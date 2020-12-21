|
20:00
|
|
|
Cameron Holden vs. Robert Allen (Skyhawks gains possession)
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Kenton Eskridge misses two point layup
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Kenton Eskridge personal foul (Jarkel Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
18:43
|
|
+3
|
Luis Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
0-3
|
18:23
|
|
|
KJ Buffen blocks Jaron Williams's two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point driving layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
0-5
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Ajani Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Cameron Holden assists)
|
3-5
|
17:36
|
|
|
KJ Buffen turnover (lost ball) (Kenton Eskridge steals)
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Ajani Kennedy makes two point layup (Kenton Eskridge assists)
|
5-5
|
17:30
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Cameron Holden misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
+3
|
KJ Buffen makes three point jump shot (Luis Rodriguez assists)
|
5-8
|
16:28
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jaron Williams shooting foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-9
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-10
|
16:03
|
|
|
Cameron Holden misses two point layup
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner offensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point putback layup
|
5-12
|
15:31
|
|
|
Cameron Holden misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy shooting foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-13
|
15:24
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Jaron Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jaron Williams turnover (bad pass) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point driving dunk
|
5-15
|
14:53
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Jaron Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Romello White misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Skyhawks defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler personal foul (Jonte Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Jonte Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
5-17
|
13:23
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Hannes Polla offensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Hannes Polla makes two point layup
|
7-17
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Austin Crowley makes two point driving jump shot
|
7-19
|
12:31
|
|
|
Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Austin Crowley makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
7-22
|
12:04
|
|
|
Eden Holt offensive foul (Devontae Shuler draws the foul)
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Eden Holt turnover
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point turnaround hook shot (Sammy Hunter assists)
|
7-24
|
11:23
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn personal foul (Jonte Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Skyhawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn offensive foul
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Dimencio Vaughn turnover
|
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Ajani Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|
9-24
|
10:02
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Trey Fort defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trey Fort assists)
|
12-24
|
9:25
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
12-27
|
9:03
|
|
|
Trey Fort misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Austin Crowley turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Cameron Holden misses two point layup
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Robert Allen defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Cameron Holden defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Skyhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Trey Fort misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
La-Quiem Walker defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Anthony Thomas turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Skyhawks defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
KJ Buffen blocks Jaron Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Rebels defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell turnover (bad pass) (Kenton Eskridge steals)
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Kenton Eskridge misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
La-Quiem Walker blocks Luis Rodriguez's two point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup
|
12-29
|
6:10
|
|
|
Trey Fort turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
La-Quiem Walker blocks Devontae Shuler's two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler offensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
+2
|
Devontae Shuler makes two point layup
|
12-31
|
5:43
|
|
|
Eden Holt misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive foul
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez turnover
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Jaron Williams makes three point jump shot (Eden Holt assists)
|
15-31
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
15-33
|
4:42
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Ajani Kennedy draws the foul)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point layup (Romello White assists)
|
15-35
|
4:10
|
|
|
Romello White blocks Jaron Williams's two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
KJ Buffen defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Jaron Williams personal foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
|
|
+3
|
Austin Crowley makes three point jump shot (Devontae Shuler assists)
|
15-38
|
3:37
|
|
|
Kenton Eskridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Ajani Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Eden Holt personal foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-39
|
2:50
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-40
|
2:34
|
|
|
Eden Holt misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Eden Holt offensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Eden Holt makes two point step back jump shot
|
17-40
|
1:58
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Romello White offensive foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Romello White turnover
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Anthony Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell turnover (lost ball) (Kenton Eskridge steals)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Eden Holt turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Shon Robinson makes two point alley-oop layup (Jarkel Joiner assists)
|
17-42
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jaron Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:48
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Murrell makes three point jump shot (Austin Crowley assists)
|
17-45
|
0:34
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner personal foul (Kenton Eskridge draws the foul)
|
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Kenton Eskridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-45
|
0:34
|
|
+1
|
Kenton Eskridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-45
|
0:07
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot (Romello White assists)
|
19-47
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kenton Eskridge turnover (lost ball) (Jarkel Joiner steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|