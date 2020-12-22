|
20:00
(Horned Frogs gains possession)
19:45
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
0-2
19:25
Maleeck Harden-Hayes misses two point jump shot
|
19:23
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
19:12
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Kevin Samuel assists)
0-5
18:59
+3
Rocky Kreuser makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
3-5
18:44
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point jump shot
3-7
18:29
+3
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Grant Nelson assists)
6-7
18:10
Kevin Samuel turnover
17:50
+3
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
9-7
17:23
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
17:21
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
17:10
+2
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes two point dunk (Sam Griesel assists)
11-7
16:52
Rocky Kreuser shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
16:52
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:52
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-8
16:27
Sam Griesel misses three point jump shot
16:25
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
16:16
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Kevin Samuel assists)
11-11
15:49
Grant Nelson misses three point jump shot
15:47
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
15:41
+3
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
11-14
15:29
Sam Griesel misses two point jump shot
15:27
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
15:24
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (traveling)
15:24
TV timeout
14:57
+3
Boden Skunberg makes three point jump shot (Jaxon Knotek assists)
14-14
14:25
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
14:23
Dezmond McKinney defensive rebound
14:16
Mike Miles blocks Dezmond McKinney's two point layup
14:14
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
14:09
+3
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (PJ Fuller assists)
14-17
13:52
Maleeck Harden-Hayes turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
13:48
+2
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes two point layup
14-19
13:31
+3
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Rocky Kreuser assists)
17-19
13:11
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:09
Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
13:02
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul (Jaxon Knotek draws the foul)
12:54
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. personal foul
12:37
Dezmond McKinney turnover (traveling)
12:16
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot
17-21
12:09
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
12:07
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
11:58
RJ Nembhard misses two point layup
11:56
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
11:50
Rocky Kreuser offensive foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
11:50
Rocky Kreuser turnover
11:50
TV timeout
11:25
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:23
Jarius Cook defensive rebound
11:12
+3
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
20-21
10:54
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
10:52
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
10:52
Mickey Pearson Jr. personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
10:39
Jaxon Knotek turnover (traveling)
10:15
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Taryn Todd assists)
20-24
10:06
Maleeck Harden-Hayes misses three point jump shot
10:04
Mike Miles defensive rebound
9:40
+3
Taryn Todd makes three point jump shot (Mickey Pearson Jr. assists)
20-27
9:30
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
9:30
Sam Griesel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
9:30
+1
Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-27
9:12
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
21-29
9:12
Maleeck Harden-Hayes shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
9:12
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:12
Grant Nelson defensive rebound
8:56
Jaxon Knotek misses two point jump shot
8:54
Grant Nelson offensive rebound
8:41
Dezmond McKinney misses two point jump shot
8:39
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
8:31
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Mickey Pearson Jr. assists)
21-32
8:30
Bison 60 second timeout
8:30
TV timeout
8:04
Jarius Cook turnover (lost ball)
7:52
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
7:50
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
7:29
Jarius Cook misses two point layup
7:27
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
7:13
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point layup
21-34
6:59
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
6:57
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
6:57
Grant Nelson personal foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
6:45
+2
Mike Miles makes two point jump shot
21-36
6:20
+3
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
24-36
6:03
+2
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
24-38
5:46
Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Rocky Kreuser draws the foul)
5:46
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-38
5:46
+1
Rocky Kreuser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-38
5:32
+2
PJ Fuller makes two point dunk (RJ Nembhard assists)
26-40
5:32
Maleeck Harden-Hayes shooting foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
5:32
PJ Fuller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:32
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
5:24
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
5:22
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
5:09
Boden Skunberg shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
5:09
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-41
5:09
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-42
5:04
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
5:04
Sam Griesel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:04
+1
Sam Griesel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-42
4:52
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point layup
27-44
4:52
Tyler Witz shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
4:52
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:52
Jarius Cook defensive rebound
4:39
Taryn Todd shooting foul (Jarius Cook draws the foul)
4:29
+1
Jarius Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-44
4:39
+1
Jarius Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-44
4:29
PJ Fuller turnover (bad pass) (Jaxon Knotek steals)
4:17
+3
Jaxon Knotek makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
32-44
3:58
Boden Skunberg personal foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:58
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
3:44
+2
Jarius Cook makes two point layup
34-44
3:28
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
3:26
Grant Nelson defensive rebound
3:06
Sam Griesel turnover (traveling)
2:52
RJ Nembhard misses two point floating jump shot
2:50
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
2:40
Kevin Easley Jr. personal foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
2:40
+1
Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-44
2:40
+1
Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
36-44
2:33
Kevin Samuel offensive foul
2:33
Kevin Samuel turnover
2:17
RJ Nembhard personal foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
2:17
+1
Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-44
2:17
Grant Nelson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:17
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
1:59
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:57
Jarius Cook defensive rebound
1:43
+3
Jarius Cook makes three point jump shot (Sam Griesel assists)
40-44
1:38
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
1:25
Dezmond McKinney blocks Mike Miles's two point layup
1:23
Bison defensive rebound
1:17
+2
Grant Nelson makes two point layup (Dezmond McKinney assists)
42-44
1:17
Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Grant Nelson draws the foul)
1:17
+1
Grant Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
43-44
1:04
Dezmond McKinney personal foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
1:04
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-45
1:04
+1
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-46
0:49
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
0:47
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
0:35
+3
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
43-49
0:02
+2
Dezmond McKinney makes two point layup
45-49
0:00
End of period
