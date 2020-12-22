|
20:00
|
|
|
Michael Steadman vs. Jordan Brown (Ira Lee gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Owens makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:02
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brown assists)
|
2-5
|
18:45
|
|
+2
|
Josh Vazquez makes two point driving layup
|
4-5
|
18:28
|
|
|
Kyle Owens shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Michael Steadman makes two point jump shot
|
6-5
|
17:25
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point reverse layup
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Michael Steadman makes two point layup (Josh Vazquez assists)
|
8-5
|
16:38
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Michael Steadman personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Michael Steadman misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot
|
8-7
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Owens makes two point layup (Cameron Parker assists)
|
10-7
|
14:40
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point reverse layup
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Josh Bannan misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
10-9
|
13:51
|
|
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Kyle Owens defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Josh Bannan turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
10-11
|
12:54
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Whitney makes three point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
|
13-11
|
12:40
|
|
|
Cameron Parker shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:40
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-12
|
12:24
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Cameron Parker draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Parker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-12
|
12:24
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Parker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-12
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive foul (Josh Vazquez draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jordan Brown turnover
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Robby Beasley III misses two point layup
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|
15-14
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
Robby Beasley III makes three point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
|
18-14
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot
|
18-16
|
10:19
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Michael Steadman draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Dalen Terry personal foul (Robby Beasley III draws the foul)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point driving dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
18-18
|
9:26
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis technical foul
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Josh Vazquez makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|
19-18
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Owens makes two point jump shot (Derrick Carter-Hollinger assists)
|
21-18
|
8:42
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger defensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point reverse layup (Ira Lee assists)
|
21-20
|
7:38
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Derrick Carter-Hollinger draws the foul)
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-20
|
7:13
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-20
|
6:48
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point driving layup
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Parker makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-20
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Michael Steadman misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot
|
25-22
|
5:32
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Parker makes two point driving layup
|
27-22
|
5:05
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Kyle Owens personal foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive foul (Josh Vazquez draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Josh Bannan misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Josh Bannan shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-23
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-24
|
4:05
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin shooting foul (Robby Beasley III draws the foul)
|
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Robby Beasley III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-24
|
4:05
|
|
+1
|
Robby Beasley III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-24
|
3:52
|
|
|
Cameron Parker shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
+3
|
Robby Beasley III makes three point jump shot (Josh Bannan assists)
|
32-24
|
3:18
|
|
|
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-25
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-26
|
2:56
|
|
|
Josh Bannan misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Josh Bannan shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney offensive foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney turnover
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Grizzlies 30 second timeout
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point driving layup
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Michael Steadman turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Derrick Carter-Hollinger defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Brandon Whitney turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Ira Lee personal foul (Josh Bannan draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Josh Bannan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-26
|
1:31
|
|
+1
|
Josh Bannan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-26
|
1:13
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Cameron Parker personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-27
|
0:53
|
|
|
Michael Steadman turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Josh Bannan personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-28
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-29
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Robby Beasley III makes two point driving layup
|
36-29
|
0:05
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|