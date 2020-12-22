APPST
AUBURN

1st Half
APPST
Mountaineers
31
AUBURN
Tigers
34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Kendall Lewis vs. Jaylin Williams (Allen Flanigan gains possession)  
19:48   Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot  
19:46   Kendall Lewis defensive rebound  
19:33   Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot  
19:31   Jaylin Williams defensive rebound  
19:04   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Deshon Parker defensive rebound  
18:34   Deshon Parker misses three point jump shot  
18:32   Devan Cambridge defensive rebound  
18:07   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
18:05   Donovan Gregory defensive rebound  
17:42 +2 Kendall Lewis makes two point layup 2-0
17:29   Allen Flanigan turnover (Adrian Delph steals)  
17:22   Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
17:11   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
17:09   Deshon Parker defensive rebound  
17:02 +3 RJ Duhart makes three point jump shot (Deshon Parker assists) 5-0
16:46   Kendall Lewis personal foul  
16:40   Justin Powell turnover (Donovan Gregory steals)  
16:20   RJ Duhart misses three point jump shot  
16:18   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
16:11   Jamal Johnson misses two point jump shot  
16:09   RJ Duhart defensive rebound  
15:56   Babatunde Akingbola shooting foul (Deshon Parker draws the foul)  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56 +1 Deshon Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-0
15:56 +1 Deshon Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-0
15:39   Babatunde Akingbola misses two point jump shot  
15:37   Justin Forrest defensive rebound  
15:19   Donovan Gregory misses two point jump shot  
15:17   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
15:00   Chris Moore turnover (Deshon Parker steals)  
14:54   Deshon Parker misses two point layup  
14:52   Michael Almonacy offensive rebound  
14:46 +2 Michael Almonacy makes two point putback layup 9-0
14:33 +3 Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists) 9-3
14:07   Donovan Gregory misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
13:57   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:55   Tigers offensive rebound  
13:32 +3 Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists) 9-6
13:05 +2 Adrian Delph makes two point layup 11-6
12:58 +3 Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot 11-9
12:30   James Lewis Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dylan Cardwell steals)  
12:25 +2 Allen Flanigan makes two point dunk (Dylan Cardwell assists) 11-11
12:02   Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot  
12:00   RJ Duhart offensive rebound  
11:44 +2 Michael Almonacy makes two point jump shot 13-11
11:27 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists) 13-14
10:54   Dylan Cardwell shooting foul  
10:54   TV timeout  
10:54 +1 James Lewis Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-14
10:54 +1 James Lewis Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-14
10:42   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:40   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  
10:36 +2 Dylan Cardwell makes two point putback dunk 15-16
10:26   Devan Cambridge personal foul  
10:26   Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Devan Cambridge defensive rebound  
9:55   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
9:53   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
9:28 +2 Donovan Gregory makes two point layup (Adrian Delph assists) 17-16
9:16 +2 Dylan Cardwell makes two point layup (Justin Powell assists) 17-18
8:47 +3 Justin Forrest makes three point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists) 20-18
8:27   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
8:25   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
7:59   Kendall Lewis misses three point jump shot  
7:57   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
7:51 +2 Chris Moore makes two point driving layup (Justin Powell assists) 20-20
7:27 +2 Kendall Lewis makes two point hook shot 22-20
7:10 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (JT Thor assists) 22-23
7:09   Justin Forrest shooting foul (Jamal Johnson draws the foul)  
7:09   TV timeout  
7:09 +1 Jamal Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-24
6:36   CJ Huntley misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
6:28 +3 Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists) 22-27
6:00   Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot  
5:58   CJ Huntley offensive rebound  
5:42   Michael Almonacy misses two point floating jump shot  
5:40   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
5:15   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
5:14   Chris Moore offensive rebound  
5:14   CJ Huntley personal foul (Chris Moore draws the foul)  
5:00   JT Thor misses three point jump shot  
4:58   Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound  
4:58   James Lewis Jr. personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)  
4:45   Justin Powell turnover (bad pass)  
4:26   Dylan Cardwell blocks Donovan Gregory's two point dunk  
4:24   Donovan Gregory offensive rebound  
4:21   Dylan Cardwell shooting foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)  
4:21 +1 Donovan Gregory makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-27
4:21 +1 Donovan Gregory makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-27
4:01   Justin Powell misses two point pullup jump shot  
3:59   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:26   RJ Duhart misses three point jump shot  
3:24   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
3:08 +3 Allen Flanigan makes three point jump shot (Justin Powell assists) 24-30
3:04   Allen Flanigan technical foul  
3:04 +1 Donovan Gregory makes technical free throw 1 of 2 25-30
3:04   Donovan Gregory misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
3:04   Jamal Johnson personal foul (Adrian Delph draws the foul)  
2:46   Jaylin Williams blocks Justin Forrest's two point driving layup  
2:44   Jaylin Williams defensive rebound  
2:38   Adrian Delph shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)  
2:38   JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:38 +1 JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-31
2:13   Adrian Delph misses two point jump shot  
2:11   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
1:45   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
1:43   RJ Duhart defensive rebound  
1:37 +3 Michael Almonacy makes three point jump shot (RJ Duhart assists) 28-31
1:25   Justin Forrest personal foul (JT Thor draws the foul)  
1:20   Justin Powell turnover (bad pass)  
1:09 +3 Michael Almonacy makes three point jump shot (Deshon Parker assists) 31-31
0:59   Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot  
0:57   Tigers offensive rebound  
0:57   RJ Duhart personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)  
0:57   Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:57   Donovan Gregory defensive rebound  
0:28   Michael Almonacy misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
0:05 +3 Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists) 31-34
0:04   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
APPST
Mountaineers
22
AUBURN
Tigers
33

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Devan Cambridge turnover (bad pass)  
19:23   Allen Flanigan shooting foul (RJ Duhart draws the foul)  
19:23   RJ Duhart misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:23   RJ Duhart misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:23   JT Thor defensive rebound  
19:15   JT Thor turnover (lost ball) (Kendall Lewis steals)  
19:07   Kendall Lewis misses two point reverse layup  
19:05   JT Thor defensive rebound  
18:58   JT Thor turnover (lost ball)  
18:21   Kendall Lewis misses two point driving layup  
18:19   Tigers defensive rebound  
18:06   Deshon Parker shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)  
18:06 +1 Justin Powell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 31-35
18:06   Justin Powell misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
18:06 +1 Justin Powell makes regular free throw 3 of 3 31-36
17:42   Babatunde Akingbola personal foul (Kendall Lewis draws the foul)  
17:35   Adrian Delph misses three point jump shot  
17:33   Jamal Johnson defensive rebound  
17:13   Jamal Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Kendall Lewis steals)  
17:04   JT Thor blocks Donovan Gregory's two point driving layup  
17:02   Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound  
16:54 +3 Justin Powell makes three point jump shot (Babatunde Akingbola assists) 31-39
16:21   Jamal Johnson personal foul (Deshon Parker draws the foul)  
16:07   Kendall Lewis misses two point dunk  
16:05   Donovan Gregory offensive rebound  
16:04   Chris Moore personal foul (Donovan Gregory draws the foul)  
16:02   Deshon Parker turnover (bad pass) (Justin Powell steals)  
15:54 +2 Justin Powell makes two point driving layup 31-41
15:49   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:28   Justin Forrest offensive foul  
15:28   Justin Forrest turnover  
15:28   TV timeout  
15:01   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
14:59   Justin Forrest defensive rebound  
14:58   Jaylin Williams personal foul (Justin Forrest draws the foul)  
14:43   Dylan Cardwell blocks James Lewis Jr.'s two point dunk  
14:41   Jamal Johnson defensive rebound  
14:30   Justin Powell misses three point jump shot  
14:28   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  
14:28   Donovan Gregory personal foul (Dylan Cardwell draws the foul)  
14:02   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:02   Official timeout  
13:35 +2 Justin Forrest makes two point driving layup 33-41
13:17   Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
13:15   Chris Moore personal foul  
13:15   Donovan Gregory turnover (lost ball)  
13:07   James Lewis Jr. personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)  
13:01   Dylan Cardwell misses two point hook shot  
12:59   Jaylin Williams offensive rebound  
12:52 +2 Jaylin Williams makes two point putback layup 33-43
12:28   Adrian Delph misses two point driving layup  
12:26   Dylan Cardwell defensive rebound  
12:18   Chris Moore misses two point layup  
12:16   Dylan Cardwell offensive rebound  
12:12 +2 Dylan Cardwell makes two point putback dunk 33-45
11:49   Jamal Johnson personal foul (Adrian Delph draws the foul)  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:49 +1 Adrian Delph makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-45
11:49 +1 Adrian Delph makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-45
11:40   Dylan Cardwell turnover (bad pass)  
11:17   Dylan Cardwell personal foul (RJ Duhart draws the foul)  
11:17 +1 RJ Duhart makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-45
11:17 +1 RJ Duhart makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-45
11:02   Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Deshon Parker defensive rebound  
10:40 +2 Adrian Delph makes two point reverse layup 39-45
10:22   Justin Powell misses two point floating jump shot  
10:20   Deshon Parker defensive rebound  
10:11 +3 Adrian Delph makes three point jump shot (Donovan Gregory assists) 42-45
9:44   JT Thor misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Devan Cambridge offensive rebound  
9:27 +2 JT Thor makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists) 42-47
8:57 +3 Michael Almonacy makes three point step back jump shot 45-47
8:30   Babatunde Akingbola misses two point jump shot  
8:28   Devan Cambridge offensive rebound  
8:28   Michael Almonacy personal foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)  
8:11   Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup  
8:09   Justin Powell offensive rebound  
8:07   Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:07   Official timeout  
8:04   Justin Forrest turnover (bad pass) (Babatunde Akingbola steals)  
7:41 +3 JT Thor makes three point jump shot (Allen Flanigan assists) 45-50
7:05   Michael Almonacy misses three point step back jump shot  
7:03   Justin Powell defensive rebound  
6:41   Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot  
6:39   Michael Almonacy defensive rebound  
6:21   Justin Forrest misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:19   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
6:12 +2 Jamal Johnson makes two point hook shot (Allen Flanigan assists) 45-52
5:47   RJ Duhart misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Allen Flanigan defensive rebound  
5:40 +3 Allen Flanigan makes three point pullup jump shot 45-55
5:14   Michael Almonacy turnover (bad pass)  
5:14   TV timeout  
4:58