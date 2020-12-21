|
20:00
|
|
|
Messiah Jones vs. Kevin Marfo (Aggies gains possession)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|
3-0
|
19:05
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Messiah Jones steals)
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler personal foul
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses two point layup
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Morgan Safford assists)
|
6-0
|
18:19
|
|
|
Aggies 30 second timeout
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
|
9-0
|
17:37
|
|
+3
|
Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
9-3
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Morgan Safford makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
|
12-3
|
16:51
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|
15-3
|
16:22
|
|
|
Sam Godwin blocks Jonathan Aku's two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point layup (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
15-5
|
15:33
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses two point layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Ryan Larson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson offensive foul (Storm Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson turnover
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Emanuel Miller steals)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller offensive foul (Max Klesmit draws the foul)
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Max Klesmit misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Hassan Diarra makes two point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
15-7
|
12:09
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Sam Godwin personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gordon makes two point jump shot
|
15-9
|
11:07
|
|
|
Max Klesmit misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller defensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point layup (LaDamien Bradford assists)
|
15-11
|
10:38
|
|
|
Andre Gordon personal foul (Keaton Turner draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Morgan Safford turnover (lost ball) (Andre Gordon steals)
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Andre Gordon turnover (lost ball) (Morgan Safford steals)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Keaton Turner misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Morgan Safford offensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Quenton Jackson personal foul (Morgan Safford draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo blocks Messiah Jones's two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Terriers offensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford shooting foul (Morgan Safford draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Andre Gordon defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo misses two point layup
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Messiah Jones personal foul (Jonathan Aku draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Max Klesmit personal foul (Andre Gordon draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Terriers defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Aku makes two point dunk (Andre Gordon assists)
|
15-13
|
8:14
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Aggies defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
+2
|
Emanuel Miller makes two point jump shot
|
15-15
|
7:55
|
|
|
Morgan Safford shooting foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy makes three point jump shot (Morgan Safford assists)
|
18-15
|
7:15
|
|
|
Morgan Safford personal foul (Emanuel Miller draws the foul)
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler defensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Ryan Larson personal foul (Jay Jay Chandler draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Larson steals)
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Sam Godwin makes two point layup (Ryan Larson assists)
|
20-15
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point layup
|
20-17
|
4:57
|
|
|
Ryan Larson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point jump shot
|
20-19
|
4:15
|
|
|
Emanuel Miller personal foul (Sam Godwin draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-19
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Sam Godwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
3:55
|
|
|
Messiah Jones personal foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-20
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-21
|
3:26
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Sam Godwin turnover
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Marfo makes two point dunk (Hassan Diarra assists)
|
22-23
|
2:54
|
|
+3
|
Max Klesmit makes three point jump shot (Ryan Larson assists)
|
25-23
|
2:36
|
|
|
LaDamien Bradford misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Ryan Larson misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Messiah Jones personal foul (Kevin Marfo draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Marfo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-24
|
2:08
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Ryan Larson defensive rebound
|
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Larson makes three point jump shot (Tray Hollowell assists)
|
28-24
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Jay Jay Chandler makes two point layup
|
28-26
|
1:09
|
|
|
Max Klesmit turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo misses two point layup
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Kevin Marfo offensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Austin Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Austin Patterson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Ryan Larson personal foul (Hassan Diarra draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Hassan Diarra misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jay Jay Chandler offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Hassan Diarra makes three point jump shot (Emanuel Miller assists)
|
28-29
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|