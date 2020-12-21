|
19:58
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin vs. Toumani Camara (P.J. Horne gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Sahvir Wheeler vs. Greg Eboigbodin (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Greg Eboigbodin steals)
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:32
|
|
|
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|
4-0
|
18:34
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses two point layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Greg Eboigbodin makes two point hook shot
|
6-0
|
17:33
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin offensive rebound
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
6-3
|
16:34
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Justin Kier turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+3
|
Coleman Stucke makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
9-3
|
16:02
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin shooting foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|
12-3
|
15:14
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jason Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Chris Doherty personal foul (P.J. Horne draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes two point layup
|
14-3
|
14:26
|
|
|
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Jahmyl Telfort draws the foul)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+1
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-3
|
14:16
|
|
|
Tyson Walker personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
|
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point jump shot
|
15-5
|
13:44
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
+2
|
Chris Doherty makes two point layup (Tyson Walker assists)
|
17-5
|
12:47
|
|
+3
|
Jonathan Ned makes three point jump shot
|
17-8
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Walker makes two point jump shot
|
19-8
|
11:55
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke personal foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Chris Doherty defensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort turnover (double dribble)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Tyron McMillan misses two point layup
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
22-8
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Christian Brown makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
|
22-10
|
10:39
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Christian Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Garcia makes three point jump shot (Jonathan Ned assists)
|
22-13
|
9:34
|
|
|
Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Coleman Stucke shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:20
|
|
+1
|
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-14
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Jason Strong assists)
|
25-14
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
|
25-16
|
8:43
|
|
|
Vito Cubrilo shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
|
|
8:43
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-17
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Vito Cubrilo makes three point jump shot (Jason Strong assists)
|
28-17
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
|
28-20
|
7:56
|
|
|
Chris Doherty turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Horne steals)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Justin Kier makes two point layup
|
28-22
|
7:20
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned defensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses two point dunk
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Jahmyl Telfort turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Jonathan Ned misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Jason Strong defensive rebound
|
|
6:20
|
|
+3
|
Jason Strong makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
31-22
|
6:06
|
|
|
Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (Jason Strong steals)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
34-22
|
5:57
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Tye Fagan misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jason Strong offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jason Strong turnover
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Jason Strong personal foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+1
|
Toumani Camara makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-23
|
5:23
|
|
|
Toumani Camara misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Chris Doherty personal foul (P.J. Horne draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
P.J. Horne misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Horne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-24
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Walker makes two point layup
|
36-24
|
4:45
|
|
|
Toumani Camara offensive foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Toumani Camara turnover
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Shaquille Walters makes two point jump shot
|
38-24
|
4:11
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler offensive foul (Tyson Walker draws the foul)
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler turnover
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
P.J. Horne blocks Greg Eboigbodin's two point layup
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
|
38-26
|
3:16
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Andrew Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Shaquille Walters steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jump ball. Shaquille Walters vs. P.J. Horne (Bulldogs gains possession)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Horne steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Walker makes three point jump shot
|
41-26
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Garcia makes two point hook shot
|
41-28
|
1:41
|
|
|
Greg Eboigbodin turnover (bad pass) (Justin Kier steals)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
P.J. Horne makes two point tip shot
|
41-30
|
1:07
|
|
|
Tyson Walker misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Justin Kier defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Vito Cubrilo personal foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-31
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-32
|
0:43
|
|
|
Sahvir Wheeler shooting foul (Chris Doherty draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
+1
|
Chris Doherty makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
42-32
|
0:43
|
|
|
Chris Doherty misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
P.J. Horne defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Christian Brown misses two point layup
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Shaquille Walters defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Jahmyl Telfort makes three point jump shot (Tyson Walker assists)
|
45-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|