20:00
Riley Grigsby vs. Lars Thiemann (Kobe Williamson gains possession)
19:45
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point hook shot
2-0
19:23
Lars Thiemann turnover (lost ball)
18:55
Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
18:53
Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
18:43
Darrion Trammell misses two point driving layup
18:41
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
18:43
Jump ball. Lars Thiemann vs. Darrion Trammell (Lars Thiemann gains possession)
18:22
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
18:20
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
18:08
+3
Kobe Williamson makes three point jump shot (Emeka Udenyi assists)
5-0
17:41
Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
17:41
+1
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-1
17:41
Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:41
Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
17:28
Riley Grigsby turnover (lost ball)
17:20
Lars Thiemann offensive foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
17:20
Lars Thiemann turnover
17:08
Vasja Pandza misses three point jump shot
17:06
Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
16:54
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point reverse layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
7-1
16:34
+2
Ryan Betley makes two point floating jump shot
7-3
16:17
Darrion Trammell misses three point pullup jump shot
16:15
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
16:03
Andre Kelly misses two point layup
16:01
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
15:57
Andre Kelly misses two point tip shot
15:55
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
15:47
Vasja Pandza misses two point driving layup
15:45
Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
15:44
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point putback layup
9-3
15:43
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
15:43
TV timeout
15:25
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
15:23
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
15:18
Joe Wall misses three point jump shot
15:16
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
15:08
Ryan Betley misses two point pullup jump shot
15:06
Joel Brown offensive rebound
14:55
+2
Makale Foreman makes two point floating jump shot
9-5
14:29
+2
Kobe Williamson makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
11-5
14:01
Joe Wall shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
14:01
+1
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 3
11-6
14:01
+1
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 3
11-7
14:01
Ryan Betley misses regular free throw 3 of 3
14:01
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
13:34
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point reverse layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
13-7
13:26
Kuany Kuany turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
13:20
Kuany Kuany blocks Darrion Trammell's two point driving layup
13:18
Golden Bears defensive rebound
12:59
+2
Kuany Kuany makes two point jump shot (Ryan Betley assists)
13-9
12:24
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
12:19
+2
Riley Grigsby makes two point pullup jump shot
15-9
12:03
Lars Thiemann turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
11:59
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point driving layup
17-9
11:51
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
11:51
TV timeout
11:33
Monty Bowser turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
11:27
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point driving layup
19-9
11:17
Darrion Trammell personal foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
11:01
+2
Kuany Kuany makes two point driving layup
19-11
10:45
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
10:43
Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
10:40
Andre Kelly personal foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
10:37
Rip Economou misses three point jump shot
10:35
Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
10:28
+3
Darrion Trammell makes three point jump shot (Emeka Udenyi assists)
22-11
10:14
+2
Jarred Hyder makes two point driving layup
22-13
10:14
Rip Economou shooting foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
10:14
+1
Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-14
10:00
+2
Kobe Williamson makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists)
24-14
9:44
+2
Jarred Hyder makes two point pullup jump shot
24-16
9:44
Vasja Pandza personal foul
9:41
Vasja Pandza turnover
9:41
Kobe Williamson blocks Andre Kelly's two point layup
9:39
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
9:23
Andre Kelly misses two point putback layup
9:21
Kuany Kuany offensive rebound
9:11
Joel Brown turnover (bad pass)
9:03
Kobe Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Kuany Kuany steals)
8:38
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
8:38
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
8:36
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
8:29
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point finger roll layup
26-16
8:06
Ryan Betley misses two point floating jump shot
8:04
Kuany Kuany offensive rebound
8:01
+2
Kuany Kuany makes two point putback layup
26-18
7:38
Kobe Williamson misses three point jump shot
7:36
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
7:27
Makale Foreman misses two point driving layup
7:25
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
7:13
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
7:13
TV timeout
6:56
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point hook shot (Angelo Stuart assists)
28-18
6:35
Darrion Trammell personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
6:29
+2
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Makale Foreman assists)
28-20
6:00
Jump ball. Vasja Pandza vs. Makale Foreman (Vasja Pandza gains possession)
6:00
Redhawks 30 second timeout
5:58
Joel Brown shooting foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
5:58
+1
Riley Grigsby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-20
5:58
+1
Riley Grigsby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-20
5:43
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
5:41
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
5:22
Angelo Stuart misses two point driving layup
5:20
Joel Brown defensive rebound
5:11
+2
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists)
30-22
4:55
Emeka Udenyi misses two point hook shot
4:53
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
4:47
Ryan Betley misses three point pullup jump shot
4:45
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
4:23
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
4:21
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
4:14
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
4:12
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
3:57
TV timeout
3:49
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point driving layup
32-22
3:37
+3
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Jarred Hyder assists)
32-25
3:14
Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
3:12
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
2:57
Makale Foreman misses two point pullup jump shot
2:55
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
2:42
Andre Kelly misses two point putback layup
2:40
Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
2:34
Darrion Trammell misses two point driving layup
2:32
Jarred Hyder defensive rebound
2:29
+2
Monty Bowser makes two point driving layup (Jarred Hyder assists)
32-27
2:29
Emeka Udenyi shooting foul (Monty Bowser draws the foul)
2:29
+1
|
Monty Bowser makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-28
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Jared Pearre makes two point dunk (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
34-28
|
1:49
|
|
|
Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:31
|
|
+3
|
Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
37-28
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Kuany Kuany makes two point driving layup
|
37-30
|
0:46
|
|
|
Rip Economou misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point putback layup
|
37-32
|
0:11
|
|
|
Jared Pearre shooting foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
0:11
|
|
+1
|
Andre Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
37-33
|
0:00
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point tip shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|