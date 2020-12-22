|
20:00
Justin Amadi vs. Corey Douglas (Adrian Baldwin Jr. gains possession)
19:44
+2
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:35
+2
Julien Wooden makes two point layup
2-2
19:29
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
2-5
19:14
Jalen Hodge turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
18:57
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point jump shot
18:55
Corey Douglas offensive rebound
18:54
Corey Douglas turnover (bad pass)
18:43
Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
18:37
Matt Lewis personal foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
18:29
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
18:27
Terell Strickland defensive rebound
18:23
Terell Strickland turnover (double dribble)
18:11
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
2-7
17:55
+3
Julien Wooden makes three point jump shot (Matt Lewis assists)
5-7
17:41
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:39
Julien Wooden defensive rebound
17:32
Adrian Baldwin Jr. personal foul (Terell Strickland draws the foul)
17:25
Justin Amadi turnover (lost ball) (Vince Williams steals)
17:18
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Vince Williams assists)
5-9
17:03
Corey Douglas blocks Matt Lewis's two point layup
17:01
Dukes offensive rebound
16:58
+3
Matt Lewis makes three point jump shot (Terell Strickland assists)
8-9
16:46
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
16:44
Vince Williams offensive rebound
16:40
+2
Vince Williams makes two point layup
8-11
16:16
Corey Douglas shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)
16:16
+1
Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-11
16:16
Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:16
Levi Stockard III defensive rebound
16:15
Michael Christmas personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
15:59
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot
9-13
15:46
Zach Jacobs misses three point jump shot
15:44
Vince Williams defensive rebound
15:22
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:20
Michael Christmas defensive rebound
15:13
Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass)
15:13
TV timeout
15:01
+2
Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
9-15
14:55
Hason Ward shooting foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)
14:55
Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:55
+1
Terrence Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-15
14:44
Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Terell Strickland draws the foul)
14:44
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover
14:31
KeShawn Curry personal foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)
14:29
Matt Lewis misses two point jump shot
14:27
Vince Williams defensive rebound
14:21
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
14:19
KeShawn Curry offensive rebound
14:13
+2
KeShawn Curry makes two point layup
10-17
14:04
Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot
14:02
Hason Ward defensive rebound
13:54
KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot
13:52
Terrence Edwards defensive rebound
13:43
Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
13:41
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
13:35
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
10-19
13:24
Michael Christmas turnover (traveling)
13:04
Hason Ward turnover (lost ball) (Terell Strickland steals)
12:43
Julien Wooden turnover (bad pass)
12:31
Terell Strickland personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
12:31
Nah'Shon Hyland technical foul
12:31
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover
12:31
+1
Matt Lewis makes technical free throw 1 of 2
11-19
12:31
+1
Matt Lewis makes technical free throw 2 of 2
12-19
12:23
Hason Ward misses three point jump shot
12:21
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
12:11
Corey Douglas shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)
12:11
Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:11
Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:11
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
12:03
Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
12:01
Dukes defensive rebound
11:58
TV timeout
11:42
Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot
11:40
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
11:25
Josh Banks misses two point layup
11:23
Terell Strickland defensive rebound
11:09
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)
11:09
+1
Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-19
11:09
+1
Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-19
10:59
Justin Amadi personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
10:52
+3
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
14-22
10:43
Matt Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
10:43
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
14-24
10:43
Terell Strickland shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
10:43
+1
Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-25
10:27
Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
10:25
Matt Lewis offensive rebound
10:26
KeShawn Curry personal foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)
10:27
Matt Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:27
Vince Williams defensive rebound
10:15
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
10:13
Levi Stockard III offensive rebound
10:06
+2
Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
14-27
9:51
Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Julien Wooden draws the foul)
9:51
Julien Wooden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:51
Julien Wooden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:51
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
9:36
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot
9:34
Jalen Hodge defensive rebound
9:28
Terrence Edwards misses two point jump shot
9:26
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
9:17
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
9:15
Vince Williams offensive rebound
9:13
Jalen Hodge shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
9:13
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-28
9:13
+1
Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-29
9:08
Jalen Hodge turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
9:01
Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Edwards steals)
9:01
Jamir Watkins personal foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)
9:01
Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:01
Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:01
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
9:01
Justin Amadi personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)
9:01
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:01
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
8:51
Terrence Edwards misses two point layup
8:49
Rams defensive rebound
8:34
Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
8:32
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
8:11
+2
Terrence Edwards makes two point jump shot
16-29
7:49
+2
Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point jump shot
16-31
7:28
Jalen Hodge misses two point layup
7:26
Vince Williams defensive rebound
7:20
Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
7:18
Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound
7:01
Vince Williams misses two point jump shot
6:59
|
|
Zach Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Hodge makes three point jump shot (Terrence Edwards assists)
|
19-31
|
6:29
|
|
|
Michael Christmas shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-32
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-33
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jalen Hodge offensive foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jalen Hodge turnover
|
|
6:07
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
|
19-36
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Edwards makes two point layup
|
21-36
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Hason Ward offensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Terrence Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
+2
|
Zach Jacobs makes two point jump shot (Julien Wooden assists)
|
23-36
|
4:13
|
|
|
Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Julien Wooden misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Matt Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
+2
|
Matt Lewis makes two point layup
|
25-36
|
3:35
|
|
|
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
25-38
|
2:47
|
|
|
Terrence Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Dukes offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Julien Wooden offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Julien Wooden turnover
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists)
|
25-40
|
2:09
|
|
|
Terrence Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
|
25-42
|
2:06
|
|
|
Dukes 30 second timeout
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (Zach Jacobs steals)
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs misses two point layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Vince Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Zach Jacobs personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-43
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-44
|
1:27
|
|
|
Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup
|
25-46
|
0:57
|
|
|
Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-46
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-46
|
0:47
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Matt Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Michael Christmas offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Michael Christmas makes two point layup
|
29-46
|
0:26
|
|
|
Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Zach Jacobs steals)
|
|
0:20
|
|
+2
|
Matt Lewis makes two point layup (Michael Christmas assists)
|
31-46
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|