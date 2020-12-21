|
20:00
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Bryce Golden (Ben Harvey gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Myles Tate assists)
|
2-2
|
18:48
|
|
+2
|
Trent Brown makes two point layup
|
4-2
|
18:48
|
|
|
Myles Tate shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)
|
|
18:48
|
|
+1
|
Trent Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-2
|
18:26
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Jair Bolden defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Tate makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
5-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point layup (Bryce Golden assists)
|
5-7
|
17:08
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo shooting foul (Bryce Nze draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Nze makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-8
|
16:44
|
|
|
Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Lance Jones personal foul (Myles Tate draws the foul)
|
|
16:22
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot (Chuck Harris assists)
|
5-11
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones makes two point layup
|
7-11
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Jair Bolden makes three point jump shot
|
7-14
|
15:15
|
|
|
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Marcus Domask offensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Trent Brown makes two point jump shot
|
9-14
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Nze makes two point dunk (Chuck Harris assists)
|
9-16
|
14:27
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Lance Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|
11-16
|
13:42
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point layup
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Chuck Harris offensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Chuck Harris makes two point layup
|
11-18
|
13:29
|
|
|
Dalton Banks shooting foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
13:29
|
|
+1
|
Chuck Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
11-19
|
13:17
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
|
13-19
|
13:02
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Salukis defensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles offensive foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles turnover
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|
15-19
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Trent Brown defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Bryce Nze shooting foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-19
|
11:29
|
|
+1
|
Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-19
|
11:08
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (Kyler Filewich steals)
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Dalton Banks misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich blocks Chuck Harris's two point layup
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Chuck Harris offensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
JaKobe Coles offensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. JaKobe Coles vs. Kyler Filewich (JaKobe Coles gains possession)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Trent Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Bryce Golden defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Chuck Harris turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)
|
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|
20-19
|
8:35
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
John-Michael Mulloy personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich misses two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
John-Michael Mulloy misses two point layup
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
+2
|
Dalton Banks makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
6:45
|
|
|
Myles Wilmoth misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists)
|
25-19
|
6:24
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Salukis defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Dalton Banks makes two point jump shot
|
27-19
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point jump shot (Myles Wilmoth assists)
|
27-21
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Kyler Filewich makes two point hook shot (Dalton Banks assists)
|
29-21
|
4:58
|
|
|
Bryce Nze misses two point layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (bad pass) (Kyler Filewich steals)
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Ben Harvey turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Myles Tate turnover (bad pass) (Lance Jones steals)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Chuck Harris defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
+3
|
Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|
32-21
|
3:25
|
|
|
Myles Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists)
|
35-21
|
2:45
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Bryce Golden turnover
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Chuck Harris blocks Lance Jones's two point layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Bryce Nze defensive rebound
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Bryce Nze turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point hook shot
|
37-21
|
1:46
|
|
|
Dalton Banks personal foul (Chuck Harris draws the foul)
|
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Golden makes two point layup (Bryce Nze assists)
|
37-23
|
1:16
|
|
|
Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Golden steals)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Marcus Domask shooting foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Nze steals)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses two point layup
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Bryce Nze offensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Chuck Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jair Bolden misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Bryce Golden offensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Trent Brown personal foul (Bryce Golden draws the foul)
|
|
0:15
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-24
|
0:14
|
|
|
Bryce Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Chuck Harris personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Salukis 30 second timeout
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|