20:00
Ari Boya vs. Jeremiah Tilmon (Ja'Shon Henry gains possession)
19:39
Ja'Shon Henry misses three point jump shot
19:37
Braves offensive rebound
19:32
Sean East II misses two point pullup jump shot
19:30
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
19:12
Ari Boya blocks Dru Smith's two point layup
19:10
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
19:10
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
19:08
Tigers offensive rebound
18:53
Xavier Pinson misses three point jump shot
18:51
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
18:33
Mark Smith misses two point jump shot
18:31
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
18:22
Ja'Shon Henry turnover (lost ball)
18:07
Kobe Brown misses three point jump shot
18:05
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
17:59
Ari Boya offensive foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
17:59
Ari Boya turnover
17:46
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
17:44
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
17:12
+2
Ja'Shon Henry makes two point dunk (Rienk Mast assists)
2-0
16:55
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
16:53
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
16:38
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
16:36
Ville Tahvanainen offensive rebound
16:28
Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball)
16:19
Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
16:17
Tigers offensive rebound
15:58
+2
Dru Smith makes two point layup (Javon Pickett assists)
2-2
15:46
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot
15:44
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
15:37
Dru Smith misses three point jump shot
15:35
Sean East II defensive rebound
15:18
Ville Tahvanainen misses two point jump shot
15:16
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
15:15
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
15:13
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
15:09
Mitchell Smith offensive foul (Sean East II draws the foul)
15:09
Mitchell Smith turnover
15:09
TV timeout
14:52
Rienk Mast misses two point layup
14:50
Parker Braun defensive rebound
14:45
Parker Braun offensive foul
14:45
Parker Braun turnover
14:28
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot
4-2
13:58
Parker Braun misses two point dunk
13:56
Parker Braun offensive rebound
13:55
+2
Parker Braun makes two point dunk
4-4
13:42
Danya Kingsby misses two point layup
13:40
Danya Kingsby offensive rebound
13:39
Danya Kingsby misses two point layup
13:37
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
13:37
Mitchell Smith blocks Rienk Mast's two point layup
13:35
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
13:31
Elijah Childs shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
13:31
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-5
13:31
+1
Mark Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-6
13:19
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
13:17
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
13:08
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point jump shot
13:06
Danya Kingsby defensive rebound
12:56
Dru Smith shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
12:56
Ari Boya misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:30
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point jump shot
12:56
+1
Ari Boya makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-6
12:30
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point jump shot
12:28
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
12:28
+2
Kobe Brown makes two point layup
5-8
12:28
Darius Hannah shooting foul (Kobe Brown draws the foul)
12:28
Kobe Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:28
Ari Boya defensive rebound
11:56
Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot
11:54
Dru Smith defensive rebound
11:47
Ville Tahvanainen shooting foul (Jeremiah Tilmon draws the foul)
11:47
TV timeout
11:47
Jeremiah Tilmon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:27
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
11:47
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-9
11:28
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
11:26
Braves offensive rebound
11:26
Kobe Brown personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)
11:25
Ville Tahvanainen turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Tilmon steals)
11:17
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Rienk Mast steals)
11:10
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
11:08
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
10:43
Jeremiah Tilmon misses two point jump shot
10:41
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
10:27
Sean East II misses three point jump shot
10:25
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
10:20
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
10:18
Jeremiah Tilmon defensive rebound
10:06
+3
Xavier Pinson makes three point jump shot
5-12
9:46
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
9:44
Rienk Mast offensive rebound
9:35
+2
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
7-12
9:22
Sean East II personal foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
9:20
Parker Braun misses three point jump shot
9:18
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
9:06
Mark Smith personal foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
8:53
Mitchell Smith blocks Ville Tahvanainen's two point layup
8:51
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
8:47
Ja'Shon Henry blocks Javon Pickett's two point layup
8:45
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
8:42
Ari Boya offensive foul
8:42
Ari Boya turnover
8:29
+2
Mark Smith makes two point layup
7-14
8:29
Sean East II shooting foul (Mark Smith draws the foul)
8:29
Mark Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:29
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
8:05
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot
9-14
7:46
Mark Smith misses two point jump shot
7:44
Mitchell Smith offensive rebound
7:43
+2
Mitchell Smith makes two point layup
9-16
7:20
Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
7:18
Parker Braun defensive rebound
7:07
Parker Braun misses three point jump shot
7:05
Sean East II defensive rebound
6:55
Sean East II misses two point layup
6:53
Parker Braun defensive rebound
6:30
Javon Pickett misses two point jump shot
6:28
Javon Pickett offensive rebound
6:21
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
6:19
Rienk Mast defensive rebound
5:57
Ja'Shon Henry misses two point jump shot
5:55
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
5:55
Rienk Mast personal foul (Mitchell Smith draws the foul)
5:55
TV timeout
5:55
Mitchell Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:55
Ja'Shon Henry defensive rebound
5:40
|
Rienk Mast misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Kent makes two point layup
|
11-16
|
5:22
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon offensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (bad pass) (Ville Tahvanainen steals)
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Rienk Mast misses two point layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Jayson Kent shooting foul (Xavier Pinson draws the foul)
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-17
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Pinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-18
|
4:19
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point layup
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Ville Tahvanainen defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson personal foul
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry offensive foul (Drew Buggs draws the foul)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Ja'Shon Henry turnover
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Dru Smith misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Dru Smith personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jayson Kent offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Jayson Kent misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
|
13-18
|
2:54
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Braves defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses two point hook shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Drew Buggs steals)
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Kobe Brown's two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Kobe Brown offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Elijah Childs blocks Kobe Brown's two point layup
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Jayson Kent makes two point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
|
15-18
|
1:35
|
|
|
Mark Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kevin McAdoo turnover (bad pass) (Mark Smith steals)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jayson Kent defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jayson Kent turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson makes three point jump shot (Javon Pickett assists)
|
15-21
|
0:36
|
|
|
Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Darius Hannah offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Darius Hannah makes two point layup
|
17-21
|
0:08
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Braves 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Mitchell Smith shooting foul (Ja'Shon Henry draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-21
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Ja'Shon Henry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-21
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|