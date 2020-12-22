|
20:00
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz vs. Drew Timme (Jalen Suggs gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point jump shot (Corey Kispert assists)
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
|
CJ Jones turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Nembhard steals)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Corey Kispert blocks CJ Jones's two point layup
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Demons offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Larry Owens misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
0-4
|
18:35
|
|
|
CJ Jones shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-5
|
18:19
|
|
|
Trenton Massner turnover (lost ball) (Joel Ayayi steals)
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson blocks Andrew Nembhard's two point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Demons 30 second timeout
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup (Corey Kispert assists)
|
0-7
|
18:02
|
|
|
Trenton Massner shooting foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point layup (Drew Timme assists)
|
0-9
|
17:03
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
CJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz offensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot
|
0-12
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point layup
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed turnover (lost ball) (Corey Kispert steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup
|
0-14
|
15:11
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot (Carvell Teasett assists)
|
2-14
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
|
2-16
|
14:29
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ayayi makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
2-18
|
14:05
|
|
|
Corey Kispert personal foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg turnover (lost ball) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett personal foul
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Brian White misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Corey Kispert defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Anton Watson blocks Carvell Teasett's two point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
2-20
|
11:10
|
|
|
Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Dominick Harris turnover (lost ball) (Brian White steals)
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba misses two point layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Drew Timme assists)
|
2-22
|
10:28
|
|
|
Dominick Harris personal foul
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Brian White turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Cook steals)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Brian White personal foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Harris makes two point layup
|
2-24
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
LaTerrance Reed makes three point jump shot (Brian White assists)
|
5-24
|
9:45
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed personal foul
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
|
5-26
|
9:22
|
|
+3
|
Jovan Zelenbaba makes three point jump shot (Brian White assists)
|
8-26
|
9:07
|
|
|
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Anton Watson defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg shooting foul (Julian Strawther draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Julian Strawther makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-27
|
8:26
|
|
|
Julian Strawther misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
John Norvel defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
John Norvel makes two point jump shot
|
10-27
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Jalen Suggs assists)
|
10-29
|
7:34
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
10-31
|
7:26
|
|
|
Dalin Williams shooting foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-32
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg offensive foul
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg turnover
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed personal foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Anton Watson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Dalin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
John Norvel turnover (bad pass) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point dunk
|
10-34
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Jamaure Gregg makes two point jump shot (John Norvel assists)
|
12-34
|
6:01
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
John Norvel misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Dalin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Dalin Williams makes two point layup
|
14-34
|
5:24
|
|
|
Julian Strawther turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Potts steals)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi blocks Jordan Potts's two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Julian Strawther makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
14-36
|
5:11
|
|
|
John Norvel shooting foul (Julian Strawther draws the foul)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Julian Strawther makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-37
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba turnover (lost ball) (Joel Ayayi steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Suggs makes two point dunk (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
14-39
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs technical foul
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Jordan Potts turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Suggs steals)
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg blocks Oumar Ballo's two point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Jordan Potts turnover (bad pass) (Oumar Ballo steals)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
John Norvel shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi personal foul (Jovan Zelenbaba draws the foul)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Jovan Zelenbaba steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (CJ Jones steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Corey Kispert shooting foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
Jamaure Gregg makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-39
|
2:31
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz defensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Jamaure Gregg steals)
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg turnover (lost ball) (Anton Watson steals)
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jalen Suggs misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
CJ Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
John Norvel misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Larry Owens makes two point layup (John Norvel assists)
|
17-39
|
0:37
|
|
|
Anton Watson shooting foul (Larry Owens draws the foul)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Larry Owens misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Larry Owens shooting foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-40
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-41
|
0:09
|
|
|
Robert Chougkaz turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Cook steals)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Cook makes two point dunk
|
17-43
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|