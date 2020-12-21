|
20:00
Kolton Kohl vs. Connor Vanover (Coryon Mason gains possession)
19:30
Kolton Kohl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:30
+1
|
Kolton Kohl makes regular free throw 2 of 2
1-0
|
19:05
Kolton Kohl misses three point jump shot
19:03
Desi Sills defensive rebound
18:58
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
18:40
Coryon Mason misses three point jump shot
18:38
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
18:22
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Connor Vanover assists)
|
1-4
|
17:58
Kolton Kohl misses two point hook shot
17:56
Justin Smith defensive rebound
17:49
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
17:47
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
17:45
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
1-7
|
17:31
Airion Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Tate steals)
17:31
Airion Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Tate steals)
17:16
Desi Sills offensive foul (Coryon Mason draws the foul)
17:16
Desi Sills turnover
16:54
Airion Simmons misses three point jump shot
16:52
Desi Sills defensive rebound
16:35
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
16:33
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
16:22
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
1-9
|
16:22
Coryon Mason shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
16:22
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:22
Airion Simmons defensive rebound
16:12
Reggie Miller turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
16:03
Clay Gayman blocks Justin Smith's two point layup
16:01
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
15:54
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
1-11
|
15:36
JD Notae shooting foul (Makhi Morris draws the foul)
15:36
TV timeout
15:36
+1
|
Makhi Morris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-11
|
15:36
+1
|
Makhi Morris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-11
|
15:18
Justin Smith offensive foul (Clay Gayman draws the foul)
15:18
Justin Smith turnover
15:05
+3
|
Clay Gayman makes three point step back jump shot
|
6-11
|
14:49
Justin Smith misses two point hook shot
14:47
Moses Moody offensive rebound
14:47
Makhi Morris shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
14:47
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:23
JD Notae personal foul (Clay Gayman draws the foul)
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-12
|
14:23
JD Notae personal foul (Clay Gayman draws the foul)
14:21
Moses Moody blocks Makhi Morris's two point layup
14:19
Makhi Morris offensive rebound
14:11
+2
|
Clay Gayman makes two point layup (Makhi Morris assists)
|
8-12
|
13:58
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
13:56
Airion Simmons defensive rebound
13:40
Airion Simmons misses two point layup
13:38
Justin Smith defensive rebound
13:32
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:30
Justin Smith offensive rebound
13:24
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
13:22
Moses Moody offensive rebound
13:22
Damien Daniels shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
13:22
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:09
Makhi Morris turnover (bad pass)
13:22
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-13
|
13:09
Makhi Morris turnover (bad pass)
13:02
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point dunk (Moses Moody assists)
|
8-15
|
Joe Pleasant misses two point layup
12:47
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
12:40
+2
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes two point layup
|
8-17
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
12:12
Joe Pleasant shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
12:12
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-18
|
12:12
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-19
|
Justin Smith shooting foul (Joe Pleasant draws the foul)
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
Joe Pleasant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:59
+1
|
Joe Pleasant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-19
|
Coryon Mason personal foul
11:43
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point jump shot
|
9-21
|
11:13
+2
|
Reggie Miller makes two point jump shot
|
11-21
|
Reggie Miller shooting foul (Connor Vanover draws the foul)
10:51
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
11-22
|
10:51
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
11-23
|
10:51
+1
|
Connor Vanover makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
11-24
|
10:36
Logan McLaughlin misses three point jump shot
10:34
Reggie Miller offensive rebound
10:25
Logan McLaughlin turnover (out of bounds)
10:10
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass)
10:06
Immanuel Allen offensive foul
10:06
Immanuel Allen turnover
10:01
Joe Pleasant blocks Desi Sills's two point layup
9:55
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
9:55
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
9:53
Logan McLaughlin defensive rebound
9:31
Joe Pleasant misses three point jump shot
9:29
Wildcats offensive rebound
9:29
Davonte Davis personal foul (Kolton Kohl draws the foul)
9:29
Kolton Kohl misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:29
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
9:23
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Joe Pleasant steals)
9:16
+2
|
Joe Pleasant makes two point layup
|
13-24
|
9:02
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
13-26
|
8:44
+2
|
Joe Pleasant makes two point layup (Immanuel Allen assists)
|
15-26
|
8:27
+3
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
15-29
|
8:02
Kolton Kohl turnover (lost ball) (Davonte Davis steals)
7:57
Davonte Davis offensive foul
7:57
Davonte Davis turnover
7:57
TV timeout
7:48
Clay Gayman misses three point jump shot
7:46
Razorbacks defensive rebound
7:46
Immanuel Allen personal foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
7:46
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-30
|
7:46
+1
|
Moses Moody makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-31
|
7:15
+2
|
Makhi Morris makes two point driving layup
|
17-31
|
7:00
Reggie Miller shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
7:00
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-32
|
7:00
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-33
|
6:40
Immanuel Allen turnover (traveling)
6:28
Makhi Morris personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
6:28
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-34
|
6:28
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-35
|
6:13
Immanuel Allen misses three point jump shot
6:11
Airion Simmons offensive rebound
6:07
Airion Simmons misses two point layup
6:05
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
6:00
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:58
Airion Simmons defensive rebound
5:32
+2
|
Airion Simmons makes two point jump shot
|
19-35
|
5:17
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
19-38
|
4:51
Coryon Mason misses two point layup
4:49
Desi Sills defensive rebound
4:47
Desi Sills offensive foul
4:47
Desi Sills turnover
4:37
Airion Simmons misses three point jump shot
4:35
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
4:13
+2
|
Khalen Robinson makes two point layup (Moses Moody assists)
|
19-40
|
3:51
+2
|
Joe Pleasant makes two point hook shot
|
21-40
|
3:31
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
21-43
|
3:16
+2
|
Coryon Mason makes two point driving layup
|
23-43
|
3:12
Damien Daniels personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
3:12
TV timeout
3:12
Jalen Tate misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:12
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-44
|
3:00
+2
|
Kolton Kohl makes two point layup (Tobias Cameron assists)
|
25-44
|
2:42
Jalen Tate offensive foul (Coryon Mason draws the foul)
2:42
Jalen Tate turnover
2:29
Jaylin Williams blocks Kolton Kohl's two point layup
2:27
Kolton Kohl offensive rebound
2:16
Kolton Kohl misses two point layup
2:16
Kolton Kohl offensive rebound
2:16
+2
|
Kolton Kohl makes two point layup
|
27-44
|
1:58
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup (Khalen Robinson assists)
|
27-46
|
1:44
+2
|
Joe Pleasant makes two point hook shot
|
29-46
|
1:14
Damien Daniels shooting foul (Khalen Robinson draws the foul)
1:14
Khalen Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:58
Makhi Morris misses three point jump shot
1:14
+1
|
Khalen Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-47
|
0:58
Makhi Morris misses three point jump shot
0:56
Khalen Robinson defensive rebound
0:53
Jalen Tate offensive foul (Tobias Cameron draws the foul)
0:53
Jalen Tate turnover
0:43
Reggie Miller misses three point jump shot
0:41
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
0:30
Khalen Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Clay Gayman steals)
0:26
+2
|
Clay Gayman makes two point layup
|
31-47
|
0:01
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
0:00
Wildcats defensive rebound
