (Cam Mack assists)
22-36
4:17
TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
4:15
Cougars offensive rebound
4:07
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses three point jump shot
4:05
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
4:03
Jerroda Briscoe shooting foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
4:03
+1
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-37
4:03
+1
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-38
3:53
Jawaun Daniels misses two point layup
3:51
Panthers offensive rebound
3:52
TV timeout
3:40
Jock Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
3:21
Jock Hughes personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
3:21
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:21
Panthers defensive rebound
3:21
|
Andrej Jakimovski personal foul
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Cam Mack misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Damari Parris offensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Damari Parris makes two point putback layup
|
24-38
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
24-40
|
2:34
|
|
+3
|
Damari Parris makes three point jump shot (Cam Mack assists)
|
27-40
|
2:15
|
|
|
D'Rell Roberts blocks Andrej Jakimovski's two point layup
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Cam Mack defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Jawaun Daniels makes two point dunk (Cam Mack assists)
|
29-40
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jawaun Daniels technical foul
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Cam Mack defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton shooting foul (Cam Mack draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Cam Mack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Cam Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-40
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
30-42
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
+3
|
Efe Abogidi makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
30-45
|
0:27
|
|
|
Damari Parris misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point pullup jump shot
|
30-47
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|